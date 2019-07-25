 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Hawaii says aloha to latest shipment of coal, also says aloha to future coal shipments   (gizmodo.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy, Renewable energy, Fossil fuel, Coal, power plant, coal shipment, Renewable energy projects, AES Hawaii power plant, last remaining coal  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing there are other ways to generate electricity than digging up rocks, shipping them halfway around the world and lighting them on fire.

/still think we should do more geothermal, we got plenty of hot rocks just sitting around.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good thing there are other ways to generate electricity than digging up rocks, shipping them halfway around the world and lighting them on fire.


"The plant's owners, the AES Corporation, said that some of the renewable projects it had intended to use to replace the coal plants have not yet come online due to a variety of issues, including supply chain problems. The company said that it would be burning oil in the interim."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: AlgaeRancher: Good thing there are other ways to generate electricity than digging up rocks, shipping them halfway around the world and lighting them on fire.

"The plant's owners, the AES Corporation, said that some of the renewable projects it had intended to use to replace the coal plants have not yet come online due to a variety of issues, including supply chain problems. The company said that it would be burning oil in the interim."

[c.tenor.com image 498x325]


That's nothing new. There was a time most of our electricity came from oil and coal.
 
cb1234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: AlgaeRancher: Good thing there are other ways to generate electricity than digging up rocks, shipping them halfway around the world and lighting them on fire.

"The plant's owners, the AES Corporation, said that some of the renewable projects it had intended to use to replace the coal plants have not yet come online due to a variety of issues, including supply chain problems. The company said that it would be burning oil in the interim."

[c.tenor.com image 498x325]


This^
 
cb1234
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"September, we don't have as many renewable projects coming online immediately," Sandra Larsen, the Market Business Leader for AES in Hawaii, told Hawaii Public Radio. "And so the reality is that residents here on Oʻahu are going to see higher costs in the short term."


I've spent a lot of time there. And unless you want sand or a dole pineapple, it all Comes in by boat. Unsustainable in its own right.

Beautiful place though. But Honolulu has all the big city problems anyplace else does.

Its already unreal how expensive housing and groceries are. You have to have a car and gas is crazy expensive. Schools are terrible. Without tourism I don't know how they'd keep the lights on (I guess via burning oil that's shipped in).

Ok forget it I feel like Im just being super negative Now.
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Saw a doc about different islands world wide that were switching to different renewables to get away from gas, oil and coal generated electricity. Can't recall if it was Prime or Netflix. I "believe" it was "Islands of the Future" or something similar.

One pf the islands had good conditions for solar and wind power much of the time/
They also rigged up additional power generating by creating a water powered generating plant.
When they have surplus power, they pump water uphill to a big reservoir.
When they need additional power they let the water flow downhill and in the process it turns some water turbines, creating more power. I thought it was pretty nifty.

Now this island had no where near the population or tourists that Hawaii does. And thus the power demands that Hawaii does. So I don't know if something like that would be helpful or even desirable in Hawaii.

I "believe" the island had converted to almost 100 percent EV also or was at least in the process of doing it.

Now these weren't Teslas or high speed and long distance vehicles, they were smallish, and low-ish speed vehicles.
Small island, no need for high speed or traveling long distances.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good thing there are other ways to generate electricity than digging up rocks, shipping them halfway around the world and lighting them on fire.

/still think we should do more geothermal, we got plenty of hot rocks just sitting around.


I've got some Hot Rocks sitting around here somewhere:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I could buy More Hot Rocks, but really, the Stones are too good to buy compilation albums. I jjust didn't have a lot of money to build up my music collection when I bought that first Stones cassette. I didn't even have a record player.
I'm still working on my music collection...Can you believe I don't even own a copy of Sticky Fingers?
I'm holding out for the Spanish edition:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/for some reason the zipper on the US issue freaked me out too much.  I'm sure they all work equally well when burned for energy. I wonder what the energy density of a vinyl record or cassette is compared to a lump of coal.
 
gregscott
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess they don't need to fuel their electric cars anymore. Did they hook up a volcano to a power plant? I must have missed that. Are they using natural gas or oil instead? Where is all the energy coming from to replace the fossil fuels? Is it enough? Is it reliable? Is is secure, like when the next typhoon hits?
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gregscott: I guess they don't need to fuel their electric cars anymore. Did they hook up a volcano to a power plant? I must have missed that. Are they using natural gas or oil instead? Where is all the energy coming from to replace the fossil fuels? Is it enough? Is it reliable? Is is secure, like when the next typhoon hits?


