 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IndyStar)   Kink shamed, tax abatement cancelled   (indystar.com) divider line
46
    More: Awkward, Breaking news, Gannett Company, News, Exclusive local sports, E-mail, email address, Microsoft, X Window System  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 6:35 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigMax: My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.


"There" as in Noblesville, or...?

NTTAWWTIFKWIMAITYD
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I suppose a lot of people will be crying about this.

/yougobaby
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was completely unaware of this kink until that one episode of CSI. While there's a lot worse out there, it is a weird one
 
ditka80
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If Noblesville wanted to kill the store they should have started road construction near it. That is why they are losing a Mexican restaurant that has been there for over 25 years + a Dairy Queen and a pizza place this month alone.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How can a store like that possibly make a profit??
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We have FREEDO -- NO! NOT LIKE THAT!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dude, he's 34.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA

The owner of a woodworking supply company said the city of Noblesville reneged on a $5.5 million development deal because he wouldn't shut down a baby shop for adults he also owns.

'Adults he also owns?' isn't that a bigger problem?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: I suppose a lot of people will be crying about this.

/yougobaby


There was no mention of spilled milk.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Saying kink shame on Facebook gets you a ban. Try it
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
woodworking

Are we doing phrasing?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to go to this goth club. Every few months they'd hold a fetish night. One evening there was this man dressed in a diaper, bonnet, and pacifier. He kept aggressively asking people to take his temperature. Only person I've ever seen get kicked out of fetish night.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Saying kink shame on Facebook gets you a ban. Try it


You don't mess with Captain James T. Kink.
 
drayno76
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone in the city sure seems to have their diapers in a bunch.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The city of Noblesville reneged on a $5.5 million development deal because he wouldn't shut down a baby shop for adults he also owns."

I'm with the City on this one, slavery is always reprehensible.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

covfefe: How can a store like that possibly make a profit??


Meth, heroin and or cocaine probably.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

toraque: FTA

The owner of a woodworking supply company said the city of Noblesville reneged on a $5.5 million development deal because he wouldn't shut down a baby shop for adults he also owns.

'Adults he also owns?' isn't that a bigger problem?


*shakes tiny baby fist *
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigMax: My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.


I've met quite a few adult babies in Noblesville.

Not the kink variety, unfortunately for the store.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigMax: My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.


The most generic, bland places often cover up hideous depravity of the kind you would never expect. Like, take where I live: a picturesque suburb with nice lawns and white picket fences, churches and schools, and there's almost certainly some of the sickest, most depraved sex you could imagine going on in basements and dungeons once the doors are closed and the curtains drawn. And they're not inviting me to any of it, the bastards.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The city denies that it pulled out of the WoodTurningz deal because Polokoff wouldn't close the baby shop, despite emails from the city indicating that was the reason.

lol
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought furries were strange once. I can get used to adults running around in diapers or whatever the hell this is about.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: covfefe: How can a store like that possibly make a profit??

Meth, heroin and or cocaine probably.


Naw - fetish places get way too much attention from the local authorities, they automatically assume there's shady shiat going on because they consider the basic idea of the place to be shady shiat.  Not a good place to play that game - you want something basic and unremarkable that attracts a fair heap of customers on a regular basis to hide behind.  While that fetish certainly exists, I seriously doubt there's a lot of browsers just wandering in.  Reading the story, my first inclination is to ask if we can say, "Obvious tax dodge?"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

covfefe: How can a store like that possibly make a profit??


If you have plenty of money, you don't need to make a profit.
There are tons of stores like that.
Family is rich, bored spouse wants something to do, buys a store for their niche hobby.
Store never makes much money and maybe even loses money, but gets spouse out of the house.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In a just world, a lawsuit would take care of this and leave the owner a little bit richer for his trouble.

Of course, we don't live in a just world.
 
baorao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How profitable is the adult baby fetish brick and mortar sector of the greater metro Indianapolis? between that and a 10 person wood turning business I still feel like I am looking at a $5 million deficit on that $5.5 million build.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I thought furries were strange once. I can get used to adults running around in diapers or whatever the hell this is about.


Wouldn't that be 'your inner toddler' then?

Can you just claim it's medical supplies plus novelty goods?

Like maybe suggest gifting your friend a onesie or a baby bottle when they're being a big baby about something.

/went to see a band that had a 'onesie' night once
//borrowed a Chewbacca robe from the brother of the friend I was designated driving for
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BigMax: My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.



It's there so people can come in from out of town and not get kink shamed by the yokels.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I was completely unaware of this kink until that one episode of CSI. While there's a lot worse out there, it is a weird one


Suuuuuurrrrrre you were unaware, Mega "Furry Bull" Steve. 😎
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Simple.  Move both businesses to the next town over, expand and make bank.  Flaunt how much $ the town is missing out on
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kent said Polokoff is considering moving WoodTurningz out of Noblesville and he is scouting other possible locations.

Don't consider; just move. It's clear that the city's going to screw him over one way or another; best to do it now, before he breaks ground, builds a new facility, only to then have the city later, say, change the zoning or mess with his business until it collapses. Best thing to do at this point, given how the city's repeatedly lied about the situation, is to let the entire city know why he's moving, give them the dollar amounts it's going to cost the town (and, by extension, everyone else) in terms of lost taxes, revenue, and jobs, and fark right the hell off to a place that'll allow him to actually run his businesses.
 
life of the sausage party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: woodworking

Are we doing phrasing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like it may be time for some fabrication work and a visit to the city council may be in order...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kink-shaming exists for a reason.
 
0z79
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baorao: How profitable is the adult baby fetish brick and mortar sector of the greater metro Indianapolis? between that and a 10 person wood turning business I still feel like I am looking at a $5 million deficit on that $5.5 million build.


Ever seen Ozark? Yeah, maybe something like that....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Kink-shaming exists for a reason.


Well you hate lots of people, being a fan of Jordan Peterson.
So your opinion can be discarded.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe we've been to hard on shame
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imagine what happened when the town first found out about the Adult Store:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Kink-shaming exists for a reason.


Yeah, and so do schools, but you didn't take advantage of those now did you?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: BigMax: My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.


It's there so people can come in from out of town and not get kink shamed by the yokels.


It's kind of edge of the Indianapolis Metro area. It's not inaccessible, but there are easier places to drive in, buy your fetish items, and drive away.

Or so I am told.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can't afford to open the business unless he get 125k in tax abatements a year?

Then he shouldn't be spending 6million expanding his business....lol
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Dude, he's 34.


Dude, Rule 34.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

covfefe: How can a store like that possibly make a profit??


BECAUSE THEY CHARGE $49.99 FOR AN XXL PACIFIER THAT PROBABLY COSTS THEM $2 TO M... I mean, maybe they charge $49.99 for an XXL pacifier that probably costs them $2 to make... or so I've heard.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: BigMax: My in-laws live in Noblesville and I've been there a bunch of times. It ... doesn't seem like a profitable place for a business catering to a niche market.


It's there so people can come in from out of town and not get kink shamed by the yokels.


It's within easy driving distance of the Indianapolis neighborhoods where people have that kind of interest and that kind of money, but don't want to be seen in "that kind" of establishment.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: I thought furries were strange once. I can get used to adults running around in diapers or whatever the hell this is about.


Another farker has some experience with a couple people who combined the two (I think my post gets removed if I say who unless he posts ITT). These people are apparently.....difficult to accept.

A key part of being a baby is the complete lack of responsibility, and not a lot of people are willing to pick up quite that much slack for an actual adult.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ less than a minute ago  
R.I.P. Kirk
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.