(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Oklahoma parents can add confirming their child's gender to the back-to-school list.'   (kfor.com) divider line
57
57 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okie republicans are now demanding parent's provide a picture of their child naked be provided to them to be allowed to play in school sports.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Groomers.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jesus, conservatives are a bunch of perverts.
 
eagles95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Okie republicans are now demanding parent's provide a picture of their child naked be provided to them to be allowed to play in school sports.


Matt Gaetz moving to OK
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Band? How is that included?

I know, I know, making GOP hatred laws try to make sense is pointless.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How embarrassing would it be for a junior high coach to accidentally molest someone of the wrong gender? Think of the kidfarkers.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
we wouldn't be here if LeBron hadn't gone to play for TFG's women's basketball team
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Okie republicans are now demanding parent's provide a picture of their child naked be provided to them to be allowed to play in school sports.


Look, I'm a moderate. I'm open to reasonable solutions. Maybe just share the pics of the attractive kids?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Okie republicans are now demanding parent's provide a picture of their child naked be provided to them to be allowed to play in school sports.


The address to mail is strangely the same as a Florida or Ohio congressman/ex-congressman.  At least while dog and cat groomers fees are going up, Republicans are holding the line with their services -- still free.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's sad that so many people confuse gender with sex.

Separating athletes based on their biological sex makes sense.  Separating athletes based on their gender is bigotry.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aren't we farking done with these states?
Land locked Oklahoma, good luck, secede.
A progress of humanity itself is lost on you all.
Go away.
Don't need you,
Ffs

My federal taxes pave their roads. Fark that, no interstate for you oklahoma if I had my way.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Band? How is that included?

I know, I know, making GOP hatred laws try to make sense is pointless.


"That also would mean students in activities like band would not have to sign the paperwork."
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't believe these "people" have nothing better to worry about.

/ actually, I believe it
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The people in Oklahoma that put this in place can DIAF, but it's also been proposed in a number of other states - Ohio, South Carolina, Missouri, Louisiana, Maryland and Texas. I'm sure there are others - I just did a quick search.

What the fark is wrong with these people?
 
Creoena
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Okie republicans are now demanding parent's provide a picture of their child naked be provided to them to be allowed to play in school sports.


JFC don't give them ideas.
 
turboeli
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans: making everyone incredibly uncomfortable about kids' genitalia because they just hate trans people that much
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🎶Ooooooooklahoma where the right wing wants to touch kids' junk🎶
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One mother said her child, who was in band, was required to sign the documents. She said she felt it was "such an invasion."

We can't have trans women carrying heavy tubas like they're nothing, taking away opportunities from little girls who have been weight-training and brass-squatting their entire lives.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Abolish gender in sports. Use weight classes similar to boxing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course, that means that Trans boys are now on the girls teams.  
That'll save the sport.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I looked down my son's pants today and he still had a weener, so go ahead and mark him down as a boy. Do I need to do this daily? Cause he's 15 and he was a little embarrassed by it"
 
bugcrusher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about Chess club? Schools should just get around this by offering mixed team sports.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not old enough to decide yet
 
fat boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AKA the dangle or gape questionnaire
 
shrubber101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.


Any sport, women's or otherwise is entertainment and nothing else.
They get paid based on the number of butts in seats.
Very few people watch women compete in sports because the men almost always are better at it and more entertaining.
Lingerie Football not included
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well it is better than the Dems sending them to drag shows. I mean seriously Dems Do not do this if you are unaccepting of radical CURES to what you are doing to the children of America.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10908823/Parents-furious-revealed-NYC-spending-200k-sending-drag-queens-schools.html
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: It's not old enough to decide yet


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shrubber101: baronbloodbath: Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.

They get paid based on the number of butts in seats.



Yeah, not so much.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/2019/12/25/uswnt-average-attendance-8-greater-us-mens-soccer-team-2019/
 
atomic-age
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Abolish gender in sports. Use weight classes similar to boxing.

[Fark user image 743x446]


I don't even register on that list.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Aren't we farking done with these states?
Land locked Oklahoma, good luck, secede.
A progress of humanity itself is lost on you all.
Go away.
Don't need you,
Ffs

My federal taxes pave their roads. Fark that, no interstate for you oklahoma if I had my way.


Landlocked? We have a port in Catoosa.

And yes, you pay to pave our roads, but mostly just US Highways. We like to turn interstates into toll roads so we can perpetually tax our dumb citizens.

