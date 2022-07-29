 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOMU Columbia)   Missouri gas chain decides to help combat high gas prices by putting diesel in customers' vehicles instead   (komu.com) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, University of Missouri, Break Time locations, Missouri, Petroleum, Internal combustion engine, Gasoline, Break Time, Diesel fuel  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 10:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell a lawsuit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey! You just made $1 per gallon! Sweet!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The company said it determined its primary fuel carrier Midland put diesel in its unleaded fuel tanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Definably a suppler issue. Those things are nozzled so the holding tanks are 'fool proof'
Looks like Midland built a better fool by filling their unleaded truck with diesel at the plant.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We had a station here do the same mix up. We are a tourist town and everyone filled up on Sunday on their way out of town and didn't get very far.
 
Kaymon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pounddawg: We had a station here do the same mix up. We are a tourist town and everyone filled up on Sunday on their way out of town and didn't get very far.


Forget AAA. They needed a car carrier trailer and a party bus to get everyone back.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But some farker on the internet said the green hose was recycled gasoline...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn you, Biden!

*goes to buy more "I did that" stickers
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I smell a lawsuit.


Meh, mistake easily rectified. Car is towed to mechanic, fuel system is purged, it starts right up and drives away after changing spark plugs at the worst.

Go ahead and put gasoline in a Diesel vehicle and NOW YOU HAVE A PROBLEM. The high-pressure fuel pump depends on lubrication from the Diesel fuel and it is damaged without the proper lubricity. It can shed metal shavings through the very sensitive high-pressure common rail and the injectors, trashing them. If you are lucky you have a HPFP that feeds return fuel back to the fuel tank, so any metal shavings go there when damage occurs. In that case, you replace the HPFP. But the majority of vehicles feed the metal shavings into the rest of the fuel system, so you are looking at replacing the HPFP, common rail, and injectors. That's a few thousand dollars, minimum.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Misfueled once, chain station reversed colors on pump (green is always for diesel).  Caught it before driving off.  Drove 10 feet so the tow truck could access it, because the backup of cars to refuel would create chaos.

About $1000 to drop the tank, clean everything, check everything.  Plus getting a rental, driving home 100 miles and driving back days later.  Driving any further than 10 feet would have seriously damaged the system.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 minute ago  
how is pumping more expensive fuel combating high prices?

/i know this is fark.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.