(MSN)   If you kill a cop, it's not a good idea to post to Instagram after the gun battle: 'Almost got my life taken'
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that's a really dumb mistake for a guy who looks like he has such good judgement in life in general .

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
going on to hold up a semi-automatic handgun to say that the 40mm-caliber firearm "jammed up"

Hold up, he has a 40mm semi-auto handgun? How farking big are his hands?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: going on to hold up a semi-automatic handgun to say that the 40mm-caliber firearm "jammed up"

Hold up, he has a 40mm semi-auto handgun? How farking big are his hands?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Bootleg: going on to hold up a semi-automatic handgun to say that the 40mm-caliber firearm "jammed up"

Hold up, he has a 40mm semi-auto handgun? How farking big are his hands?

[media-amazon.com image 500x500]


That's 22mm (And a revolver). For comparisonish:

man.fas.orgView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why not just shoot the barber?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: SpectroBoy: Bootleg: going on to hold up a semi-automatic handgun to say that the 40mm-caliber firearm "jammed up"

Hold up, he has a 40mm semi-auto handgun? How farking big are his hands?

[media-amazon.com image 500x500]

That's 22mm (And a revolver). For comparisonish:

[man.fas.org image 500x360]


Maybe the Desert Eagle comes in 40mm now
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
40mm buckshot

inetres.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are you an American Patriot trying to protect your family from bears and alien caravans? We'll look no further than the new 40mm revolver from Wammo. Each round is more than an inch and a half of pure protection
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm impressed he can lift an entire Bofors one-handed.
 
Stu Padassol
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can we add 10 years to his sentence for that haircut?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was just trying to make it home to his family.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bootleg: going on to hold up a semi-automatic handgun to say that the 40mm-caliber firearm "jammed up"

Hold up, he has a 40mm semi-auto handgun? How farking big are his hands?


Yeah... I saw that... Like, sweet, you just ripped your arm off with your half 88?

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Revolvers jam a ton less, idiot.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Throughout the trial in the 179th District Court, the defense has doubted whether Rios identified himself as law enforcement or acted as such. He was driving to his 2 p.m. shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport at the time of the incident.

Maybe this is THE test case: Can you shoot a cop and get away with it by claiming self-defense? Expect more of this. There's a jury out there somewhere who will go for it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cheron: Are you an American Patriot trying to protect your family from bears and alien caravans? We'll look no further than the new 40mm revolver from Wammo. Each round is more than an inch and a half of pure protection


https://www.ballisticmag.com/m203-grenade-launcher-personal-defense/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On side note
So people now have anti-aircraft guns?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Huh, that's a really dumb mistake for a guy who looks like he has such good judgement in life in general .

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 612x408]


Give me that "halfling bard with a thing for dragon feet."
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone who gets a face tattoo should get put on some kind of watch list.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the least likely testimony, based purely on the courtroom photo, would be : "Nobody expected this. He was such a polite young man and a leader of the community"
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actually subby that seems like a great idea.
Criminals bragging on social media is an excellent way for them to get caught. And since it's voluntary there's no issue with interrogation violations or forced confession. I'm not seeing the downside.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: On side note
So people now have anti-aircraft guns?


Hey. Anything's an anti-aircraft gun if you're brave enough a good enough aim.,...
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Throughout the trial in the 179th District Court, the defense has doubted whether Rios identified himself as law enforcement or acted as such. He was driving to his 2 p.m. shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport at the time of the incident.

Maybe this is THE test case: Can you shoot a cop and get away with it by claiming self-defense? Expect more of this. There's a jury out there somewhere who will go for it.


The answer is yes. Pigs intimidate and scare law-abiding people. Texas is a stand your ground state. This means that the defendant followed the law, in so far as shooting someone who was scaring or intimidating him.
/can't wait until we find out the case was tossed in appellate court
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This guy and the biker in the story one above it both have tats over the right eyebrow. Is that how criminally-inclined losers brand themselves nowadays?
 
adamatari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Throughout the trial in the 179th District Court, the defense has doubted whether Rios identified himself as law enforcement or acted as such. He was driving to his 2 p.m. shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport at the time of the incident.

Maybe this is THE test case: Can you shoot a cop and get away with it by claiming self-defense? Expect more of this. There's a jury out there somewhere who will go for it.


If a guy you don't know, not in uniform, points a gun at you, and you shoot him down first, well... that IS self defense.

The sticking point is "did the defendant know he was fighting a police officer". The COPS didn't know it was a police officer till 30 minutes after they got there.

While I definitely would be wary of anyone looking like that, the cops have been pretty cavalier about shooting people lately sooooo... they don't get a benefit of the doubt. If they can prove the defendant knew he was resisting arrest and not acting in self defense then okay. But they gotta prove it.
 
T.rex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well... did anyone read the article?   Very ambiguous which of the two gangmembers initiated the shooting.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ACAB, where's the img.fark.net tag?

/boxxy troll many proxies
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"When you're taking police action, and you're in a shootout - I think it's safe to say you're taking police action," the then-chief said at the time. "This is considered a line-of-duty death."

What about if you're taking gang action against a rival gang member?  Is it still a line of duty death?  That's one way to explain why he was chasing him in the first place.

/What - police assume things like that all the damn time.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You have to really question the intelligence of criminals who document their crimes, sometimes in real time.
Social Media seems like a cancer but is great when idiots (vast majority) use it.

/going to yell at some clouds now...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is just an objectively bad hairstyle. Slicked back with a fringe.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a 40 mm revolver may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Can you shoot a cop and get away with it by claiming self-defense? Expect more of this. There's a jury out there somewhere who will go for it.


Absolutely. If I'm on a jury, I'm starting from the standpoint that the cops were unnecessarily aggressive, assaulting people for no good reason, doing nothing to de-escalate the situation, and when in court are lying about essentially everything that happened unless it can be proven on video.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A white supremacist named Mangiapane?

Don't you know you're only honorary white, son?
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: A white supremacist named Mangiapane?

Don't you know you're only honorary white, son?


Ah, verdammt.

Wrong window.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: kmgenesis23: Can you shoot a cop and get away with it by claiming self-defense? Expect more of this. There's a jury out there somewhere who will go for it.

Absolutely. If I'm on a jury, I'm starting from the standpoint that the cops were unnecessarily aggressive, assaulting people for no good reason, doing nothing to de-escalate the situation, and when in court are lying about essentially everything that happened unless it can be proven on video.


So you agree that Kyle Rittenhouse defended himself...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Bootleg: going on to hold up a semi-automatic handgun to say that the 40mm-caliber firearm "jammed up"

Hold up, he has a 40mm semi-auto handgun? How farking big are his hands?

[media-amazon.com image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: kmgenesis23: Can you shoot a cop and get away with it by claiming self-defense? Expect more of this. There's a jury out there somewhere who will go for it.

Absolutely. If I'm on a jury, I'm starting from the standpoint that the cops were unnecessarily aggressive, assaulting people for no good reason, doing nothing to de-escalate the situation, and when in court are lying about essentially everything that happened unless it can be proven on video.


Sometimes, even IF it can be proven on video.  Who are you going to trust - your lying eyes, or the HERO who puts their life on the line for your sorry ass every day?
 
