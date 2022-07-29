 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Ex-police officer complains that there was nothing in his training to tell him that sending messages about raping colleagues and tasing people with Down's syndrome might be wrong   (theguardian.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

967 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



34 Comments     (+0 »)
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have to be trained that raping and tasing innocent people is wrong, you may not have made the wisest career choice.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There is nothing in the training that gives you a specific word that is offensive," he said.

I'm sure everything about his police training made him think those things were encouraged.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: If you have to be trained that raping and tasing innocent people is wrong, you may not have made the wisest career choice.


Wrong.

That actually is the wisest career choice.

Other jobs won't let you do that.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I read that as 'tasting'. I hate my brain.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, if he spelled it downies he would have been fine.  Like -er vs -ah

/s

Why is the least worthy apply for law enforcement?

/answer is in the question
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell this story wasn't from the US because that would be fine even IF it was on the training
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It seems like almost every week there is a word that is offensive. How are you supposed to know what is offensive?"

By not being a psychotic piece of shiat mostly, so I can see how that might be difficult for a cop.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" I like pie...rawr...[ZAP]"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: RaceDTruck: If you have to be trained that raping and tasing innocent people is wrong, you may not have made the wisest career choice.

Wrong.

That actually is the wisest career choice.

Other jobs won't let you do that.


And also, at least you'd learn that key life lesson.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "It seems like almost every week there is a word that is offensive. How are you supposed to know what is offensive?"

By not being a psychotic piece of shiat mostly, so I can see how that might be difficult for a cop.


They are mostly fucjef in the head.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, the ability to tell right from wrong is not the highest standard in police training.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is nothing in the training that gives you a specific word that is offensive," he said.

It's not a specific word, idiot.  It's how you combine the word with other words.

"Rape is a horrible crime."  That's an acceptable sentence.

"I'd like to rape that woman."  That's an unacceptable sentence.

If you need special training to know the difference, fark you.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know the US doesn't have a monopoly on shaitbird cops.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A psychopathic police officer?  Wow, we are progressing.  Sure hope there are psychological test for police recruits, otherwise, we are farked up!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, i'll take things you learn in elementary school for $100, Alex.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just doing research for a novel he was writing.
He was just kidding around.
It was just Locker Room Talk.
He never expected anyone to actually read those words.
Everyone else does it, what's the big deal?
So what?
The Health Care System failed him.
Who is the Real Victim™ here?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: " I like pie...rawr...[ZAP]"


OMG I remember that...😂
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good example of the racist, bigoted, misogynist  streak that runs right through UK law enforcement being exposed to the sunlight.  Sadly, it only took the rape, murder and dismemberment of an innocent girl by one of these law enforcement Neanderthals to expose just how endemic the problem is.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It seems like almost every week there is a word that is offensive. How are you supposed to know what is offensive?" said Joel Borders, who had joked with other officers about raping and beating a colleague and using Tasers on people with Down's syndrome, who he referred to as "downys".

"There is nothing in the training that gives you a specific word that is offensive," he said.

"I mean when I was a cop none of this stuff was an issue. Sure I raped a few hookers, but so did everybody else. Yeah I beat up a bunch of mongs and tased them to make them dance, but that's was all in good fun."

/This guy really should STFU, because all he does is reinforce why people avoid dealing with the police
//Or keep talking to remind them of why you should avoid the police
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever's fault it is, we know for sure it isn't his.

/ five year old's logic
 
Not again 5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: If you have to be trained that raping and tasing innocent people is wrong, you may not have made the wisest career choice.


Are you kidding?  That's WHY he made that career choice!
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the type of person who insists that if there wasn't God and religion to tell them no everyone would be out in the streets raping and killing. No, just you, buddy, just you would be.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: If you have to be trained that raping and tasing innocent people is wrong, you may not have made the wisest career choice.


Why? Is there another that offers more opportunities?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cop: 'ok, ok... what about raping people with down's, and tasing colleagues? that's not a problem is it?'
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: RaceDTruck: If you have to be trained that raping and tasing innocent people is wrong, you may not have made the wisest career choice.

Why? Is there another that offers more opportunities?


He can always move to the US and shoot dogs and unarmed black men in the back and get away with it.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The balls on this asshole.
 
BigChad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pigs gonna pig.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can someone explain why the Met police control the UK's weather?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Sounds like the type of person who insists that if there wasn't God and religion to tell them no everyone would be out in the streets raping and killing. No, just you, buddy, just you would be.


*and almost every other cop
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
