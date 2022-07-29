 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Friday's Alex Jones hearing is under way and the jury is not too impressed with Infowars witnesses   (twitter.com) divider line
13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at me I'm the real victim here!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha ha - L to the friggin OL's:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, what is the harshest sentence the jury can give these idiots? Because I think that's where this is heading.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Ha ha ha - L to the friggin OL's:


[Fark user image 591x205]


I can't laugh at stuff like that considering the subject matter. Alex Jones should be in jail, not just at the end of a civil suit.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bloobeary: So, what is the harshest sentence the jury can give these idiots? Because I think that's where this is heading.


Bankruptcy.  He's already been found guilty, this is to determine damages.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think I might be able to lawyer better than Reynal. And I'm a complete idiot.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think the entire jury has volunteered to be in the firing squad
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Bankruptcy.  He's already been found guilty, this is to determine damages.


Somehow, bankruptcy doesn't feel like it should be enough.
 
huma474
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bloobeary: PluckYew: Bankruptcy.  He's already been found guilty, this is to determine damages.

Somehow, bankruptcy doesn't feel like it should be enough.


And only of the infowars LLC, nothing has indicated that the corporate trust has been breached so far that I've seen, so Jones is not personally liable as he was acting on behalf of Infowars the company.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BenSaw2: Ha ha ha - L to the friggin OL's:


[Fark user image image 591x205]


For this case, those are actually brilliant questions. Preemptively taking away a likely PR tactic.
 
