(NPR)   Gilead Woman: Doctor, I don't want them to force me to have a baby. I would like to be sterilized. Gilead Doctor: Sorry, dear, but you're of childbearing age. No can do   (npr.org)
123
•       •       •

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no longer a 'quiet part' for these theofascists, is there?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."



I was in my 30s when I went for a vasectomy. The doctor started to grill me on my decision. Do you have kids now? Are you sure? What if you remarry? What if your wife changes her mind? etc. He was really aggresive about it.

Finally I had enough. I stopped him and said (in an semi-aggressive tone)  "I have made up my mind. Do I need to find a different doctor to perform the operation?" and that seemed to shut him up.

It was a real eye opener for me. As I white cis het male this I don't usually get this sort of treatment. I think it helped me understand how women get treated in similar situation. (At least I hope it did)

twenty-some years later and it's still one of the best decisions I ever made.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


So, gut the feckless misogynist.  "Change you mind" about not killing him - he can't complain about that, since it is his own expressed ethos.

My MiL - whom I loathe, so I really hate having to take her side on this - went in for breast reduction surgery.  Doctor wouldn't even talk to her about it without my FiL present because it was "depriving him of his pleasure", ie the stated 'medical' reason for denial was 'man no see as much boobie'.  FiL's take was "(1) she's not my property, so I have no say, and (2) I'm tired of looking at her knees to see her nipples anyway"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Start at 1:35)

Clueless (1995) makeover
Youtube 1-gXK2wgsLA
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would have hoped the fear of being surprise pregnant, having no out, and the medical complications thereof would have softened these stupid doctors' approaches to the matter, but no stupid will still stupid.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: There is no longer a 'quiet part' for these theofascists, is there?


At this point, there's little reason to be coy about anything. With SCOTUS firmly on their side, now is the time to be as openly shiatty as they ever dared to dream.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: There is no longer a 'quiet part' for these theofascists, is there?


There's been no consequences that I can recall, and they haven't lost any voters, so "nope".
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And yet millions of women will vote for their local republicans in a couple weeks...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The small group kicked off the "sterilization shower" for the 25-year-old by laying out chalk-written signs that said "See Ya Later Ovulater"


Ayyyyooo
 
danvon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From what I have read, and heard, Dr.s refusing to do this is not at all uncommon.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Passing a law which guaranteed the doctors immunity from any lawsuits related to sterilization would probably help to make this procedure more widely available for these people.
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: There is no longer a 'quiet part' for these theofascists, is there?


this is tragically an old story. I've heard from many women the same thing. But it's always been a male doctor. I highly recommend that women find a female gynecologist, whether it's for this or not.

Of course a 17 year old lad can get a vasectomy with almost no backtalk.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In some states, you'll probably get more years in prison for distributing IUDs than if you distributed IEDs.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


I have said before but it bears repeating: if I am ever on a jury for the trial of a woman accused of punching out a doctor who gave a condescending denial of a requested sterilization surgery, I will have no choice but to vote for acquittal.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


While correct, that isn't the kind of thi  you say "to be fair" about, because doctors condescendingly telling their patients that they're not smart enough to determine their own family futures is always farked up.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This has been going on a lot longer than the recent Supreme Court decision. Hell, this is one area where women are equal to men because men get pushback for voluntary sterilization.
I understand doctors have to weigh risks and benefits, but child birth is a dangerous procedure as well. Hysterectomies and vasectomies are pretty safe these days.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Planned Parenthood of Montana President and CEO Martha Fuller says clinics statewide have seen an "unprecedented" increase in patients asking to be sterilized, including requests for vasectomies.

It says something when men are more interested in women's rights than scared of paying child support for 18 years.

/ honestly reversible vasectomies should be the default, like circumcision is in some societies
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"They're not pro-life, they're anti-woman."

George Carlin
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

elysive: You would have hoped the fear of being surprise pregnant, having no out, and the medical complications thereof would have softened these stupid doctors' approaches to the matter, but no stupid will still stupid.


You are making the erroneous presumption these doctors aren't rooting for women to die horribly.  These guys are about one step removed from Mengele, and its a baby step at best.  The doctors who aren't scum don't have a problem with a woman having bodily autonomy.  But Old Doc Babyrapist knows wimminfolk are too ditzy to make decisions for themselves.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man you are definitely a dude.  It's been this way as long as I've known what my giblets can do.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


Doctors have gotten sued and lost huge, repeatedly, for sterilizing young women or men who then turn around a decade later & claim they weren't properly informed, etc. Despite them signing all the proper documentation.

