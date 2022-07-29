 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Time traveller from the year 2906 claims humanity 'one year away from discovering hostile species' that's been deep underground who are responsible for many of the Earth's major disasters   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a news source reporting this garbage?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Why is a news source reporting this garbage?


The Mirror is not a news source.  It's slightly more respectable than public bathroom graffiti.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty easy to see the appeal of the fantasy here: Our problems are due to an external threat that we can fight and also somebody actually has control over things that are happening.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was the whole plot of that Chris Pratt movie.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be awesome. First we feed them all the right wingers in the world, and when they are sick from all the meth and opioids inside all those right wingers we finish them off.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's not a time traveler nutter, he's a hollow Earth nutter
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But Rick already made peace with the Horse Chuds!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PluckYew: He's not a time traveler nutter, he's a hollow Earth nutter


Why not both?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's called Covid-20 or Monkeypox
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too late bud. Incels have been public for some time now.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stubby bastards just won't stop digging
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: aleister_greynight: Why is a news source reporting this garbage?

The Mirror is not a news source.  It's slightly more respectable than public bathroom graffiti.


The other way around: the graffiti is more respectable, and not just slightly.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
these guys from the 2900s always say stuff like that.  You don't start getting the truth out of the time travelers until at least the mid 3300s.  Trust me.
 
notto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So their scouts have been among us already. Turd Cruz, Margerine Traitor Green, Abbot Costello, DeSantis, all paving the way for them to invade. Yup. All makes sense now.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Tentacle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 834x560]


That's why you don't just build a time machine, it has to be a space-time machine.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lies. All sentient species will be extinct in 150 years.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tentacle: aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 834x560]

That's why you don't just build a time machine, it has to be a space-time machine.


Of relative dimensions, too.  That way, it can be bigger on the inside.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A couple of summers ago when SW Florida was host to red tide and an overwhelming blue green algae flow, we went other places than the beach on our annual visit. One of these was the home of the Koreshans who believed that we lived inside the Earth and that the sky was just an artefact of the inside of the surface. It was a surprisingly durable community. (around 100 years) The last ones only gave up on the belief when Neil Armstrong walked on the Moon. It's a pleasant little visit if you're in the area and bereft of other things to do.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Koreshan_State_Historic_Site
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

notto: [Fark user image image 640x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat:

One gets money from advertising the other is stealth advertising for micro Business
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And they're interspecies lesbians:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Couldn'ta dropped by a couple years earlier and warned us about that pandemic thingy?
 
sxacho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Tentacle: aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 834x560]

That's why you don't just build a time machine, it has to be a space-time machine.

Of relative dimensions, too.  That way, it can be bigger on the inside.


Like Gay Deceiver! Exactly.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What about time travelers from 2020?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no.
scx2.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ununcle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hmm,,,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fossilhunters.xyzView Full Size


Yeah, hardly new information, pal.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me guess, Mr. Time Traveler didn't provide a location of this spot "deep underground" did he?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Metaphorically underground? We know, they're called neo-Nazis.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The TEA Party, Brexiteers, Pootin', and that troglodyte called Marie Le Pen have been above ground for over years and years now and even mutated into the MAGAt movement and stuff, so how is this news exactly?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Azawa!
Black power!
Your momma don't take no shower!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
