Pro-tip; sure-you could rob & shoot up a tattoo parlor, but with that clientele, somebody's gonna shoot back
13
•       •       •

13 Comments
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tattoo parlors used to be tough places, now it's just as likely to be full of college girls getting butterflies.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: Tattoo parlors used to be tough places, now it's just as likely to be full of college girls getting butterflies.


is that a tattoo of an onion?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I robbed tattoo parlors way rougher than this back when I played Grand Theft Auto.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reseda ain't no joke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ragerts, I have a few, but then again, too few to menshen.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do the suspects have any identifying marks?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Tattoo parlors used to be tough places, now it's just as likely to be full of college girls getting butterflies.


fooyoh.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mr. cool ice will stop this violence.
 
boozehat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: EvilEgg: Tattoo parlors used to be tough places, now it's just as likely to be full of college girls getting butterflies.

[fooyoh.com image 312x163]
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody saw this movie.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Reseda ain't no joke.

[Fark user image image 425x584]


We are all in some way or another going to Reseda to die 

Gone savage for teenagers with automatic weapons and boundless love

/listening to Los Angeles
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there much cash to get?

Like who shows up for an under $50 tattoo with cash and who shows up for a $500 tattoo with cash?

Like 2 or 3 people in a day that "I just want a black outline of a star here"???

Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe people that do get $500+ tattoos show up with cash. I could see this going either way, but I bet more and more it's not cash.
 
slantsix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Correct. Not recommended.

/worked in a tattoo shop for a decade
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

