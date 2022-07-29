 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Prison jerks try to prevent reporter from witnessing execution because A) Her skirt is "too short" B) Her open-toed shoes are "too revealing" C) They're absolute farking assholes D) It's Alabama. Pick any 4   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We shouldn't kill people.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.


Valid point, but also, how did she look in that skirt?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense.

Conservatives love executions and are frightened and confused by women's bodies.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My advice, get out of Alabama while you still can.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C) They're absolute farking assholes D) It's Alabama

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would imagine living in Alabama as a woman means being chased around and criticized about their 'too revealing' clothing choices every time they leave the house.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We must have decorum during a state sponsored murder, but there's nothing wrong with adding a touch of misogyny.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No bodily autonomy
Need to ask permission for medical care if fetus involved
Interstate travel scrutinized/restricted
Still finalizing the dress code
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn, good or bad, her toes must really be a sight to behold. Honestly, I think is just a case of someone being an a-hole just because they were in a position to be one. The guy probably saw it as an opportunity to exact some measure of revenge against every woman who ever rejected him.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's 1852 still in Alabama and don't let anyone tell you different.
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Valid point, but also, how did she look in that skirt?


Electric?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and that's a Bingo!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.


How about him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Burying the ledge: A human being was executed by a United State apparatus in 2022.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look, there were chemicals involved - Lab rules - no open toed shoes. Chem teacher covered this on Day 1.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Burying the ledge: A human being was executed by a United State apparatus in 2022.


Lede isn't a real word, apparently.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They guy's being killed FFS... let him look at some legs as he goes
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill most people.



Exceptions can be made.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are you a woman living in Alabama?

If so, you better get fitted for your new burqa ASAP.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Makes sense.

Conservatives love executions and are frightened and confused by women's bodies.


Her wild bare ankles might ruin their kill-boner.

As much fun as this story is, is there any real source on this or are we just accepting images of stories posted in tweets by random people as news?
 
fourthsword
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Between seeing a woman's bare knee in person and watching a murder, he was probably worried about becoming overly-stimulated, sexually.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
open toe heels were too revealing

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Dat toe cleavage tho.

Seriously, what's the thought process here? Guys won't be able to pay enough attention to the execution because they're fantasizing about a footjob? "How dare you excite me with the sight of toes, when I'm trying to get off watching a dude get snuffed."
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.

Valid point, but also, how did she look in that skirt?


Valid point. Kill nobody but the women in too-short skirts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alabama, not even once.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ppl are up in arms over this as sexist but...
a person's legal killing, reprehensible or not, should be a rather solemn affair.
i should be kicked out if i tried to wear pajama pants to it, for example.
i guess a dress code is always somewhat arbitrary unless everyone wears the same thing which is why some schools do them, to save the argument, but this just doesn't twist my knickers nearly as much as other people it seems. and i generally hate dress codes.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.


Wrong.

Some people deserve to die.

As for TFA, I'll briefly side with the prison in saying that witnessing a sanctioned human death should require attire above 'business casual'. Would this reporter show up to a funeral in the same outfit?

Aside from that, fark those people. Being Alabama, they're probably worried the woman is going to up and start shooting birth control pills from her cooter.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
murder good, shoes bad
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Face it.  They've probably already got stiffies from the execution.  A short skirt just compounds the problem.
 
mediaho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
American Conservative "morality" in a nutshell. "I'm sorry, you must be dressed in fundamentalist modesty dresses to watch us kill this person."

Oh, wait. My mistake. No one apologized.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

evilmousse: ppl are up in arms over this as sexist but...
a person's legal killing, reprehensible or not, should be a rather solemn affair.


Why? If you show up as a clown you're showing as much respect for the prisoner's life and death as the state.
 
goodncold
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.

Valid point, but also, how did she look in that skirt?


How did she look in the waders?
 
pistauf_farker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The prison officials were clearly just trying to protect all of the young black men who would have been lynched if they had looked at her.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

madgonad: feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.

How about him?

[Fark user image 286x176]


My problem with execution isn't that I'm against them but I don't trust the government to get it right.   In that particular case not only would I be ok with it, but I'd flip the switch myself.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dress codes suck. Period. I don't care if it's an execution, funeral, , school, board meeting, church, or all you can eat taco night at Phil's Mexicool Hacienda. Wear what you want to wear to feel comfortable.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: As for TFA, I'll briefly side with the prison in saying that witnessing a sanctioned human death should require attire above 'business casual'. Would this reporter show up to a funeral in the same outfit?


But they let her in with fishing pants in the end. And presumably not all the men there were in "strictly greater than business casual" attire. It's a pretty minor thing compared to the fact that they're killing someone. If it's important to have a dress code when viewing the execution, it should be transparent and not punitive towards one sex.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Her shoes were too revealing to view an execution? This little piggie might be scarred for life if it sees that?

Even the Iranian and Taliban morality police are baffled by this madness.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
is anyone else wondering how you pronounce her middle name?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
D. because the angle of dangle is inversely proportional to the h34t of the m34t
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would think you could wear to an execution anything you would  wear to a funeral

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Then, I was told my shoes (open toe heels) were also too revealing and I needed to change shoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

madgonad: feckingmorons: We shouldn't kill people.

How about him?

[Fark user image image 286x176]


Is it bad that I want to peel some slices of skin off and see how deep the ink goes?

Maybe take a few slices and get an average depth and density.

I'm also interested in letting a Polish Baba give him a bath and cut his hair while he's seized up with a paralysis drug.

THEN we can begin the lightning experiments.
 
Tymast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Dress codes suck. Period. I don't care if it's an execution, funeral, , school, board meeting, church, or all you can eat taco night at Phil's Mexicool Hacienda. Wear what you want to wear to feel comfortable.


How can we have freedom without strict dress codes?  What if one of the guns saw her and prematurely went off?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

evilmousse: ppl are up in arms over this as sexist but...
a person's legal killing, reprehensible or not, should be a rather solemn affair.
i should be kicked out if i tried to wear pajama pants to it, for example.
i guess a dress code is always somewhat arbitrary unless everyone wears the same thing which is why some schools do them, to save the argument, but this just doesn't twist my knickers nearly as much as other people it seems. and i generally hate dress codes.


Blatant power-tripping misogyny doesn't bother you?  A woman forced into wearing fisherman's waders and tennis shoes instead of professional business attire to do her job is okey dokely with you?

Pajamas.  GTFO.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Regardless of whether or not you feel some crimes deserve death as a punishment, the simple fact is, in our broken justice system, a lot of people get a public defender who has 20 minutes to prepare a case against a well-paid team of prosecutors, and then get executed, and even those who can afford a lawyer often have the deck stacks against them by corrupt police, especially if they're in -any- "othered" group. Only the rich get an actual fully fair trial (or more accurately, get the system skewed the other way since they can outspend the prosecution).

It's impossible to no for sure the exact percentage of innocent people that get murdered by the state, but even the most conservative estimates put it at 10%, most say it's at least 20%, and it's no unreasonable to take an educated guess as high as 1/3.

Combine this with the fact that life without parole accomplishes the same goal (the prisoner will never return to society), and there is no justification for a death penalty. An exonerated prisoner can be released and handed a pile of money. You can't do anything for a dead guy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: It's 1852 still in Alabama and don't let anyone tell you different.


Really...we're getting Gay Married next week. Gotta have some notary sign it first..and my back hurt too much to stand in line at the bank today. But we have the form printed ready to get stamped and collected other paperwork.
I mean it's no Ohio but we try to be liberal in the cities.
 
wademh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It sounds bad and all but as it was an execution I can't spare any outrage for a witness or non-witness.
 
