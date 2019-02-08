 Skip to content
(MSN)   Denver cop won't be charged with improper firearm storage in connection with two handguns his son had for weeks and used in two shootings because there isn't sufficient evidence of improper storage   (msn.com) divider line
    MSN  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did his kid get them?

They were improperly stored
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Did his kid get them?

They were improperly stored


right?!

there isn't sufficient evidence of improper storage ... in connection with two handguns his son had for weeks

uhh... yeah, there is
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Did his kid get them?

They were improperly stored


Done in one.  I'll get the lights.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


17 and he's got a scorching case of biatch tits. Send him away, nothing is ever going to go right for this kid.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did his kid get them?

They were improperly stored


not if he never had stored them to begin with.

ytimg.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow if that was any non cop they would be in a cell next to their kid.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, but there is sufficient evidence of him being a member of law enforcement, and that's all the evidence they need to find he did nothing wrong.

You know how this works, submitter.
 
Tymast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Justice is indeed blind, to the crimes of the protected classes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think I see the issue here.

The cop put them in the safe and locked it.

Apparently, the kid knew the combo to said safe.

Now, to prove a charge against the cop, you'd have to prove the cop straight out told the kid the combo (as opposed to the kid figuring it out some other way), or at least knew the kid had the combo.  Looks like the cop put them in the safe and then simply didn't check on it for quite some time, but that's not nearly enough for a conviction here, IMHO.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
willwall
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So he's pressing charges against his son for felony theft right. They were either stolen, improperly stored, or he's an accomplice. Those are the options
 
scanman61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"that eventually led detectives to question a student at Columbine High School"

Columbine?   Seriously?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

"Give me all your hamburgers right now, punk, I ain't asking twice."
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love Denver, and I'm glad I live here. The one gripe I have are the police. They are truly awful.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why should he be punished for a crime someone else noticed?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

willwall: So he's pressing charges against his son for felony theft right. They were either stolen, improperly stored, or he's an accomplice. Those are the options


Know how I know you're not a lawyer?
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 640x632]


"INVEST IN COMMUNITY SELF-GOVERNANCE"

So we'll come together and choose our leaders, renewing our choices on a periodic basis.  Our community leaders will ensure coordination of services and support, and will hire staff to help keep the peace, patroling our neighborhoods...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 283x184]

17 and he's got a scorching case of biatch tits. Send him away, nothing is ever going to go right for this kid.


Hardcore rapper napper.

Seriously, bro. Take a shower and get dressed. You look like you've about to bust a cap in a bowl of Frosted Flakes.

What a flunky.
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 640x632]

"INVEST IN COMMUNITY SELF-GOVERNANCE"

So we'll come together and choose our leaders, renewing our choices on a periodic basis.  Our community leaders will ensure coordination of services and support, and will hire staff to help keep the peace, patroling our neighborhoods...


I don't think most ACAB folks here would have nearly as much problems with the police if the police looked at their job as Keeping the Peace vs Enforcing the Law
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I think I see the issue here.

The cop put them in the safe and locked it.


Yea the issue here is that the cop is probably lying, they likely weren't locked up at all.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: Wow if that was any non cop they would be in a cell next to their kid.


I'm thinking they would be in matching caskets
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And also because the people responsible for holding him accountable are his friends and lol what did ya think was gunna happen?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Apple, bad, under bad apple tree:
https://www.denverpost.com/2019/02/08/denver-police-officer-nearly-shoots-man/
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scanman61: TWX: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 640x632]

"INVEST IN COMMUNITY SELF-GOVERNANCE"

So we'll come together and choose our leaders, renewing our choices on a periodic basis.  Our community leaders will ensure coordination of services and support, and will hire staff to help keep the peace, patroling our neighborhoods...

I don't think most ACAB folks here would have nearly as much problems with the police if the police looked at their job as Keeping the Peace vs Enforcing the Law


ACAB people have no problem with Police enforcing the Law. Laws have no value if they are not enforced. The ACAB people have a problem with lifelong underachievers and bullies who get jobs in Law Enforcement as a means to bully, harass, abuse and outright murder people with impunity

ACAB people would have far less problem with Police if the laws were enforced upon the racist, rapist and piece of shiat cops who bully and abuse the citizenry
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The minimum storage requirements are only slightly more secure than a ziploc.
 
