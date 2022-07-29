 Skip to content
(National Today)   It's System Administrator Appreciation Day. YOU'RE WELCOME   (nationaltoday.com)
67
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we should expect the FARK Admins to be drunk and the site to crash for half a day?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sysadmins: because even developers need heroes
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to click the link to find out if it wasn't Makers Mark day.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I accept rum, weed and cash as gifts and/or bribes.
An argument for pizza can be made tho....
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now bend over and appreciate me as I grep you hard and administrate your system!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I please have write permission on the file I JUST CREATED!!!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it off and turn it on again.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


https://xkcd.com/705/

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Can I please have write permission on the file I JUST CREATED!!!


No.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means


Devops means that you're a software developer with no quality assurance team reviewing your work for mistakes and that your work goes into production rapidly with only your review of your code.

The devops concept will choke the software industry.  Quality assurance was instituted back in the day specifically because programmers were myopic and couldn't see their own mistakes, it took an independent set of eyes not emotionally invested to find the flaws and justify their correction.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a wake up call at 3:15am today to fix an issue.

/Network Engineer, Sysadmin Day my @ss.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOFH Archive
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: So we should expect the FARK Admins to be drunk and the site to crash for half a day?


And this differs from normal how...?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Got a wake up call at 3:15am today to fix an issue.

/Network Engineer, Sysadmin Day my @ss.


I work four-tens with Fridays off.  And it's not my on-call week.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: [i.imgur.com image 638x247]

https://xkcd.com/705/

[i.imgur.com image 599x599]


A client gave me that very t-shirt as a thank-you for pulling an all-nighter.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all the sysadmins, system engineers, devops, SREs, or whatever your current leadership is calling you now. I salute you!  Now get back to work, you've got 14 open tickets in the queue.

Your geek boss
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixgeek: To all the sysadmins, system engineers, devops, SREs, or whatever your current leadership is calling you now. I salute you!  Now get back to work, you've got 14 open tickets in the queue.

Your geek boss


Yeah but half of my tickets are waiting on the user to reply, five are with purchasing to buy the damn equipment, and two are waiting on the vendor to ship.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Can I please have write permission on the file I JUST CREATED!!!


So you see, the problem here is your chosen path for this personal passwords text file of yours, why did you pick /etc/passwd?  Let me guess, someone on stackoverflow posted that as an answer to some ansible build problem question eh?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixgeek: To all the sysadmins, system engineers, devops, SREs, or whatever your current leadership is calling you now. I salute you!  Now get back to work, you've got 14 open tickets in the queue.

Your geek boss


Only 14? Lol, that's like vacations.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago (2003?), Nerf had a gun that had a flaw in it, where it wouldn't fire right unless you forced a part into place.  So they were selling them for $1.80 (maybe it was $2.80) at ToysRUs.  I cleaned out three stores stocking up on them until I had 20 or so, then distributed them to every sysadmin and network admin in our department for Sysadmin's day.

The best sysadmin gift I got was from my boss at NASA: a multi tool (seemed to be based on the second version of the SOG power pliers) with 66 and 110 punches, drywall saw and a dip switch / line hook in it.

(I think I had shown it to him saying I was thinking about getting it for our lead sysadmin, and he got them for all three of us)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Yeah but half of my tickets are waiting on the user to reply, five are with purchasing to buy the damn equipment, and two are waiting on the vendor to ship.


Well, what do you know, you just described my queue of tickets. Now times that by 10.

/Welcome to my world..
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Can I please have write permission on the file I JUST CREATED!!!


Check your umask.

Also, you can affect permissions / ownership on files in a directory with FACLs
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: The best sysadmin gift I got was from my boss at NASA: a multi tool (seemed to be based on the second version of the SOG power pliers) with 66 and 110 punches, drywall saw and a dip switch / line hook in it.


I really, REALLY could've used that when I was doing cabling infrastructure work.

/thought about taking an EOD-version of a Gerber MP600 and grinding the spike into a 110-block shape
//instead bought a Klein combination screwdiver and non-impact punchdown tool
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: TWX: Yeah but half of my tickets are waiting on the user to reply, five are with purchasing to buy the damn equipment, and two are waiting on the vendor to ship.

Well, what do you know, you just described my queue of tickets. Now times that by 10.

/Welcome to my world..


We're a little fast and loose, not everything requires a ticket or workorder.  Since our management is under the roof with us and stays involve we haven't had to get that granular.

The part that is a biatchafing is the change-control policy.  There are so many things that we're not allowed to do until off-hours that we could do without causing problems, or would clear-up problems instantly, but we still have to submit for change/window, get approval, then make the change that evening.

