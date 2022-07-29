 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   If your business has grenades, a cache of weapons, and Nazi memorabilia, perhaps calling the black guy outside the N-word whilst shooting in his general direction is not a good idea   (wxyz.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, it's a very good idea. These piles of garbage should put themselves and lose everything.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that anything after "perhaps" is a good idea with or without the conditions described before it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he wasn't charged with being smart, was he?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that sounds like a crime.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Judge Michael Maceroni arraigned Mangiapane on Wednesday and gave him a $500,000 bond."

I first read that as Macaroni, and wandered if he likes cheese.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like you cant have tacos without cheese, you cant have gun nuts without racism
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he fired 3 shots, were they aimed at the man?  Why no attempted murder charges?

For those not familiar with the Detroit area, this is Eminem 8 Mile territory. This is not all that surprising in that area.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually still shocking.  The arrest not the crime.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]


"I'm an American. And you're a sick asshole."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]


First thing I thought of as well.

/Actor goes from being a beatnik police captain on 21 Jump Street (before Steven Williams takes over) to a neo-Nazi military surplus store owner.
 
marckx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brandishing and shooting at someone along with Hate Crime is certainly illegal. A grenade (assuming it's real) is bad as well. How are a cache of weapons, Nazi memorabilia and even a Luger illegal?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many many many years ago someone sling shot our car window.
The cop refused to believe me and was doing all kinds of mental gymnastics to b.s. me about.  To the extent of claiming that the car heater caused the cold window burts. Because of the temperature difference.
🙄
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Different article, but has the mugshot.  Master race my ass.  (I should probably remove the second sentence)

Mugshot
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody might want to give Jodie Foster a heads up.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's probably not a good idea even if you don't have any of that stuff.
 
Alebak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
These guys can't really hold back.

They think they're the vanguard of the revolution, the leading ubermench or however the fark you spell that that will strike first and change the future and save """REAL""" Amuricuh. They believe this because they exist in an echo chamber and that's what they've been telling themselves.for decades, thats more or less the reason we're getting these neo-nazi shootings, they tell each other they need to strike and hype themselves up until someone does it.

A guy up to his neck in that sort of environment isn't going to take something like a black dude walking by minding his own business standing down, not because he thinks its the smart move, but because every scumbag in his social circle has been going "SOMEONE NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING" at max volume.

Do you think he was just collecting all the guns and grenades for fun?
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]


I was gonna say
 
August11
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha! I guessed Michigan. Almost went with Kentucky but they don't seem to have the cosplay Nazi problem Michigan does.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]

First thing I thought of as well.

/Actor goes from being a beatnik police captain on 21 Jump Street (before Steven Williams takes over) to a neo-Nazi military surplus store owner.


A lot of great performances in that film...What's so striking is..There aren't any good guys in that movie..
EVERYONE is an a-hole in one way or another..Even the retiring cop shows what a phony he has to be
while dealing with people (Like his wife, D-Fens mother, the bodgega owner, etc..) as he investigates.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
> a grenade and a cache of weapons that included pistols, shotguns, AR-15-style rifles with high-capacity magazines, Nazi memorabilia and what they say may be a German Luger pistol.

"Yep, I've finished gearing up. That's more than I'll ever need. So now I'm ready to start The Second Civil War. Let's do this!"
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police say 53-year-old Anthony Mangiapane

This sound like a case of the eggplant calling the kettle black.

True Romance - Sicilians
Youtube Jsh4SvPdfl8
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: DarkSoulNoHope: baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]

First thing I thought of as well.

/Actor goes from being a beatnik police captain on 21 Jump Street (before Steven Williams takes over) to a neo-Nazi military surplus store owner.

A lot of great performances in that film...What's so striking is..There aren't any good guys in that movie..
EVERYONE is an a-hole in one way or another..Even the retiring cop shows what a phony he has to be
while dealing with people (Like his wife, D-Fens mother, the bodgega owner, etc..) as he investigates.


Its not a light-hearted film, that's for sure.

It's kinda like Crash, but not a ham fisted cartoon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Mr. Shabooboo: DarkSoulNoHope: baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]

First thing I thought of as well.

/Actor goes from being a beatnik police captain on 21 Jump Street (before Steven Williams takes over) to a neo-Nazi military surplus store owner.

A lot of great performances in that film...What's so striking is..There aren't any good guys in that movie..
EVERYONE is an a-hole in one way or another..Even the retiring cop shows what a phony he has to be
while dealing with people (Like his wife, D-Fens mother, the bodgega owner, etc..) as he investigates.

Its not a light-hearted film, that's for sure.

It's kinda like Crash, but not a ham fisted cartoon.


What movie are we talking aboot.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why does everyone keep saying things like this are bad ideas? I guess it's a bad idea if you want the racist to continue hoarding weapons and being nazis and operating with impunity.
But I don't want that so I would very much like them to do something stupid and public and brag about it so there's many witnesses leading to their arrest and conviction.
 
Farkengruven
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What business? His business? Definitely white because only about half the charges of a black man, and he's still alive.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: Magnanimous_J: Mr. Shabooboo: DarkSoulNoHope: baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]

First thing I thought of as well.

/Actor goes from being a beatnik police captain on 21 Jump Street (before Steven Williams takes over) to a neo-Nazi military surplus store owner.

A lot of great performances in that film...What's so striking is..There aren't any good guys in that movie..
EVERYONE is an a-hole in one way or another..Even the retiring cop shows what a phony he has to be
while dealing with people (Like his wife, D-Fens mother, the bodgega owner, etc..) as he investigates.

Its not a light-hearted film, that's for sure.

It's kinda like Crash, but not a ham fisted cartoon.

What movie are we talking aboot.


Falling Down
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Farkengruven: What business? His business? Definitely white because only about half the charges of a black man, and he's still alive.


I'm curious too, seems like if its his business, maybe the citizens in the area might want to boycott him. I'm going to guess it's the crappy used tire shop on the north side of the corner.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image 425x314]


'They'll spit in your food.'
 
MIRV888
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Mr. Shabooboo: DarkSoulNoHope: baronbloodbath: I've seen this movie.

[Fark user image image 425x314]

First thing I thought of as well.

/Actor goes from being a beatnik police captain on 21 Jump Street (before Steven Williams takes over) to a neo-Nazi military surplus store owner.

A lot of great performances in that film...What's so striking is..There aren't any good guys in that movie..
EVERYONE is an a-hole in one way or another..Even the retiring cop shows what a phony he has to be
while dealing with people (Like his wife, D-Fens mother, the bodgega owner, etc..) as he investigates.

Its not a light-hearted film, that's for sure.

It's kinda like Crash, but not a ham fisted cartoon.


The sad part is it's still completely relevant.  Things haven't improved one bit.  They've actually gotten worse.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A white supremacist named Mangiapane?

Don't you know you're only honorary white, son?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Farkengruven: What business? His business? Definitely white because only about half the charges of a black man, and he's still alive.

I'm curious too, seems like if its his business, maybe the citizens in the area might want to boycott him. I'm going to guess it's the crappy used tire shop on the north side of the corner.


I can't see it being one that does business with a wide cross-section of the population, because I know that if I walked into a business and saw a bunch of Nazi shiat, I'd nope out of there.
 
