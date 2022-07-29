 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ProPublica)   New York Polio case matches samples previously found in the destitute third world nations of UK and Israel   (propublica.org) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Polio vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccination, case of polio, Public health officials' international hunt, New York man, Rockland County, Poliomyelitis  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is humanity choosing to walk hand-in-hand into the final midnight
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of places use a live (weakened) virus vaccine since it's simpler to administer. This leaves the vaccinated person potentially infectious for a brief window of time.

This isn't a problem when vaccination rates are high but...

It was discovered after a young man in Rockland County, a suburban area northwest of New York City, sought medical treatment in June for weakness and paralysis. He had not been vaccinated against polio. It was well into July when tests confirmed he had polio.

Yeah, thanks antivaxxers.

=Smidge=
/I suppose one solution would be to not let anyone who's had a live polio vaccine within X days get on a plane...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-vaxxers should be proud, bringing back an endangered virus.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be whooping cough next.

https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/outbreaks.html

Thanks anti-vaxxers.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the conspiracy world's treatment for that, a Miracle Gro-colada?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Public health officials' international hunt for clues in the case of polio that paralyzed a New York man has turned up a big one: The virus that infected him matches the genetic fingerprint of poliovirus found in sewage samples taken in London and in the Jerusalem area, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization told ProPublica on Friday.

It is not yet clear how the virus moved from one place to another or where it was first.

Wild guess here guys... it moved from one place to the other by airplane.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sewage samples probably coming from unvaccinated people. The genetic test shows it is originally from a live virus version of the vaccine.

Israel still uses that version. My guess is it started there, spread to unvaccinated orthodox folks who then traveled to the UK and NY

no worries if vaccinated. The orthodox community needs to be aware though.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YAY!!!! We're bringing back childhood diseases!
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want someone think of the horses?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Polio again? It's been a lung, lung tiiiiiiime...
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Marco)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
TFA didn't say it, but was he from a Hasidic or another super-orthodox sect?
 
hammettman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks, anti-vax movement.

More kids will be afflicted by and die from preventable disease.
Rates of autism will stay the same.
But freedom and ignorance!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: It'll be whooping cough next.

https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/outbreaks.html

Thanks anti-vaxxers.


That one is more complicated than anti-vaxxers (although they are a big part of it). It's also due to a change in the vaccine from a whole-cell to one targeted against a specific toxin. This was done because of serious side effects (including death) from the old version and it is still highly effective at preventing a person from developing the disease, but it does allow for more asymptomatic transmission of the bacteria which cause it.
 
tjassen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ultra Orthodox.
A couple of months ago when polio was on the rise in Israel, nobody said it out loud but if you looked at the list of cities and towns where it was found all had large populations of ultra Orthodox.
Not surprising. Many of those groups (not all, but many) are against vaccinations in general. Yes, covid cooperation was a mess in those communities.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait... Found In America?!?

It's a "Ghey Disease"?

Release the GQP!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dutch Reform Church is stupid like that around here, too. F*cking morons.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oldfool: This is humanity choosing to walk hand-in-hand into the final midnight


User name doesn't check out.
I agree.
It's not intentional, we're just sleep walking. We'll only wake up when we are falling.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 425x538]
(Marco)


Wat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Sewage samples probably coming from unvaccinated people. The genetic test shows it is originally from a live virus version of the vaccine.

Israel still uses that version. My guess is it started there, spread to unvaccinated orthodox folks who then traveled to the UK and NY

no worries if vaccinated. The orthodox community needs to be aware though.


That's a strange way of spelling "vaccinated at gunpoint".

Hey, we did it for smallpox!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought they closed the Polio Grounds when they opened Shay Stadium.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.