(CNN) Six facts you may not have learned in sex education.
65 Comments
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do not exceed 15 psi.

- Sofa
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was hoping someone would mention PSI.

/ leaving satisfied
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Condoms are cheaper than diapers.
2) Women can buy and carry condoms, too.
3) The person checking doesn't give a shiat about you or what you're doing. You're just person 73 out of the 200 people they have to check out today, so long as you're not buying something memorable (Like, Preperation H, gum, and protractor weird), they won't remember you in 5 minutes.
4) Lube can be your friend, but make sure it plays well with your condoms and toys
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so old, I don't even remember sex education
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.caView Full Size


Better than an air compressor.

/requires better aim, though
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought you got the robot one, subby. I didn't know those required any inflation.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Lube can be your friend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: 1) Condoms are cheaper than diapers.
2) Women can buy and carry condoms, too.
3) The person checking doesn't give a shiat about you or what you're doing. You're just person 73 out of the 200 people they have to check out today, so long as you're not buying something memorable (Like, Preperation H, gum, and protractor weird), they won't remember you in 5 minutes.
4) Lube can be your friend, but make sure it plays well with your condoms and toys


I worked the checkout for a while in a CVS. Every time someone bought condoms I gave them a big wink and thumbs up, often flashing them to the person behind them and giving out another wink. I made a mental note of each of them and if they returned I would always ask if they wanted more condoms and how it went last time. With a big wink and a thumbs up.  I'm a people person.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not mix compressors and bodily orifices. In fact, do not play with compressed air.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I worked the checkout for a while in a CVS.


You would be the clerk, that I would have a two hour conversation with, if I was ever in your line.

The people behind me would be pissed I was taking up your time.

Oh but the laughs we would have...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always listen to your elders, like Abe Lincoln, for sex advice
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah a fair bit of that was not talked about in sex ed when i was a high school kid back in the late 1980s and very early 90s ( graduated 1991) . Then again I am turning 50 this year if they had talked about some of that back then parents would have gone ballistic.  Maybe more so than today.
Condoms were mentioned and noted  as were birth control but nothing resembling comprehensive info.

Mind parents would not have approved if they had wanted to.
There some separate sessions where they split the guys and gals so maybe Birth control pills got talked more about there when it was girls only but i doubt it.

The only one we did talk about was STDs/STIs i vivid remember that as we had to write essays on the subject and I got an A+ as i was the only one who did it properly  the rest half asrsed it , some claiming parents forced them to.  Which I can believe.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero memory of it.  Nothing was particularly embarrassing or icky or I'd remember that.  The only thing I do remember was how they passed around a box to collect slips of paper you could ask questions anonymously if you wished.  It got covered both in single-day special topic classes once each in middle school and high school, and then I think also less "aggressively" as part of half-year "health" classes in both middle and high school.

It was both benign but not particularly useful, except maybe for kids that did have questions and felt more comfortable seeing the teacher privately as a result of hearing them talk about it in class.

More hilarious was the "no consequences" question day our senior year biology teacher had which, with a class that was mostly male 18 year olds veered into sex ed territory pretty fast.  He actually had a PhD in something like microbiology or molecular biology, so along with it some graduate level A&P knowledge.  He absolutely could not be flustered, but some of the class clowns certainly tried.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Every time someone bought condoms


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sex can be pleasurable"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"Well actually, that's a myth. My doctor wife assures me it's very unusual for women to experience pleasure from sex."
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job subby. +1

/What's this 'sex' you speak of?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always ask for consent. Last night my hand turned me down.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Bootleg: 1) Condoms are cheaper than diapers.
2) Women can buy and carry condoms, too.
3) The person checking doesn't give a shiat about you or what you're doing. You're just person 73 out of the 200 people they have to check out today, so long as you're not buying something memorable (Like, Preperation H, gum, and protractor weird), they won't remember you in 5 minutes.
4) Lube can be your friend, but make sure it plays well with your condoms and toys

I worked the checkout for a while in a CVS. Every time someone bought condoms I gave them a big wink and thumbs up, often flashing them to the person behind them and giving out another wink. I made a mental note of each of them and if they returned I would always ask if they wanted more condoms and how it went last time. With a big wink and a thumbs up.  I'm a people person.


One time at a bodega the woman in front of me was buying a pack of condoms, a six pack of beer, and a bag of gummy worms. I really wanted to say "hot date with the creature from the black lagoon?"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Bootleg: Lube can be your friend

[Fark user image image 500x374]


Honestly I think it's for him and not her
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
always give them a show. Be a giver. a well crafted reputation can carry you far
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x952]


Like that dude even like girls
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 70-80s there was pretty much " they will figure it out on their own" vibe going on.

Females were the gatekeepers of sex, So they just slut shamed them into being fearful of any kind of sexual actions.

Dont believe me just watch any teen exploitation film from that time. Guys were the dogs ready to hump anything and it was the job of the girls to say no.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember when bill hired Jocelyn elder and talked of masturbation as a scientific based way to curb unwanted births?
I do.
Got fired.