I really don't blame docs refusing to sterilize people in their 20's/30's one bit.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Passing a law which guaranteed the doctors immunity from any lawsuits related to sterilization would probably help to make this procedure more widely available for these people.


It's not the threat of lawsuits that is preventing doctors from allowing this procedure, its their contempt for a woman's right to her own body.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wademh: dionysusaur: There is no longer a 'quiet part' for these theofascists, is there?

this is tragically an old story. I've heard from many women the same thing. But it's always been a male doctor. I highly recommend that women find a female gynecologist, whether it's for this or not.

Of course a 17 year old lad can get a vasectomy with almost no backtalk.


A 17 year old white dude off to Spring Break can get a scrip for Viagra and chloroform with a hearty slap on the back and an "Attaboy"
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I was in my 30s when I went for a vasectomy. The doctor started to grill me on my decision. Do you have kids now? Are you sure? What if you remarry? What if your wife changes her mind? etc. He was really aggresive about it.

Finally I had enough. I stopped him and said (in an semi-aggressive tone)  "I have made up my mind. Do I need to find a different doctor to perform the operation?" and that seemed to shut him up.



Serious question: At that point, would you even want them to be the one to do it anymore? I don't think I'd want someone with a knife poking around my genitals after they've already expressed a reluctance to perform the procedure and then, critically, after I (for good reason) snapped at them for it. I think I'd move on to a different doctor at that point.

Clearly it went well and everything was fine, it just feels a little like accepting food from a waiter or cook you just had a confrontation with. Not that it's happened, but if I ever had a terse back and forth with a restaurant employee, I don't think I'd eat there. I'd leave.

Anyway, glad it all worked out for you.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


I was in my 30s when I went for a vasectomy. The doctor started to grill me on my decision. Do you have kids now? Are you sure? What if you remarry? What if your wife changes her mind? etc. He was really aggresive about it.

Finally I had enough. I stopped him and said (in an semi-aggressive tone)  "I have made up my mind. Do I need to find a different doctor to perform the operation?" and that seemed to shut him up.

It was a real eye opener for me. As I white cis het male this I don't usually get this sort of treatment. I think it helped me understand how women get treated in similar situation. (At least I hope it did)

twenty-some years later and it's still one of the best decisions I ever made.


The one who did mine was the same, although maybe not quite so aggressive. Ironically, he had like eight kids.
 
rga184
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


Never understood that.  If she changes her mind, it's her damn problem, not the doctors.  How paternalistic can you get?
 
zobear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


This was my experience as recent as mid-90s. I had zobear jr and was done with the babby-making but got steered to IUD. I have friends from around that era who were also told by their docs that they would not perform any permanent procedure on otherwise healthy 20-somethings.

/tubes tied @ 38
//best decision ever
//suck it Gilead
 
proteus_b
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

starsrift: / honestly reversible vasectomies should be the default, like circumcision is in some societies


which societies have reversible circumcision?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


I knew when I was five years old. Never changed my mind.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Man you are definitely a dude.  It's been this way as long as I've known what my giblets can do.


This. This has been going on for many years.

"But what if you meet a man one day who wants children?" is a common refrain. I can't even wrap my head around the fact that hypothetical men that don't even exist have more control over a woman's body than she does.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


I was in my 30s when I went for a vasectomy. The doctor started to grill me on my decision. Do you have kids now? Are you sure? What if you remarry? What if your wife changes her mind? etc. He was really aggresive about it.

Finally I had enough. I stopped him and said (in an semi-aggressive tone)  "I have made up my mind. Do I need to find a different doctor to perform the operation?" and that seemed to shut him up.

It was a real eye opener for me. As I white cis het male this I don't usually get this sort of treatment. I think it helped me understand how women get treated in similar situation. (At least I hope it did)

twenty-some years later and it's still one of the best decisions I ever made.


I found out yesterday, at my consult appointment, that my new insurance doesnt cover vasectomies at all. My wife's new job is for a Catholic hospital and apparently the insurance their employees get reflects their religious views. So I'm standing at the checkin, flabbergasted, and say "I didnt realize my wife's boss and the Pope had a say in this but that's not a conversation for you. I'm sorry to have wasted your time." And then they were flabbergasted as I walked out.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Doctors have gotten sued and lost huge, repeatedly, for sterilizing young women or men who then turn around a decade later & claim they weren't properly informed, etc. Despite them signing all the proper documentation.

