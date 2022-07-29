 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   Innocent people always ask Judges for immunity against civil lawsuits for actions they had nothing to do with   (msnbc.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
not within the scope of his absolute presidential immunity.

... which does not exist.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean depending on the circumstances it could make sense to *reads TFA* yeah, no.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You'd think that Donnie would be used to bankruptcy by now. The 7th time has GOT to be the charm, right?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When do the plaintiffs get to examine TFG'S financial records?
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.


How about double secret absolute immunity?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

Well we can't having him go bankrupt.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Your actions have consequences" - Nobody, to Trump
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

groppet: Jake Havechek: Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.

How about double secret absolute immunity?


Now we're talking!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trump has  natural immunity to bankruptcy, having been through so many.  So there must be something else going on -- something that involves his silent partners and discovery.

He's probably just trying to spare the court hiring an army of Russian interpreters to decipher the layers of obfuscation in addition to the expense of finding all the billionaires who back his "work."
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.


Eh, it is a thing. Prosecutors acting in the role of a prosecutor in a criminal trial have "absolute immunity" from civil suits arising out of that prosecution. (But if they instead act more like a cop/investigator, they only have "qualified immunity" for those actions).

There are a few other limited instances where government officials have absolute immunity rather than qualified immunity. But this ain't one of them. They're conduct/role related, not broad and based solely on position.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trump seems to be getting desperate
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait....Did he hereby demand it? Because, unless he did, it ain't happening.
 
wejash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dartben: Jake Havechek: Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.

Eh, it is a thing. Prosecutors acting in the role of a prosecutor in a criminal trial have "absolute immunity" from civil suits arising out of that prosecution. (But if they instead act more like a cop/investigator, they only have "qualified immunity" for those actions).

There are a few other limited instances where government officials have absolute immunity rather than qualified immunity. But this ain't one of them. They're conduct/role related, not broad and based solely on position.


There's a non-zero chance he gets this though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He can live in prison for free!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He is only trying to protect himself from the constant bullshiat ways the democrats keep trying to go after him because they all know he will put them in jail. (Any day now)

At least that's what many people have told me 🙄

I'm surprised some of the Jan 6 "capitol explorers" who have been convicted haven't sued him yet for getting them in trouble.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Absolute immunity?  That's not even a thing.


AKA Immunity impunity.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment," Trump said as a candidate in 2016..


Tell us again why you need "Absolute Immunity"

Some of your minions might come after you...HOW DARE THEY!!!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: He can live in prison for free!


We need to start a pool on which one of his resort properties he'll try to convert to a prison so he can stay there.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Trump has  natural immunity to bankruptcy, having been through so many.  So there must be something else going on -- something that involves his silent partners and discovery.

He's probably just trying to spare the court hiring an army of Russian interpreters to decipher the layers of obfuscation in addition to the expense of finding all the billionaires who back his "work."


I'm fairly sure he's in the pockets of several Russian oligarchs, and Putin.
 
