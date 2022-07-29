 Skip to content
Family turns on lotto winners
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be careful what you wish for, folks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you don't say anything until you've claimed it, hired a financial advisor, and moved away from everyone you know.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: That's why you don't say anything until you've claimed it, hired a financial advisor, and moved away from everyone you know.


100% this.

Well maybe you don't need to disown everyone you know. But don't say a god damn word until you've dealt with the money.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever win the lottery, I'm renting a cruise ship and taking everyone I know on an all expenses paid vacation.
After that, don't ask for anything else.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline would be very different with the 'giggity' tag.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: That's why you don't say anything until you've claimed it, hired a financial advisor, and moved away from everyone you know.


Situations like this tend to show you peoples true colors, good and bad.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have a terrible family?
 
Robot Devil's Advocate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I ever win the lottery, I'm renting a cruise ship and taking everyone I know on an all expenses paid vacation.
After that, don't ask for anything else.


You're just going to leave them at sea? I mean, that would be effective I guess...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: That's why you don't say anything until you've claimed it, hired a financial advisor, and moved away from everyone you know.


And don't be an attention whore.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: If I ever win the lottery, I'm renting a cruise ship and taking everyone I know on an all expenses paid vacation.
After that, don't ask for anything else.


Why? Because you'll sink it when you get to international waters?
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Daily Beast???
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They can try and visit me:

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mo money...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll go ahead and take my chances.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It must be a real slap in the face when you think the only thing that will save you is more money and then it doesn't.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think if I won the $600m cash payout I would just proactively give everyone in my life that I love a million with the concrete understanding that there would not be any more, ever, so don't ask.
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: This headline would be very different with the 'giggity' tag.


And only half-true in my case; I haven't won the lottery yet. #incestisbest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RatBomb: Don't have a terrible family?


Money does farked up things. By all accounts, when my dad and uncles and aunt were poor in the Philippines, they were tight knight and affectionate. When they made their way to the US and made their fortunes, they became mistrustful, avaricious, and backbiting which endures to this day.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Robot Devil's Advocate: Weaver95: If I ever win the lottery, I'm renting a cruise ship and taking everyone I know on an all expenses paid vacation.
After that, don't ask for anything else.

You're just going to leave them at sea? I mean, that would be effective I guess...


I promise to bring everyone home. Even the people I don't actually like.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Weaver95: If I ever win the lottery, I'm renting a cruise ship and taking everyone I know on an all expenses paid vacation.
After that, don't ask for anything else.

Why? Because you'll sink it when you get to international waters?


I'm not THAT evil!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just buy new friends and family.
 
toetag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [memezila.com image 830x810]


If i ever win, hire an attorney.  have them go to po-dunk idaho and legally have my name changed. Last day to claim, claim it. 30 days after claim, have the same attorney go to po-dunk arkansas and change my name back.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Since I won the lottery, I think there is no control for greed," he told ABC News. "I think if you have something, there's always someone else that wants it.


So, basically why you bought the ticket in the first place?   Cry me a river.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

goodncold: They can try and visit me:

[miro.medium.com image 850x446]


Needs more Porgs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I think if I won the $600m cash payout I would just proactively give everyone in my life that I love a million with the concrete understanding that there would not be any more, ever, so don't ask.


That won't stop them. Nor the appearance of "family" coming out of the woodwork. Or the hitmen.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: That's why you don't say anything until you've claimed it, hired a financial advisor, and moved away from everyone you know.


No one needs to know. Seriously, it's like running around bragging about the contents of your W-2.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I think if I won the $600m cash payout I would just proactively give everyone in my life that I love a million with the concrete understanding that there would not be any more, ever, so don't ask.


I would set up a trust and pay them like employees. Come at me for more and your fired. Everyone makes out nice unless they rock the boat.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obvious tag is standing in line to buy lottery tickets.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I never understand these lottery curse stories. It's real simple, don't play. And if you DO win and think it might be all bad, I'll gladly accept it on your behalf.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Earthworm Jim Jones: That's why you don't say anything until you've claimed it, hired a financial advisor, and moved away from everyone you know.

No one needs to know. Seriously, it's like running around bragging about the contents of your W-2.


Some states (like California) don't allow anonymity for winners.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I said in the previous lotto thread that I would disappear off the face of the planet. Have nothing in my name, with everything owned by shell companies not registered within the US.

