(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Woman punches deputy because 'she was bored'   (wfla.com) divider line
28 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despite the $2,000 in stolen beauty products, her inner beauty is still MIA.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Jazmyne"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't punch the sheriff, but I did punch the deputy.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: "Jazmyne"


She should change her name to Landmyne.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she was ....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have gone worse.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should get a new hobby.  Like when the Dead Milkmen were bored they drank bleach.
Don't you want to hang out with the Bleach Boys, baby?  Nice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She lived to talk about it.

Her time in lockup will be ever so slightly less enjoyable.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That automatically qualifies her for a teaching certificate.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After being read her rights, Levesque said she punched the deputy "because she was bored," arrest documents said. The document said Levesque was already in several fights that day.


If 'punk rock' were a person.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see this as improving police/community relations
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a start.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda want
punched a cop
kinda really want
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: After being read her rights, Levesque said she punched the deputy "because she was bored," arrest documents said. The document said Levesque was already in several fights that day.


If 'punk rock' were a person.


Close, but punk rock would have punched the person that asked why she punched the deputy as well
 
utilaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: Kinda want
punched a cop
kinda really want


NTTAWWT
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: After being read her rights, Levesque said she punched the deputy "because she was bored," arrest documents said. The document said Levesque was already in several fights that day.


If 'punk rock' were a person.

Close, but punk rock would have punched the person that asked why she punched the deputy as well


and then squatted in their house.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether its today, tomorrow or 2080, this person is doomed to die in prison.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than shooting a man just to watch him die.

/  Especially in Reno
// Country music is so violent!
/// Tres Hombres
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mama made her do it.

LL Cool J - Mama Said Knock You Out (Official Music Video)
Youtube vimZj8HW0Kg
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nobody tell this lady about our lax gun laws.
 
powhound
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone else who clicked on tfa read the location as Tampon Springs?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

powhound: Anyone else who clicked on tfa read the location as Tampon Springs?


I did as well and got really confused on how that town name originated.

"This is the town made famous when famed miner John Kotex discovered tampons while digging for cotton."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not only punched a deputy, but did it while being an inmate of the jail.  Can't get much more FLORIDUH than that.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She bored herself to sleep at night
She bored herself in broad daylight
'Cause she's bored
She's bored
She's the chairman of the... bored.
 
Biledriver
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good thing it wasn't a Monday:

Boomtown Rats - I Don't Like Mondays
Youtube o2I84-A9duY
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