But you are right about progress being lost. I like to tell people we are Venezuela or some other petrostate with the benefit of the other States. Without you guys it would be worse than it is.
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Band? How is that included?

I know, I know, making GOP hatred laws try to make sense is pointless.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Well it is better than the Dems sending them to drag shows. I mean seriously Dems Do not do this if you are unaccepting of radical CURES to what you are doing to the children of America.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10908823/Parents-furious-revealed-NYC-spending-200k-sending-drag-queens-schools.html


You must be proud to support the party of small government and individual liberty.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: Natalie Portmanteau: Band? How is that included?

I know, I know, making GOP hatred laws try to make sense is pointless.

"That also would mean students in activities like band would not have to sign the paperwork."


Right. But one of the parents complaining they got a form had a kid in band, so...
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.


The same people who have always made jokes about women athletes and incessantly biatch about title IX are now suddenly so concerned about women's sports.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Udder Discharge: Well it is better than the Dems sending them to drag shows. I mean seriously Dems Do not do this if you are unaccepting of radical CURES to what you are doing to the children of America.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10908823/Parents-furious-revealed-NYC-spending-200k-sending-drag-queens-schools.html


You've failed at life. And that's not based on the fact that you've submitted a Daily Mail link as some sort of "proof" of whatever you think.
 
Kevthecatslayer [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So the parents can mark the gender their kid identify with?
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not defending these close-minded conservatives and this stupid form, but I gotta admit I agree with the Governor that it's not fair to girls at the high school or college level to have to compete against folks who have transitioned from M to F.  My daughter plays HS Varsity soccer and there are light years difference in the physicality of the Boys vs the Girls teams.  Then again, I do think everybody should get to play sports in HS if they want.   Maybe a unisex intramural league or something.
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.


The thing is do people go and spend money to watch these sports? Have you ever seen the inside of a WNBA game stadium? Maybe 30% of seats are taken. Where is the WNBA get money from to pay as well as the NBA?.

Is it not the love of the sport that women play for or is it money? I think if the sport would gain more popularity OF course it would pay more. Where are the women to support this? They certainly ARE not en-masse watching sports. IT HAS 0 to do with gender equality and Everything to do with entertainment revenue.
 
pogopogo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Okie republicans are now demanding parent's provide a picture of their child naked be provided to them to be allowed to play in school sports.


I think they're trying to ensure Ralph Shortey has a job once he gets out of prison.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OK groomer.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh look, Republicans still think gender is just a politically correct way to say the three-letter S word
 
insertwittyname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's embarrassing to live in this shiatty country.

I'm not gonna lie, I no longer think it's worth saving.

We can thank the christians for destroying the US.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The backwards rubes live for culture wars and nothing else. (except maybe Walmart?)

It's so sad and predictable. They'll get absolutely enraged over whatever imaginary problem the Pox Nooz man or preacher tells them to be.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Abolish gender in sports. Use weight classes similar to boxing.

[Fark user image image 743x446]


There's a minimumweight in boxing? Damn, I was really hoping to see a couple 4'9 gremlins wail on each other.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Not defending these close-minded conservatives and this stupid form, but I gotta admit I agree with the Governor that it's not fair to girls at the high school or college level to have to compete against folks who have transitioned from M to F.


The conservatives thank you for your support.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: shrubber101: baronbloodbath: Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.

They get paid based on the number of butts in seats.


Yeah, not so much.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/2019/12/25/uswnt-average-attendance-8-greater-us-mens-soccer-team-2019/


You're right.  Women pulling in less attendance but being paid the same as men isn't necessarily fair.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/12/27/uswnt-attendance-in-2021-dips-due-to-covid-lack-of-success/

https://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/12/23/usmnt-annual-attendance-show-8-increase-since-2019/

https://www.npr.org/2022/05/18/1099697799/us-soccer-equal-pay-agreement-women
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, they want to save women's sports? Where professional women athletes get paid maybe 2-10% the same as their male counterparts?

Bullshiat, they can go fark themselves.


Gans decide how much athletes get paid.  The more popular the sport the more you  get paid
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Men have physical advantages over women on the field, in the pool, on the track or on the court and it's not fair for a female track athlete, or swimmer, who has been training since she was 12 years old, to lose in high school to a man."

How about if she loses to another girl who has only recently started training but is better because she is genetically gifted?  How is that fair?  Perhaps we should be giving anti hormonal treatment to superior female athletes to level the playing field.  It's only fair to mediocre Becky.
 
