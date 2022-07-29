 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Supreme Court to decide legality of contraception   (cbc.ca) divider line
44
    More: News, Supreme Court of the United States, Appeal, Sexual intercourse, Ross McKenzie Kirkpatrick, sexual assault, Human sexual behavior, Supreme Courtjustices, Canada's top court  
•       •       •

1690 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Jul 2022 at 11:35 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether love requires a glove is a separate negotiation... remember that when visiting your Canadian girlfriend.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When you go south of the border, wear a sombrero.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Spider Man Spiderman parody Condom Man
Youtube a9eWmtY2OgU
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Blessed be the seed that grows the fruit?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Whether love requires a glove is a separate negotiation... remember that when visiting your Canadian girlfriend.


Maybe you should just remember that all the time...
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is one clear solution to this......

......

/butt stuff
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It should be assault, as should anything not consented to
 
punishmentforshoplifting [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 416x234] [View Full Size image _x_]


I needed this laugh in these dark times, thank you
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, we're boned (and pregnant)...
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: There is one clear solution to this......

......

/butt stuff


Like getting pegged do ya?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?"
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stealthing is super farked up, and absolutely should be considered sexual assault.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Blessed be the seed that grows the fruit?


No, this story is from a civilized country.

The ruling is that if she insists you wear a condom and you engage in deception to not wear the condom then that's sexual assault.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kinda early to make the good folk of Fark soil themselves ain't it?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Stealthing is super farked up, and absolutely should be considered sexual assault.


You violated consent so yeah it should be considered assault.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Supreme Court is the highest court in the United States of America.  Their rulings serve as the final say in legal matter of the United States of America.
 
SIGSW
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pretty simple stuff I feel like....if the conditions in which consent was given were false or change, the consent wasn;t actually given.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The article says this:

The complainant testified that she thought Kirkpatrick had gotten another condom when he briefly turned to the bedside table. The complainant said she only realized Kirkpatrick was not wearing a condom when he ejaculated inside her.

I assume/hope there were more details at the trial.  "I incorrectly assumed when he looked over to the side that he was getting a condom, but I didn't ask" is the basis for a rape conviction????
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: There is one clear solution to this......

......

/butt stuff


Not when the intent of using a condom is to prevent sexually-transmitted diseases other than pregnancy.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: MrSplifferton: Stealthing is super farked up, and absolutely should be considered sexual assault.

You violated consent so yeah it should be considered assault.


No shiat.

Kinda shocked at the 5-4 ruling.

What happened Canada, you used to be cool?

/been spending to much time next to their skeevy southern neighbor
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blondambition: AsparagusFTW: There is one clear solution to this......

......

/butt stuff

Like getting pegged do ya?


You made me laugh, take your funny ya heathen!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: AsparagusFTW: There is one clear solution to this......

......

/butt stuff

Not when the intent of using a condom is to prevent sexually-transmitted diseases other than pregnancy.


Or just make cleaning up easier.
 
Pincy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice flame bait subby. Not at all what this case is about. If you agree to something and then secretly don't do it then that could be a crime.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IDisposable: The article says this:

The complainant testified that she thought Kirkpatrick had gotten another condom when he briefly turned to the bedside table. The complainant said she only realized Kirkpatrick was not wearing a condom when he ejaculated inside her.

I assume/hope there were more details at the trial.  "I incorrectly assumed when he looked over to the side that he was getting a condom, but I didn't ask" is the basis for a rape conviction????


If he didn't ask "can I do it with no condom" and she didn't reply "yes" then that's the end of the conversation. She did not consent to no condom.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dudes who have trouble understanding revocable consent has never had a surprise oil check.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know why this even made it past the first courtroom... If you force your partner into sex they didn't want, that's sexual assault.

If I don't want to have sex with you whilst you have a zucchini shoved to your anus, slipping one in when I'm not looking invalidates consent.

This is basic bloody common sense.  It's embarrassing to see we needed to hear it from the SCC.
 
wademh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ladies, trust, but verify.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

meat0918: MrSplifferton: Stealthing is super farked up, and absolutely should be considered sexual assault.