In my previous job they didn't really have any change-control, management tried it for a few weeks but realized quickly that they had to do a lot more work to review all of it and without saying anything just stopped doing approvals, eventually everyone stopped submitting them when it was clear that no approvals were going to happen, and just started making changes anyway.  At some point all the pendings were declared stale and the whole queue was deleted and no one ever resumed using it.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Can I please have write permission on the file I JUST CREATED!!!


If you wanted to keep modifying that file then you shouldn't have saved it to that folder.

/ company now has a separate security team, this
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 780x438]


Wow.

I mean, his posture is TERRIBLE.  He really should be sitting back against the backrest and adjusting his seat height to reduce pressure on any one part of his legs.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hands on the wheel Captain!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means


Nobody does, really...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, thanks for trying to blame everyone else for a problem until you're forced to admit that you caused it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: bostonguy: Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means

Devops means that you're a software developer with no quality assurance team reviewing your work for mistakes and that your work goes into production rapidly with only your review of your code.

The devops concept will choke the software industry.  Quality assurance was instituted back in the day specifically because programmers were myopic and couldn't see their own mistakes, it took an independent set of eyes not emotionally invested to find the flaws and justify their correction.


You aren't doing unit and e2e automated tests in your pipeline? Each route should have at least one test. More for more complex routes.

Then UAT tests become trivial because you aren't retesting everything all of the time. Then throw some selenium tests for the front end to really make sure you avoid regression.

I used to rail against the cost to implement all these tests (added 40% to the time of development) but then has reduced 50% to the cost of maintenance and updates going forward over a 12 month period. It also saved the sanity of the devs and the sysadmins.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: We're a little fast and loose, not everything requires a ticket or workorder.


Here, we or the client opens tickets as a form of communication. So if the client has a simple question, if they e-mail to our support address, it automatically opens a ticket, gets routed to my queue where I send it off to get answered by either the account team or the dedicated engineer assigned to that client.

For the more important things, they call it in to our help-desk. They triage the issue, and then send to my queue when they can't fix it and I have to find someone to fix the issue.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: [i.imgur.com image 638x247]

https://xkcd.com/705/

[i.imgur.com image 599x599]


Came for the sysadmin XKCD, leaving with bonus tee-shirt cartoon.

*takes drag on cigarette*  That was most excellent...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fun one lately is dealing with how much shiat is 'on the cloud' and users reporting performance problems to the network team.

Lady, you're on a 2x10Gb equal-cost-path routed link through the WAN to the Internet-facing DC, through a firewall capable of pushing up to 50Gb throughput, out a 25Gb service over a point to point Metro Ethernet link to the Tier-2 ISP.  I can't help it if the web page you're trying to load is generally loading slowly and intermittently not loading at all, I'm getting you to your problem with a high degree of speed and reliability.

/in fairness such complaints are definitely not limited to women
//women appear to disproportionately work in roles where their duties have them interact with one system in particular
///when that system isn't working right it makes sense that the users would complain, but send those complaints to the right team
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: hands on the wheel Captain!
[Fark user image 800x600]


Lukket's photoshop entry ended up in journalistic pieces around the world.  Eventually some printed retractions.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: TWX: bostonguy: Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means

Devops means that you're a software developer with no quality assurance team reviewing your work for mistakes and that your work goes into production rapidly with only your review of your code.

The devops concept will choke the software industry.  Quality assurance was instituted back in the day specifically because programmers were myopic and couldn't see their own mistakes, it took an independent set of eyes not emotionally invested to find the flaws and justify their correction.

You aren't doing unit and e2e automated tests in your pipeline? Each route should have at least one test. More for more complex routes.

Then UAT tests become trivial because you aren't retesting everything all of the time. Then throw some selenium tests for the front end to really make sure you avoid regression.

I used to rail against the cost to implement all these tests (added 40% to the time of development) but then has reduced 50% to the cost of maintenance and updates going forward over a 12 month period. It also saved the sanity of the devs and the sysadmins.


BINGO!  I HAVE BUZZWORD BINGO!!!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Oneiros: The best sysadmin gift I got was from my boss at NASA: a multi tool (seemed to be based on the second version of the SOG power pliers) with 66 and 110 punches, drywall saw and a dip switch / line hook in it.

I really, REALLY could've used that when I was doing cabling infrastructure work.

/thought about taking an EOD-version of a Gerber MP600 and grinding the spike into a 110-block shape
//instead bought a Klein combination screwdiver and non-impact punchdown tool


It was non-impact.  I should've looked harder for an image, as I remembered the maker (Paladin Tools).  It's called the Powerplay, and it looks like there have been a couple of versions of it (PT525 and PT540)

I forgot it also has an attachment so you can put a standard (3/8") ratchet on it, and the case had a spot for a 1/4 hex drive, so you could use standard free driver bits with it but I don't know anyone who doesn't carry a decent 6-in-1 tool who does this sort of work professionally.  It also had a bunch of wire strippers.

