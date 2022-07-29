 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Mom of the year shoots her own daughter. At a smoke shop, where she works. Tells police she has "some familiarity with gun safety"   (news-leader.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to court documents, Rodriguez then is seen placing the butt of the gun back on the counter for a brief moment before pointing the gun at her daughter, who was about 50 feet away across the room, before the gun went off.

so, I know nuffink bout gunz... freely admit it... but even I know (a) never point a gun at something you're not intending to shoot, and (b) they don't just 'go off' randomly.  And she didn't drop it, or knock it against something, so she musta pulled the trigger, right?
keep your bang hook off the booger switch lady... no wait... keep your booger claw off the bang button... oh I don't know... !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang up job she's doing for her daughter!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Bang up job she's doing for her daughter!


Smoked her.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has some ideas about gun safety,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was cleaning the register, and it went off.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.


And yet the law allowed her to have it.

/Waiting for the pedantic gun nuts to come in to nitpick the very minor detail that she was not legally in possession of the gun.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I certainly feel more free.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun enthusiasts have good judgment and self-control.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun.


She Isn't! She's a convicted felon!

Dimensio: And yet the law allowed her to have it.


No! It didn't and doesn't!


I think the only thing that woulda helped in this situation is a GOOD guy with a gun, right?!
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop blaming the guns and the owners.  Out there, somewhere.. some man was too busy wearing a dress to send thoughts and prayers to stop this from happening.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw Springfield, MO and thought, "not surprising in the least".

/ the sweaty taint of America
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn an 11 year old working at a smoke shop? That kid is pretty cool!
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!  What did the other 400,000,000 guns do when that happened?

Did they get all corporationy?!?!?!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get caught rubbing one out in the shower?  Just say you were cleaning it and it went off!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her having some familiarity with gun safety means I have some familiarity with brain surgery.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to court documents, Rodriguez then is seen placing the butt of the gun back on the counter for a brief moment before pointing the gun at her daughter, who was about 50 feet away across the room, before the gun went off.

F*cking idiot.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.

And yet the law allowed her to have it.

/Waiting for the pedantic gun nuts to come in to nitpick the very minor detail that she was not legally in possession of the gun.


Can you re-word this?  I'm probably just not firing on all cylinders today but, for the life of me, I can't figure out the point you're making.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dimensio: kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.

And yet the law allowed her to have it.

/Waiting for the pedantic gun nuts to come in to nitpick the very minor detail that she was not legally in possession of the gun.

Can you re-word this?  I'm probably just not firing on all cylinders today but, for the life of me, I can't figure out the point you're making.


Due to our nation's extremely lax gun laws, this woman was allowed to possess a gun despite clearly being the type of person who should not have a gun.

Further, we are already seeing a gun nut in this very discussion try to nitpick that above fact because of an extremely trivial detail of the woman actually being legally prohibited from possessing guns, as though that changes the fact that she was a "law abiding gun owner" until she shot her daughter.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dimensio: kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.

And yet the law allowed her to have it.

/Waiting for the pedantic gun nuts to come in to nitpick the very minor detail that she was not legally in possession of the gun.

Can you re-word this?  I'm probably just not firing on all cylinders today but, for the life of me, I can't figure out the point you're making.


Some people are going to point out that it should have been illegal for her to have that gun.

They ignore the fact that it was already illegal for that person to own a gun.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, have y'all ever had to deal with an 11 yo girl? The mom probably had a good reason to shoot her.

/s
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "easy access to firearms" for $200, please Alex.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is my hometown. I'm waiting for one non-negative story to appear on farkdotcom. Hasn't happened. Yesterday, candidate White Privilege von GunWaver, Esq. stole the valor of Vanilla Ice, now this poor kid gets attempted filicided.
 
lefty248
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was no accident, it was stupidly!
 
p51d007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dimensio: kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.

And yet the law allowed her to have it.

/Waiting for the pedantic gun nuts to come in to nitpick the very minor detail that she was not legally in possession of the gun.


She wasn't.  She's a CONVICTED felon.  Not only did she have HER OWN gun, she picked up the
one on the counter.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A little learning is a dangerous thing ;
Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring :
There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain,
And drinking largely sobers us again.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dimensio: kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.

And yet the law allowed her to have it.

/Waiting for the pedantic gun nuts to come in to nitpick the very minor detail that she was not legally in possession of the gun.

Can you re-word this?  I'm probably just not firing on all cylinders today but, for the life of me, I can't figure out the point you're making.

Due to our nation's extremely lax gun laws, this woman was allowed to possess a gun despite clearly being the type of person who should not have a gun.

Further, we are already seeing a gun nut in this very discussion try to nitpick that above fact because of an extremely trivial detail of the woman actually being legally prohibited from possessing guns, as though that changes the fact that she was a "law abiding gun owner" until she shot her daughter.


Gotcha.  My smooth brain thanks you for the clarification.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Glad her daughter is in stable condition in hospital. She's lucky to still be alive with such an asshat parent.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: These are the types of people that should never be allowed to have a gun. There are lots of responsible gun owners out there but she obviously is not one of them.


She was a perfect law abiding citizen until she wasn't.
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's metal, in your lungs!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: According to court documents, Rodriguez then is seen placing the butt of the gun back on the counter for a brief moment before pointing the gun at her daughter, who was about 50 feet away across the room, before the gun went off.

F*cking idiot.


F'ing law enforcement trained marksman marksperson is more like it.

How many cops have hit anything other than an unarmed child at more than 50 feet?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No charges for allowing a minor to hang out in a smoke shop?
 