Thanks, bill
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Honestly I think it's for him and not her


I would believe it. She doesn't look like the type to let anyone pay her Hershey highway toll.

From that photo alone, I can smell the stale beer spilled into the carpet and the smell of stale cigarettes.

Is he using that cookie dish as an ashtray?

looks like it.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Sex can be pleasurable"

[pbs.twimg.com image 200x200]

"Well actually, that's a myth. My doctor wife assures me it's very unusual for women to experience pleasure from sex."


An all timer in the category of self pwn / pwn goal.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STIs are not always visible

That's about all I learned directly from sex ed.  But only because after looking at 100 shocking slides I as the teacher how do people get STD if they look like that/flet like that.
They said those was worse case and end stage.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: That's about all I learned directly from sex ed


Yup. Same here. Took "sex ed" the opposite of gym in school. All I can remember was the teacher hooking up the slide projector and showing us STD's.

I enjoyed the clowns in the back of the class shouting things like..."Hey that's my girlfriend up there" and "how did you get a photo of my grandmother?"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subtonic:

I worked the checkout for a while in a CVS. Every time someone bought condoms I gave them a big wink and thumbs up, often flashing them to the person behind them and giving out another wink. I made a mental note of each of them and if they returned I would always ask if they wanted more condoms and how it went last time. With a big wink and a thumbs up.  I'm a people person.

I would always buy XXL size condoms, hoping someone like you was behind the counter.  If you were flash them to the person behind me, I'd ask in a very loud voice "Is that the largest you have?  I seem to have bought all they had at the other store and they never restocked."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Normal' does not exist

That's just what we tell you losers so you feel better about yourselves, right after "size doesn't matter."
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Proper inflation of your partner?

She blowed up good. She blowed up REAL good!
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Protip: When going F2B (finger to butt), always use TWO fingers, not one.

This creates a mini air channel between the two that allows airflow, if you will.

A single finger can be painful due to vaccuum from lack of said air channel.

/also lube, ofc
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ifky: I always ask for consent. Last night my hand turned me down.


I got one of those Sex Dolls from Japan!  But some hacxorz uploaded a virus to it; so by the time I got it home it could say; "Not tonight, I have a headache" in 10 languages!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark is not your personal erotica site
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"STIs are not always visible"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: Do not exceed 15 psi.

- Sofa


Do not use nitrous oxide for inflation.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Was hoping someone would mention PSI.

/ leaving satisfied


Leaving satisfied?  So the PSI recomendation worked?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: One time at a bodega the woman in front of me was buying a pack of condoms, a six pack of beer, and a bag of gummy worms. I really wanted to say "hot date with the creature from the black lagoon?"


Worst combination of items I ever went through line with- family pack of toilet paper, box of imodium, and a newspaper.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: Protip: When going F2B (finger to butt), always use TWO fingers, not one.

This creates a mini air channel between the two that allows airflow, if you will.

A single finger can be painful due to vaccuum from lack of said air channel.

/also lube, ofc


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't recall having any sex ed in school. The coach was too busy wrecking the driver's ed cars to bother and coaching teams that never won a game, any game, any sport.  He blamed the school's work study program, not his idea that running laps in the snow was good training.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: 1) Condoms are cheaper than diapers.
2) Women can buy and carry condoms, too.
3) The person checking doesn't give a shiat about you or what you're doing. You're just person 73 out of the 200 people they have to check out today, so long as you're not buying something memorable (Like, Preperation H, gum, and protractor weird), they won't remember you in 5 minutes.
4) Lube can be your friend, but make sure it plays well with your condoms and toys


Funny condom commercial
Youtube c_0bhT98g9Y


/Kid needs to be slapped into next year.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do not "double bag" condoms....the friction caused by the two layers of latex can cause a rip.

However, this kind of double bagging is okay:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: One does not mix compressors and bodily orifices. In fact, do not play with compressed air.


I also had that reaction, then got the joke.


Partner is an inflatable doll.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: 'Normal' does not exist

That's just what we tell you losers so you feel better about yourselves, right after "size doesn't matter."


What Is Normal? - Tom Segura
Youtube -V5vSJe67Gg
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do I have to do everything around here?

My Girlfriend is Inflatable - John Mammoser
Youtube cymlhRkaXHg
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - She's Faking It
Youtube bB0-YF6Mzt8
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: HailRobonia: One time at a bodega the woman in front of me was buying a pack of condoms, a six pack of beer, and a bag of gummy worms. I really wanted to say "hot date with the creature from the black lagoon?"

Worst combination of items I ever went through line with- family pack of toilet paper, box of imodium, and a newspaper.


"Mulan" VHS tape, handcuffs, child's wig
3-pound neodymium magnet, iron filings, 30-can box of Fancy Feast Tender Beef Feast
Box of chlorine pool tablets, 5 gallon plastic water carrier, Zorb ball
Wheel chocks, hacksaw, beekeeper's outfit
 