I really don't blame docs refusing to sterilize people in their 20's/30's one bit.


If they've gotten all the CYA forms signed then at that point it seems like just their personal preference.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So keeping them legs closed is no longer an option?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: There is no longer a 'quiet part' for these theofascists, is there?


Why would there be? They've learned there is a lot of apathy and incompetence in trying to stop them, so they yell away
 
Astorix
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Forget the constant Gilead cracks. It's getting old, subby.

Buy this for your daughters. Buy them for the women in your life.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the 21st century, motherf*ckers.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: So keeping them legs closed is no longer an option?


Not when rape exists.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

atomic-age: bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."

I knew when I was five years old. Never changed my mind.


Same here. I'm 43 years old now. Never regretted my decision to avoid children. My bank account thanks me as well.
 
Pincy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Silly women. Thinking they have ultimate control over their own bodies.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: SpectroBoy: bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


I was in my 30s when I went for a vasectomy. The doctor started to grill me on my decision. Do you have kids now? Are you sure? What if you remarry? What if your wife changes her mind? etc. He was really aggresive about it.

Finally I had enough. I stopped him and said (in an semi-aggressive tone)  "I have made up my mind. Do I need to find a different doctor to perform the operation?" and that seemed to shut him up.

It was a real eye opener for me. As I white cis het male this I don't usually get this sort of treatment. I think it helped me understand how women get treated in similar situation. (At least I hope it did)

twenty-some years later and it's still one of the best decisions I ever made.

I found out yesterday, at my consult appointment, that my new insurance doesnt cover vasectomies at all. My wife's new job is for a Catholic hospital and apparently the insurance their employees get reflects their religious views. So I'm standing at the checkin, flabbergasted, and say "I didnt realize my wife's boss and the Pope had a say in this but that's not a conversation for you. I'm sorry to have wasted your time." And then they were flabbergasted as I walked out.


Hopefully you have an HSA that you can start dumping money into. The best part is that the employer usually contributes to the HSA so in the end, they will help pay for it instead of the insurance company.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."


Ive always wanted to write a book titled: Barefoot, fat, broke, preggers, and happy.

Maybe some day
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The "doctor" in question.
 
eldoobie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

proteus_b: starsrift: / honestly reversible vasectomies should be the default, like circumcision is in some societies

which societies have reversible circumcision?


He was probably thinking of the sleeveless turtlenecks that some cultures embrace.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

proteus_b: starsrift: / honestly reversible vasectomies should be the default, like circumcision is in some societies

which societies have reversible circumcision?


.... Reversible wasn't the transitive property in that post, sadly. Although as I understand it, circumcisions are becoming reversible, if you know a good plastic surgeon. It doesn't correct years of being without, though, but it's better than not.

I don't know, talk to your plastic surgeon or something about outcomes.
 
Astorix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: trappedspirit: So keeping them legs closed is no longer an option?

Not when rape exists.


try this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."

Doctors have gotten sued and lost huge, repeatedly, for sterilizing young women or men who then turn around a decade later & claim they weren't properly informed, etc. Despite them signing all the proper documentation.

I really don't blame docs refusing to sterilize people in their 20's/30's one bit.


I'm not saying that this has never happened, but I'd like to see a citation. I don't know about every state, but medical malpractice suits usually have a pretty short statute of limitations.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: GregInIndy: Doctors have gotten sued and lost huge, repeatedly, for sterilizing young women or men who then turn around a decade later & claim they weren't properly informed, etc. Despite them signing all the proper documentation.

I really don't blame docs refusing to sterilize people in their 20's/30's one bit.

If they've gotten all the CYA forms signed then at that point it seems like just their personal preference.


They've lost with all their contractual bases covered.

An early-30's woman crying on the stand telling a jury that that doctor robbed her of ever having children again is extremely sympathetic.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: atomic-age: bostonguy: To be fair, I've heard that doctors have always given women a hard time about sterilization if they are young enough to have children -- especially if they are in their twenties.

"You'll change your mind, dear."

I knew when I was five years old. Never changed my mind.

Same here. I'm 43 years old now. Never regretted my decision to avoid children. My bank account thanks me as well.


I never fathered any.

Their minds would probably have been taken over by big business propaganda/ads anyway is what i figured.
 
