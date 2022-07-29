 Skip to content
(Axios)   Twenty percent of Americans fear catching monkeypox. Seems low   (axios.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the concerted efforts being made right now by idiots to portray it as AIDS' second coming, an STD spread by gay men, it's hardly surprising that not many Americans feel threatened by it. And the anti-gay messaging will only get louder as it continues to spread. It's nice when a disease comes with a built-in scapegoat; just ask China.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Considering the concerted efforts being made right now by idiots to portray it as AIDS' second coming, an STD spread by gay men, it's hardly surprising that not many Americans feel threatened by it. And the anti-gay messaging will only get louder as it continues to spread. It's nice when a disease comes with a built-in scapegoat; just ask China.


"Avoid other people's butts for a little while" Is legitimately good monkeypox advice that we seem weirdly hesitant to pass along.  We're a couple of years removed from telling people not to go to the funerals of loved ones; this doesn't seem like a huge ask.

Also, again folks, don't screw this guy:

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
100% of monkeys fear monkeypox.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Naido:

Also, again folks, don't screw this guy:

Yeah, but not for the reason you think. Don't screw him because he plagiarized that for attention.
 
navanax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The new hotness is assuming that any children who come down with monkeypox were definitely fur shure molested by dirty communist liberal gay groomers.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Agoraphobic social anxiety types are really keen to find the next thing to lock us all down with, aren't they?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to a repeat of
wademh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've heard it's often sexual transmitted or transmitted through contact with other humans. I feel safe.
 
Robot Devil's Advocate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wademh: I've heard it's often sexual transmitted or transmitted through contact with other humans. I feel safe.


How does one kill what is already dead [inside]?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Go back to having sex with chickens. You can only catch that once.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1 - I don't think an American has died of it yet, but it is possible.
2 - there is already a vaccine.
3 - think of it as HPV - are you scared of HPV?

/the gay community needs priority for vaccines
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Considering the concerted efforts being made right now by idiots to portray it as AIDS' second coming, an STD spread by gay men, it's hardly surprising that not many Americans feel threatened by it. And the anti-gay messaging will only get louder as it continues to spread. It's nice when a disease comes with a built-in scapegoat; just ask China.


Yep, my right-wing relative said the other day that it's no big deal because you can only get it from sex and it's mostly just infecting the [slur]s anyway.  I just dropped the conversation there and didn't bother engaging further.  These folks just aren't going to be convinced otherwise.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wonder what percent of monkeys fear catching Americanpox?
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Robot Devil's Advocate: wademh: I've heard it's often sexual transmitted or transmitted through contact with other humans. I feel safe.

How does one kill what is already dead [inside]?


Lot's of whisky, at least that's my plan.
 
Stibium
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Agoraphobic social anxiety types are really keen to find the next thing to lock us all down with, aren't they?


😭(1)
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We were so focused on whether we could have large scale 5G rollouts. However, we never stopped to ask if we should have them.

Truly, our hubris will be our undoing...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

madgonad: 1 - I don't think an American has died of it yet, but it is possible.
2 - there is already a vaccine.
3 - think of it as HPV - are you scared of HPV?

/the gay community needs priority for vaccines


And apparently the uberman strength of will to go two weeks without physical contact.  An impossible ask.  No persxn has that ability.  We are social creatures.  2 days, tops.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: madgonad: 1 - I don't think an American has died of it yet, but it is possible.
2 - there is already a vaccine.
3 - think of it as HPV - are you scared of HPV?

/the gay community needs priority for vaccines

And apparently the uberman strength of will to go two weeks without physical contact.  An impossible ask.  No persxn has that ability.  We are social creatures.  2 days, tops.


I have a cousin who would make the exact same statement. And be completely serious about it.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

madgonad: 1 - I don't think an American has died of it yet, but it is possible.
2 - there is already a vaccine.
3 - think of it as HPV - are you scared of HPV?

/the gay community needs priority for vaccines


1 - Same.  I haven't heard of any deaths.
2 - I'm honestly excited to get the smallpox vaccine.
3 - Do I live in moment-to-moment terror of HPV?  No.  Would I like to avoid a driver of genital/oral cancer?  Yes.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mufhugger: I wonder what percent of monkeys fear catching Americanpox?


red white and blue blisters?
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about COVID than monkeypox. I'm not in the habit of being in close personal contact with someone that has open, oozing sores on their body. I treat it the same as chickenpox, measles, or any other disease that has a rash or pustules. COVID is respiratory, and as much as I would love to avoid other human beings aside from my close friends and family, I do have to occasionally leave my home. So, I take all necessary precautions when I do.

Monkeypox isn't a gay disease, and anyone who thinks it is should get cracked upside the head with a frozen trout.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
After 3 kids & loosing my ability to digest lactose.... my wife doesn't stay in this marriage because of my handsome features.  If the lactose intolerance didn't chase her away, some monkey pox scars won't either.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: madgonad: 1 - I don't think an American has died of it yet, but it is possible.
2 - there is already a vaccine.
3 - think of it as HPV - are you scared of HPV?

/the gay community needs priority for vaccines

1 - Same.  I haven't heard of any deaths.
2 - I'm honestly excited to get the smallpox vaccine.
3 - Do I live in moment-to-moment terror of HPV?  No.  Would I like to avoid a driver of genital/oral cancer?  Yes.


Good summary on #3. Both of my kids have gotten the HPV vaccines. Yes, one of them is a boy, He doesn't want to be part of the problem. Also, I reminded him of the pictures of genital warts in health class and he agreed with getting the shots.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, I'm not a minky. I don't even have a license for a minky.
 