No handouts to "friends and family" and no overt charity work.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On one hand, I have a big family.
On the other hand, I am only really close to a handful of them, since many have already passed away.
On one hand, many of my remaining family don't have much.
On the other hand, they don't really care and live simple, honest, lives in small towns.
On one hand, I could quietly offer each of my family members a sizeable sum in a kind and respectful way.
On the other hand, "MAKE IT RAIN!"
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The first person I would call is a friend of mines dad. Dude was an accountant for a family that owns an NFL team so he is used to handling more money than I'd be winning.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone who says they wish they hadn't won millions of dollars either didn't think it through when they initially won it or isn't thinking it through now that they've got it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If I ever win the lottery, I'm renting a cruise ship and taking everyone I know on an all expenses paid vacation.
After that, don't ask for anything else.


Please let the Covid Cruise do it's thing!
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's not just about winning the lottery.  This is what happens anytime a person lucks out, or succeeds at something that pays off.

John Rockefeller lamented that his fortune made it impossible to have normal human relations    He told a story of how he could no longer even enjoy a game of golf without one of his golfing companions pulling out a contract on the putting green.

I remember reading an interview with a country music star whose name escapes me now.  This guy told the interviewer that he was not going to allow money to change him.   He maintained a home in Cousinfark, Flyover where he had been born and raised.  He tried to maintain the same relations he had before the money but it was impossible.   He stopped trying to pretend that things were the same after an incident at a redneck bar where he would hang out when he didn't have two nickles to rub together.   He was at the bar cutting up like he used to when an old drinking buddy walked up to him and said, "You know, you ain't so damn much."    This guy left before it turned into a fist fight and never went back.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: they don't really care and live simple, honest, lives in small towns.


Just come out and tell us that you've never lived in a small town.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am sure the cousins that threatened to kill me would come out of the wood work and say it was a joke. But I am glad in my state you don't have to give your name or pose for pictures if you win.
If it was my immediate family I would not say a thing until Christmas and surprise them with some nice shiat.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i'd bet the divorce rate among lottery winners is something like 105%.

there aren't many marriages that are strong enough to withstand the pull of total personal freedom if they (think) they have total financial freedom. it seems almost inevitable that after the first fight one or the other doesn't just decide fark it, DTMFA and move on.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Body Count - The Winner Loses [Official Video]
Youtube kKX_yH4TauI
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fissile: It's not just about winning the lottery.  This is what happens anytime a person lucks out, or succeeds at something that pays off.

John Rockefeller lamented that his fortune made it impossible to have normal human relations    He told a story of how he could no longer even enjoy a game of golf without one of his golfing companions pulling out a contract on the putting green.

I remember reading an interview with a country music star whose name escapes me now.  This guy told the interviewer that he was not going to allow money to change him.   He maintained a home in Cousinfark, Flyover where he had been born and raised.  He tried to maintain the same relations he had before the money but it was impossible.   He stopped trying to pretend that things were the same after an incident at a redneck bar where he would hang out when he didn't have two nickles to rub together.   He was at the bar cutting up like he used to when an old drinking buddy walked up to him and said, "You know, you ain't so damn much."    This guy left before it turned into a fist fight and never went back.


I've known several that had outrageous success and their stories are similar.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scooterstrats: The Daily Beast???


Faily Beast.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I think if I won the $600m cash payout I would just proactively give everyone in my life that I love a million with the concrete understanding that there would not be any more, ever, so don't ask.


I'd pay off their mortgages, top of their kids' education funds and tell them.  'That's it.  Never ask me for another penny."
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Anyone who says they wish they hadn't won millions of dollars either didn't think it through when they initially won it or isn't thinking it through now that they've got it.


Where I live, 1 million dollars will buy you a middle class house.
So winning would mean I could finally buy a home and would need to keep working because it's not enough to live on in a city. YMMV based on where you live, but a million dollars doesn't go as far as it used too.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*siiigh* I see the recurring theme is either: "businesses and investing on relatives' businesses"
If any of these dipshiats had "business" acumen they wouldn't have been playing lotto in the first place.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Caelistis: I said in the previous lotto thread that I would disappear off the face of the planet. Have nothing in my name, with everything owned by shell companies not registered within the US.

No handouts to "friends and family" and no overt charity work.


Yep, I would set up trusts for the kids without telling them until senior year, but only enough to generously cover an education or buy a modest house, with a trust manager that makes sure that's all they spend it on.

I said just two days ago, I would fund my local food bank for like 10 years, pay off layaways at places like my small town Beals (it is just housewares, clothes, toys etc) give the local auto parts store $50,000-$100,000 with instructions to cover anyone needing repair parts for their cars, not cosmetic stuff like rims, but brakes, alternators, batteries etc. But I would tell no one, and not allow them to tell anyone who did it. You could go through corporate with this kind of stuff so the locals on the ground have no idea who it is and gossip about it.

Churches, not one dime.

But with this kind of money you have to think big. I always wanted to own my own senator or maybe even a governor.
 
