(CNN)   Them Duke boys found themselves in some mighty deep water this time   (cnn.com) divider line
Datanerd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby, they were in Georgia somewhere.  That's why Enos went off to Atlanta.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Need to build a pipeline to drain all that water to the west coast.

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wax_on: Need to build a pipeline to drain all that water to the west coast.

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.


Meh, they'll just waste that water too.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Through today's optics, the Duke Boys and the Sheriff would be on the same side trying to stamp out minority rights, women's rights, and the right to have long hair.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can believe it. We drove thru KY on Weds on the way back from vacation and I kept expecting to see that Noah's Ark exhibit pass me in the left lane. Couldn't see shiat at times.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR:

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.

Meh, they'll just waste that water too.


Seriously, how are Vegas hotels still running water features?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bluemoons:

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.

Meh, they'll just waste that water too.

Seriously, how are Vegas hotels still running water features?


It starts with money and ends in fark you.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: The deaths were reported in Knott, Perry, Letcher and Clay Counties.

2020 results:

Knott- 76.5% Trump
Perry- 76.5% Trump
Letcher- 79.1% Trump
Clay- 88% Trump

fark'em, welcome to the climate change you wanted. Don't give them a goddamn dime of federal relief funds as they're never going to learn their lesson.

https://www.politico.com/2020-election/results/kentucky/
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wax_on: Need to build a pipeline to drain all that water to the west coast.

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.


Pipe it to the Great Salt Lake. The brine flies feed on stupid.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Datanerd: Subby, they were in Georgia somewhere.  That's why Enos went off to Atlanta.


Came here to say this.

I watched maybe three or four episodes of that show, if that, and even from that little I know that Hazard county is in Georgia.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a state where Drew is one of the better people. What can we possibly do to save that?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bluemoons:

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.

Meh, they'll just waste that water too.

Seriously, how are Vegas hotels still running water features?


The fountains recycle water.

Theres evaporation, but that's nothing compared what's wasted by watering lawns etc. Something that's forbidden in Las Vegas.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
atlanta was kind of the only real city for enos to run off to in the south in 1981 or so.

also people who talk about the stupid runoff in kentucky arent wrong. but also las vegas and los angeles are giant cities built in deserts where people are trying to have turfgrass lawns. plenty of stupid to go around.

so that smug attitude you get when you look toward the southeast? fold it til it is all corners and shove it up your ass. use the pain to humble yourself and make efforts to correct police brutality and wastefiul environmental practices and racism where you are.
because bullshiat is not confined to the southeast.
 
Percise1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have it as the word of god from some preacher (I'm sure more than one) that they are being flooded out because god hates gays.
This one is simple Kentucky... stop being gay! Stop being so damn gay, or invest in water wings!


Nah, I really do feel bad for the people affected. I just cant help throwing the stupid back in the face stupid (religious) assholes. I'd throw the assholes too, but... eww!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Datanerd: Subby, they were in Georgia somewhere.  That's why Enos went off to Atlanta.


But there is no Hazzard County in Georgia, while there is a Hazard County in eastern Kentucky
 
Percise1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bluemoons:

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.

Meh, they'll just waste that water too.

Seriously, how are Vegas hotels still running water features?


They are remarkably efficient, highly regulated and I believe some even use 'reclaimed' water. Technically potable, but still only used for irrigation, sewage treatment, etc.

Vegas is way more water efficient than you think. Yes, it is still stupid to have a sprawling city in the middle of a desert, but most of the water stupid has been evaporated already.

Let's talk about all the places that have plenty of water and pollute it so badly that they effectively have none. I'd say that actually much worse...
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw the Republican officials in charge of Kentucky went crying to Biden for federal assistance. McConnell even thanked him!
What happened to bootstraps?  What happened to the most terrifying phrase is- I'm from the government and I'm here to help?
Have the Kentucky GOP members forgotten their party ideals, or are they just a bunch of stinking hypocrites?

/I know the answer
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I saw the Republican officials in charge of Kentucky went crying to Biden for federal assistance. McConnell even thanked him!
What happened to bootstraps?  What happened to the most terrifying phrase is- I'm from the government and I'm here to help?
Have the Kentucky GOP members forgotten their party ideals, or are they just a bunch of stinking hypocrites?

/I know the answer


Hypothetical questions, then?
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also, a dukes of Hazzard related NSCB:
The first car I ever bought with my own money, was a 1972 Plymouth valiant (think dodge dart, but bigger). It had a 318ci, and I had about 4ci of brain power. It was stupid fast, 14' long, and weighed about 2 tons. All of that stupid and fast culminated one summer evening as 2" of rain came down as I was driving home from my fast food job. Wasn't paying attention because I was busy sliding mix tapes into the aftermarket tape deck I was so proud to have put in (factory am only) to bemoan my recent breakup. Long story short, I was high as John Denver, and dropped a tape on the floor. As I was looking for the tape with my right hand, I apparently corrected with my left hand, which sent me into a grassy sloped median at about 80 mph. By the time I looked up, there was oncoming traffic in the left lane, and a guardrail on the right. Only thing I could do was to stand on the brakes and grip the steering wheel, and wait for my inevitable doom, because I was about to pass over a small river/large creek. Directly in front of it was a a concrete and steel drainage opening at about a 45% angle. All I remember was the the thud when I hit that intake, and then opening my eyes and thinking 2 things. 1st thought "oh holy crap, I'm still alive and I'm gonna make it across this river!!!!". 2nd thought, as the nose started facing down about halfway was "oh shiat!, I am NOT gonna make it across this river!!!!!!" When I came to, I had a piece of steering wheel in each hand, which were bloodied, engine block was sitting right beside me and smoking and sizzling, and water was gushing in through the windows. I swam to shore and watched by beautiful ol girl sink to her death, then walked 2-3 mi to a friend's house and called the highway patrol, And met them on site. the arriving officer told me I was the luckiest sob he'd ever met, because they'd never pulled anyone out of there alive. Tldr; dukes of Hazzard moment changed my perspective on life.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's a state where Drew is one of the better people. What can we possibly do to save that?


A GoFundMe to relocate Drew to an actual, (mostly) functional State that's not a third-world shiathole?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Hazard County Kentucky, bridge and water jump over you!
 
cb1234
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nimbull: In Hazard County Kentucky, bridge and water jump over you!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR:

/probably polluted with hillbilly stupid.

Meh, they'll just waste that water too.


The amount of floodwater in Kentucky and St. Louis combined would water what?... one desert golf course or alfalfa field? Maybe two if they conserve that water, but they haven't proven they can do so.
 
