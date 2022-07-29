 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   People who started dating during COVID "lockdown" are breaking up, probably due to being needled all the time   (bbc.com) divider line
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Desperation is too desperate... and NOT attractive...
 
neilbradley
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Neither the UK nor the US were in a "lockdown".
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Covid created a backlog of people who wanted to break up but didn't want to attempt to find a new hookup during Covid.  Clubs are closed, people aren't partying.  So it's either stick with the asshat you're with or get nought.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: Desperation is too desperate... and NOT attractive...


Beyond all that, how many people that hook up due to other reasons than Covid break up in about the same amount of time?  Oh - hey look - about the same
 