You violated consent so yeah it should be considered assault.


Most of the times when I've received anal sex I can tell if the person with a penis is wearing a prophylactic but I have consented to both with and without.  I would definitely feel assaulted though if we performed an act I did not consent to.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image image 220x293]
"Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?"


Cuck a L'assange
 
moresugar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a 5-4 decision, the majority said condom use as a condition of consent is part of "sexual activity in question" as defined by the Criminal Code.

Why was this 5-4?  A person can always place conditions on consent.  I think even in the US this would be considered sexual assault.  I believe it's called the "Just the Tip" rule.

The four dissenting judges said in their decision that condom use is not part of "sexual activity in question," citing a 2014 Supreme Court decision, R. v. Hutchinson. They said a new trial was needed to determine whether Kirkpatrick had instead acted fraudulently in not using a condom.

Well, that's just ... strange.  So the dissenters argue that the man wouldn't be guilty of sexual assault but he would be guilty of fraud?  Those Canadians, they so crazy.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It should be assault, as should anything not consented to


We have a word for doing things sexually to someone without consent.

It's called Rape.

This is rape.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I assume/hope there were more details at the trial.  "I incorrectly assumed when he looked over to the side that he was getting a condom, but I didn't ask" is the basis for a rape conviction???


No. The charge was sexual assault.

All rape is sexual assault but not all sexual assault is rape.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moresugar: The four dissenting judges said in their decision that condom use is not part of "sexual activity in question,"


Wat.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Consent (2004)
Youtube 5B5NMN7GBA4
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moresugar: In a 5-4 decision, the majority said condom use as a condition of consent is part of "sexual activity in question" as defined by the Criminal Code.

Why was this 5-4?  A person can always place conditions on consent.  I think even in the US this would be considered sexual assault.  I believe it's called the "Just the Tip" rule.

The four dissenting judges said in their decision that condom use is not part of "sexual activity in question," citing a 2014 Supreme Court decision, R. v. Hutchinson. They said a new trial was needed to determine whether Kirkpatrick had instead acted fraudulently in not using a condom.

Well, that's just ... strange.  So the dissenters argue that the man wouldn't be guilty of sexual assault but he would be guilty of fraud?  Those Canadians, they so crazy.


Those lawyers, they be crazy (judges are just hopped up lawyers)
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IDisposable: The article says this:

The complainant testified that she thought Kirkpatrick had gotten another condom when he briefly turned to the bedside table. The complainant said she only realized Kirkpatrick was not wearing a condom when he ejaculated inside her.

I assume/hope there were more details at the trial.  "I incorrectly assumed when he looked over to the side that he was getting a condom, but I didn't ask" is the basis for a rape conviction????


in my experience there is no stealthy way to put a condom and i can't think of anything in that context that would look like you putting on a condom other than putting on a condom.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey, as long as I can still lie about my income.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IDisposable: The article says this:

The complainant testified that she thought Kirkpatrick had gotten another condom when he briefly turned to the bedside table. The complainant said she only realized Kirkpatrick was not wearing a condom when he ejaculated inside her.

I assume/hope there were more details at the trial.  "I incorrectly assumed when he looked over to the side that he was getting a condom, but I didn't ask" is the basis for a rape conviction????


It wasn't the basis for a rape conviction. He was acquitted at trail. A new trail has been ordered (if the Crown chooses to pursue it) to determine that exact point. Did he deceive her into thinking he was wearing a condom for the second sexual encounter? All the Supreme Court clarified is that such a deception would be a crime, not whether or no it happened in this case.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrSplifferton: Stealthing is super farked up, and absolutely should be considered sexual assault.


"It's OK, I'm on the pill."
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pincy: Nice flame bait subby. Not at all what this case is about.


Yathink? ;^)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks for the birthday present, Fark.
//subby
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's going to be outlawed. That's when the murders will begin.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, he should be convicted of sexual assault in a new trial. The appeals court and the supreme court of Canada are correct. If there's no mutual agreement on whether to have sex and how to have sex, it's an assault. I would say that's true even under the common law, if there isn't a statute covering the issue.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.