You sound concerned.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hawaii should be  all in on geothermal. It helps provide the baseload when the sun is down or the wind isn't blowing. Yes, there are some cultural issues, but you don't have to tap the sacred mountains, there are a ton of vents and hot spots around that could be used for generation. https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/local-news/2019-07-25/unexplored-geothermal-potential-may-offer-solution-to-renewables-reliability-problem
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WV legislature is now writing laws to boycott Hawaii and ban West, by god, Virginians from conducting interstate travel to Hawaii.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hawaii has some options re; renewables. Micro-grids and individual home solar is something they should be pursuing.  Geothermal, come on, they got volcanoes... well, not all are live, but still...  There's tidal hydroelectric; a wicked current runs between some of the islands, continuously.  There's surface wave hydro, wind, solar rafts, and OTEC, which is like a stirling engine that taps the thermal difference between warm surface water and cold water down deep using a circulating refrigerant in a long tube. Those have shown promise since the seventies but getting them to be reliable and efficient using salt water was a problem.  And I will be that guy to say fifth-gen small-module nuclear would be the thing to carry base load. It can be safe, and wouldn't be affected by weather. It might fit in the footprint of the former coal plant. or, the coal plant property could end up a thermal storage with hot sand or molten sodium to hold the solar power generated during the day, overnights.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gregscott: I guess they don't need to fuel their electric cars anymore. Did they hook up a volcano to a power plant? I must have missed that. Are they using natural gas or oil instead? Where is all the energy coming from to replace the fossil fuels? Is it enough? Is it reliable? Is is secure, like when the next typhoon hits?


You sound like the people I listen to on 770 am for a laugh.
The planet used to be a ball of ice, it's been warming up since then.
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The company said that it would be burning oil in the interim

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Good thing there are other ways to generate electricity than digging up rocks, shipping them halfway around the world and lighting them on fire.

/still think we should do more geothermal, we got plenty of hot rocks just sitting around.


Guess how farking expensive a steam generator turbine is......
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A study from 2014 noted that Hawaii would need a minimum of 6 GWh of storage, ideally at least 10 GWh, to retire all of its coal, oil, and biomass plants and switch entirely to intermittent renewables.

The largest pumped storage facility in the US has a peak storage capacity of 24 GWh and generation capacity of 3 GW.  Hawaii has a lot of water and high elevation terrain, so it would be possible to do it without chemical batteries.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are they saying "Hello" or "Goodbye"?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gregscott: I guess they don't need to fuel their electric cars anymore. Did they hook up a volcano to a power plant? I must have missed that. Are they using natural gas or oil instead? Where is all the energy coming from to replace the fossil fuels? Is it enough? Is it reliable? Is is secure, like when the next typhoon hits?


On Maui we have lots of wind generators and solar panels of every description. More are on the way to the island, yet to be installed.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: A study from 2014 noted that Hawaii would need a minimum of 6 GWh of storage, ideally at least 10 GWh, to retire all of its coal, oil, and biomass plants and switch entirely to intermittent renewables.

The largest pumped storage facility in the US has a peak storage capacity of 24 GWh and generation capacity of 3 GW.  Hawaii has a lot of water and high elevation terrain, so it would be possible to do it without chemical batteries.


That's an interesting suggestion
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: gregscott: I guess they don't need to fuel their electric cars anymore. Did they hook up a volcano to a power plant? I must have missed that. Are they using natural gas or oil instead? Where is all the energy coming from to replace the fossil fuels? Is it enough? Is it reliable? Is is secure, like when the next typhoon hits?

You sound concerned.


Also sounds like he didn't read TFA. I mean, I know it's Fark and all, but...
 
cb1234
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Hawaii has some options re; renewables. Micro-grids and individual home solar is something they should be pursuing.  Geothermal, come on, they got volcanoes... well, not all are live, but still...  There's tidal hydroelectric; a wicked current runs between some of the islands, continuously.  There's surface wave hydro, wind, solar rafts, and OTEC, which is like a stirling engine that taps the thermal difference between warm surface water and cold water down deep using a circulating refrigerant in a long tube. Those have shown promise since the seventies but getting them to be reliable and efficient using salt water was a problem.  And I will be that guy to say fifth-gen small-module nuclear would be the thing to carry base load. It can be safe, and wouldn't be affected by weather. It might fit in the footprint of the former coal plant. or, the coal plant property could end up a thermal storage with hot sand or molten sodium to hold the solar power generated during the day, overnights.


All great ideas. But none of this has been built. Politicians making convincing bullet points about clean energy and yet, those facilities would take years to make. In the mean time the locals just pay waaay more for fossil fuel solutions they already had.

At some point we have to actually build the facilities.

Theoretical physics vs applied physics- turn an idea into Something that really
Works. Please.

Also stopping coal consumption in wealthy countries just makes coal cheaper for emerging markets who will definitely buy it and burn it. So it all goes into the air anyway.

🤦‍♂🤦‍♂🤦‍♂
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.