But it obviously sold like shiat, as it ended up on woot: https://www.woot.com/offers/paladin-powerplay-24n1-multi-tool-by-sog

Looks like prices went crazy once it was discontinued, as I see websites that were asking $180 for it.

/also has the Gerber EOD tool
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: TWX: We're a little fast and loose, not everything requires a ticket or workorder.

Here, we or the client opens tickets as a form of communication. So if the client has a simple question, if they e-mail to our support address, it automatically opens a ticket, gets routed to my queue where I send it off to get answered by either the account team or the dedicated engineer assigned to that client.

For the more important things, they call it in to our help-desk. They triage the issue, and then send to my queue when they can't fix it and I have to find someone to fix the issue.


At my prior job, opening a ticket for something that could be handled with a quick exchange on a text chat or phonecall was seen as passive-aggressive.

At my current job I haven't quite figured out how feelings for that go.  I mean, it's nice if tickets help show that one is actually working, but we also use a time-tracking program (thank god down only to one-hour increments and on the federal decimalized hours at six-minute increments!) and the ticketing system's inactivity-timeout is obnoxiously short, if it's left unattended for a half-hour it logs you out.  Since the login prompt can cache our credentials it seems stupid to have the timeout set that short since it's not like being forced-logged-out would stop anyone from getting right back into the system again anyway.

I suppose ideally during someone's normal work hours the timeout would pause until the user's timekeeping system scheduled lunch break, would run a reasonable inactivity-timer to log-out if no activity during that break for something like thirty minutes, then after that break would pause until the end of the workday, when the timer again would start and be set for something like thirty minutes.  Or have it work where if there's any activity on the computer itself it considers that relevant to remain open, and if the activity on the PC stops for a half hour then the user is logged out of the ticketing system.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: We're a little fast and loose, not everything requires a ticket or workorder.  Since our management is under the roof with us and stays involve we haven't had to get that granular.

The part that is a biatchafing is the change-control policy.  There are so many things that we're not allowed to do until off-hours that we could do without causing problems, or would clear-up problems instantly, but we still have to submit for change/window, get approval, then make the change that evening.


The best change control policy I had was when I was at NASA:

"No changes on a Friday".

Technically, it was more complex than that (didn't apply to fixing something that's already broken only new features, no changes to some systems the week before conferences or when big spacecraft maneuvers were planned, and NASA IT wouldn't make firewall or IP changes when the space shuttle was up, etc)

But that Friday rule was important.  It originally started out as 'after noon on Friday', but the contractor we worked for stopped giving us comp time, made us bill each week separately, and our workweek went from Sat-Fri to Mon-Sun, so any work on the weekend was our own time.

(And if we scheduled work for the weekend that got canceled at the last minute, we had to make up the time that weekend anyway... assholes)
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: At my prior job, opening a ticket for something that could be handled with a quick exchange on a text chat or phonecall was seen as passive-aggressive.


We work in different universes, that's for sure. Just this morning our ticketing system crashed. So its so much fun logging in the morning, not being able to access the tickets. I know when I do log in, there will be tons of them that were just sitting with nowhere to go. It was a company wide outage. Fixed now, so let me get at it...there are tickets I need to move...

Ugh.

Happy Friday...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means


It means that some scripty sysadmin managed to convince management to pay them a programmer's salary and suddenly everyone wanted to be one. In reality it means you get a half-assed developer/shiatty sysadmin combo. Worst of both worlds. But hey, they can install a mean kubenetes cluster I guess.
 
Creoena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

goodncold: TWX: bostonguy: Oh please. We all do Devops now.

/ doesn't really know what "devops" means

Devops means that you're a software developer with no quality assurance team reviewing your work for mistakes and that your work goes into production rapidly with only your review of your code.

The devops concept will choke the software industry.  Quality assurance was instituted back in the day specifically because programmers were myopic and couldn't see their own mistakes, it took an independent set of eyes not emotionally invested to find the flaws and justify their correction.

You aren't doing unit and e2e automated tests in your pipeline? Each route should have at least one test. More for more complex routes.

Then UAT tests become trivial because you aren't retesting everything all of the time. Then throw some selenium tests for the front end to really make sure you avoid regression.

I used to rail against the cost to implement all these tests (added 40% to the time of development) but then has reduced 50% to the cost of maintenance and updates going forward over a 12 month period. It also saved the sanity of the devs and the sysadmins.


Unfortunately, "If you don't test, you don't find issues, and we can then get more done!" seems to be a more common thought.  As long as you have TOO many issues where you don't lose TOO many customers, pumping out lots of buggy features sales can sell people to replace the people you lost (plus more) with buggy crap generates more money, or something.
 
