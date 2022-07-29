 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   You know what right the Supreme Court could also decide isn't historically-rooted in 18th-century America? Voting   (theconversation.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taxation without representation? Interesting. Now where have I heard that before?
🤔
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, we're boned.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh my god! A black democrat child voting underage! Fraud! J'accuse!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is already a precedent that you do not have the right to vote for the President.

\ Bush v. Gore
\\ Yes, they said that that ruling didn't set precedent.
\\\ With this court, it did.
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hah! Caught you sneaky democrats getting illegal voters to vote for you!

There is no way this child is old enough to vote, so clearly Trump won and Biden needs to be arrested!
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Oh my god! A black democrat child voting underage! Fraud! J'accuse!

[Fark user image image 425x209]


Dang it... I took a minute to crop the photo.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How bad does the SCOTUS want to enrage the American people?

/Let's hope they don't try to find out more.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The independent state legislature doctrine could reverse 200 years of progress and take power away from the people make your vote meaningless

Fixed it.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Taxation without representation? Interesting. Now where have I heard that before?
🤔


Looks like the Supreme Court wants another Boston Tea party.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We are aware, yes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The legislature has claimed that the U.S. Constitution gives it authority, unfettered by state courts' interpretation of the state constitution or laws, to regulate congressional elections, and is asking the Supreme Court to agree.

So, the state legislature claims the US Constitution allows them to ignore the state's Supreme Court's rulings over the laws it passes.  Yeah, that checks out as Republican logic.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What chumps!

576 U.S. 787 (2015)
 
marckx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is gerrymandering somewhere in The Constitution? Sure it may have been left up to "States Rights" if Jefferson & Co even thought of it. Right now - as Karl Rove planned it - each State's Legislatures' can redraw the district maps any crazy they please. Yet the Supremes often mess with States Rights.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The article's facts are right, but the conclusions are wrong.

"The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations." -- US Constitution

FTFA: "State legislatures, unconstrained by state law, could then create aggressively gerrymandered congressional districts, possibly leading to an ever more partisan Congress with accompanying gridlock and policy failures." Congress itself can stop that. The Constitution says so. Elect the right people to Congress and they will make sure this can't happen. As for me, I support using software to draw congressional districts without regard to anything but population.
 
zez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What places have you vote in a booth with a big sign saying what you're voting for?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess you can have the SC decide it's up to states, and State Houses can disenfranchise a larger and larger percentage of the population. At some point all the people who are being crapped on are going to notice that they outnumber the folks making the rules.  Conservatives may regret doing away with the peaceful transfer of power when they find themselves losing power the old fashioned way.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: There is already a precedent that you do not have the right to vote for the President.

\ Bush v. Gore
\\ Yes, they said that that ruling didn't set precedent.
\\\ With this court, it did.


You have never had the right to vote for president.  You may or may not have had a right to vote for a slate of electors that will elect a president.   But that is entirely up to the state legislatures.

If they decide to throw dice to decide, or just pull names out of a hat, that is perfectly cromulent.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Soap box.  Ballot box. Ammo box.

/Guess what this will take away?
//Also guess what remains.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
States rights to do what, exactly?

We've been down this road. It got very bloody.

This is literally the reason we have, and should have a strong federal government.
 
adamatari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The whole thing is a bad joke, the constitution is a dying document and neither side is happy with it but any attempt to amend is impossible as the two sides have different goals - the republicans want permanent minority rule and the democrats would want a more democratic and representative government.

If the SCOTUS gives state legislatures the ability to run elections as they wish, it'll just seal the deal we already understand. Democracy doesn't matter, permanent minority rule. It's not exactly a hidden agenda.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zez: [Fark user image image 425x209]

What places have you vote in a booth with a big sign saying what you're voting for?


Closed primary probably.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zez: [Fark user image image 425x209]

What places have you vote in a booth with a big sign saying what you're voting for?


In many states you need to be a member of a given party to vote in that party's primary elections.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The legislature has claimed that the U.S. Constitution gives it authority, unfettered by state courts' interpretation of the state constitution or laws, to regulate congressional elections, and is asking the Supreme Court to agree.

So, the state legislature claims the US Constitution allows them to ignore the state's Supreme Court's rulings over the laws it passes.  Yeah, that checks out as Republican logic.


Yes, and Congress can overrule them. What congress-creature ever runs on voting rights? They run on money from PACs.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: How bad does the SCOTUS want to enrage the American people?

/Let's hope they don't try to find out more.


They do not care about "the people."

"The people" do not rule this country.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what else doesn't have 'traditional and historical' foundations in early modern society? Antibiotics and modern medicine in general, powered flight, telephones of any type, automobiles, the internet, polyester, toilet paper, and... well, almost literally every product, concept and institution in existence. So just *stop* already.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seeing anyone other than Anglo-Saxons as 'human' was also very much not established in 18th century Britain and her colonies. So I guess that part works for Republicans.
 
BigChad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Seeing anyone other than Anglo-Saxons as 'human' was also very much not established in 18th century Britain and her colonies. So I guess that part works for Republicans.


I think you figures out what they want to return us to.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I think the decay is mostly unstoppable. The only slim chance we have is this November. If that fails we likely are lost.

The only small consolation is that we will get to watch conservative voters realize they lost power along with the rest of us. Yes, they are coming for your anime porn Brayden.
 
pdieten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a lot of handwringing from people who need to remember something extremely important:

Nothing can stop you from voting for your representatives in the state legislature, if you'd just get up off the couch and go do it.

The rules got from where they were in the 18th century to where they are now by people voting for legislatures that made the changes the people wanted.

Maybe this sort of thing will inspire voters to remember that their state legislature is one of those things that matters very much, and they should put some thought into who is occupying those offices, instead of acting as though nobody matters besides the US president.
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Yattering: zez: [Fark user image image 425x209]

What places have you vote in a booth with a big sign saying what you're voting for?

In many states you need to be a member of a given party to vote in that party's primary elections.


They don't usually advertise it with a big sign over your head at the booth you're in.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Those who advocate the legitimacy of this doctrine" are enemies of democracy.

/ ie Republicans
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: How bad does the SCOTUS want to enrage the American people?

/Let's hope they don't try to find out more.


Let's hope they do. It's the only way they'll learn
 
