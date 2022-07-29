 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Gang of baseball bat-wielding Republicans thrash hapless Democrats   (fox5dc.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF

This why we're doomed. Dems STILL willing to literally play ball with gods damned NAZIS.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Braves beat the Mets?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.


It's so nice you can still post to Fark while the whole country is burning.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/What a baseball bat wielding gang may look like.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: WTF

This why we're doomed. Dems STILL willing to literally play ball with gods damned NAZIS.


We're required to pretend that they're still members of American society, even as they're FARKING TRYING TO SET IT ON FIRE. It's frustrating as hell, which is why I suspect my (albeit imaginary) application to the Diplomatic Corps won't get very far.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.


Well there it is. . . .
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is the "circuses" part of the bread and circuses.

Good thing I have cake and this fiddle to play.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.

It's so nice you can still post to Fark while the whole country is burning.


They're the firefighters. We're spectators.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans outplay Democrats. This is not a repeat.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't they working?
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game was rigged, Trump won.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: WTF

This why we're doomed. Dems STILL willing to literally play ball with gods damned NAZIS.


It's part of the Dem disarray.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.

It's so nice you can still post to Fark while the whole country is burning.


We're not allowed to call it Fascism until we're no longer allowed to call it Fascism.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap subby.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""This game is so great and people are so nice," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told FOX News Thursday. "That's what makes it great that we're competitive and it's great to be here and have a little fun.""

omg shut the fark up

/something tells me that passing legislation is treated far too much the same way
//'durrba durrba durrr, it's all just some fun competition. then we all go have luncheons and martinis durrr'
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History doesn't repeat itself but it rhymes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gee, wonder why they left THIS out of the article?
Yep, put away the differences, all for charity.  LOL

Democrat congresswoman Linda Sanchez flips off Republican dugout
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Enigmamf: Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.

It's so nice you can still post to Fark while the whole country is burning.

They're the firefighters. We're spectators.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Snake Oiler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tymast: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 624x491]


I'll shove that bat up your ass and turn you into a popsicle
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
as an aside, I have similar disdain for the white house correspondents' dinners. you're supposed to be a skeptical check on the executive branch, not farkin' bud-buds.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that the Republicans would win America's favorite past time. /scratches head
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Enigmamf: Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.

It's so nice you can still post to Fark while the whole country is burning.

They're the firefighters. We're spectators.


Exactly why I hate that rhetoric. A fire has a clear objective: Put it out.

But there's no fire to put out.

What should they do, hold endless sessions? Sitting in Congress and debating well-trod issues won't change any votes. There are things we want them to do. And there are equally many people who want them to do the opposite. The current state of legislation reflects that.

The only thing that changes that balance is elections. And we're the firemen in the elections. So why are you wasting your time on Fark instead of changing people's minds for November?

Or, is it OK to sometimes take a little time off and enjoy life?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many of them needed bone realignment afterwards? I kinda want to watch this just to see if any of the old people fell or needed oxygen tanks afterwards lol!
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: WTF

This why we're doomed. Dems STILL willing to literally play ball with gods damned NAZIS.


I think you might be confused... It is the other way around.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 454x434]

/What a baseball bat wielding gang may look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size

what lousy, skin-headed farks look like
 
proteus_b
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's so nice they can still have fun while the whole country is burning.


How can you be worried about the country burning in the middle of a pandemic?!?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Who would have thought that the Republicans would win America's favorite past time. /scratches head


The average age of an elected Republican is like 20 years younger.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is a thing that's been going on since the very early 1900s with only occasional breaks (Sam Rayburn cancelled the game for several years because too many players got hurt).  The game endured through two world wars and the great depression.

It's supposed to be one of those harmless things that helps the members of the institution socialize, but of course a lot of people are going to think that's a bit antiquated in an era where one side of the aisle has been doing everything it can to create divisions and base their entire existence on not getting along.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, wonder why they left THIS out of the article?


Because it doesn't matter and nobody cares?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: WTF

This why we're doomed. Dems STILL willing to literally play ball with gods damned NAZIS.

I think you might be confused... It is the other way around.


The Nazis are still willing to play baseball with Democrats?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Who would have thought that the Republicans would win America's favorite past time. /scratches head


oppressing minorities?
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now have a chess tournament
 
jethroe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, wonder why they left THIS out of the article?
Yep, put away the differences, all for charity.  LOL

Democrat congresswoman Linda Sanchez flips off Republican dugout


Well that's just bad sportsmanship.

There's always a few dinguses at a charity baseball match.

You just wait till she comes up to bat again and then you plunk her.

Those are the rules.
 
jethroe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Now have a chess tournament


This is America, sir/madam.

Eating contest.  See how many hot dogs these folks can jam down their gullets in a limited amount of time.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I refuse to accept the results of this baseball game. I saw people bringing buckets of baseballs into the dugouts right before the game. New umpires should be appointed. The score keeping was very suspect, everyone knew the Democrats were going to win and then suddenly the Republicans just HAPPENED to score more runs? We need to stop these proceedings and maybe even hold another baseball game overseen by the national guard.
 
jethroe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
jethroe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jethroe: [nypost.com image 850x633]


Is that a poker chip hovering in front of her mouth?  Eucharist wafer?   Cookie?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Now have a chess tournament


The democrats can barely keep the lights on, despite having the the white house, both halves of congress and a clear majority of voters.

I wouldn't bet on them to win a farking CandyLand tournament.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jethroe: jethroe: [nypost.com image 850x633]

Is that a poker chip hovering in front of her mouth?  Eucharist wafer?   Cookie?


It is in fact a delicious cookie.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Dems are used to losing?

Really I'm having trouble caring about this though.
 
Kaw Dawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hapless Democrats is the name of my Joe Biden and Co. tribute band.
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kaw Dawg: Hapless Democrats is the name of my Joe Biden and Co. tribute band.



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



I'm just a PRISONER....of ROCK AND ROLL.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RoboCop 2 (1990) Psychotic Little League Team
Youtube g5wu-APd8Lk
 
bdub77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because Democrats are busy working on other skillsets, like I dunno, running the f*cking country.

gameshowhost: as an aside, I have similar disdain for the white house correspondents' dinners. you're supposed to be a skeptical check on the executive branch, not farkin' bud-buds.


Many of them are literally in bed with one another. It's disgusting. Add to that the fact that most of the people who attend are grade A narcissists that seem to have permanently lost any sense of humor.

I'd rather attend a funeral.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been wracking my brain trying to think of something, anything that could possibly be more white than attending a Congressional baseball game to support the Republicans holding a stencilled sign reading 'WHO DAT!'

Nothing. I've got absolutely nothing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Or, is it OK to sometimes take a little time off and enjoy life?


I've been sequestered for two and a half years due to a pandemic that could've been managed had political forces not actually encouraged the spread, discouraged the mitigation, and mocked the struggle of the spectators. While that was going on, I watched an attempt to overthrow the country happen, likely aided by some of the same firefighters standing on that very field pretending to play nice.

At whose expense are they taking a little time off and enjoying life?
 
