(Yahoo)   And today's winner of "Scumbag of the Day" goes to   (yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas metropolitan area, 3-month-old Husky puppy, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 71-year-old man, Las Vegas casino, 50-year-old Raul Carbajal, Police  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sick tag out gambling, too?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[evil torture on person who willfully harmed an innocent dog comment removed]
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he wanted a hot dog 🌭?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor pupper.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that's how he treated his kids when he had them as well....

What a loser.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day is young.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically anyone that owns a husky where summer is a thing is a scumbag.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The answer is always Vladimir Putin.  The man is currently attempting to commit genocide.  Hard to top that in the "evil asshole" scale.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww, my lawyer was on a 182 day streak.

Chad, I don't pay you to come in second place.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am fundamentally against the death penalty and cruel and unusual punishment

That being said, this man deserves, yes, deserves to be hit in the nuts with a sledgehammer. Prove me wrong
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Basically anyone that owns a husky where summer is a thing is a scumbag.


This too. Don't own a husky in the desert
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn that F'er down.

Also, here's an opening for LE to actually do some good, though god knows why they would. Out-and-out cruelty like this is a sign. They should be searching his home for evidence of other violent crimes (as animal cruelty is a big predictor). At a minimum they should be taking a DNA sample for comparison against any open rape/murder cases and petitioning to have firearms taken away (assuming that's a possibility).
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 678x381]


Jeremy Renner has really let himself go
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock him in the hot car.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes this even worse than it originally sounds is that panting is a dog's primary way of cooling off.

Good work Bellagio security people.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat that is some pure unadulterated evil.
Anyone who could even think of doing that needs to be removed from society.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him on a prisoner exchange to one of the prisons in Texas that don't have air conditioning.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously....lock him in a hot car in the desert with his mouth duct taped as well as his hands and feet. FARK animal abusers

/now i need to go hug my dog
//she's chilling at home in the central air
///seriously...kill this asshole
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was charge with willful malicious torture. 

This is excellent news as it is likely to be a much higher penalty than, say, neglect.

I hope his fellow prisoners are dog lovers.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes me think that the only thing that will make scum like this ask themselves, "Should I do this?" is a society with swift, brutal, and public punishment.
 
Scanty Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day Earth will be free of the scourge of humanity.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Basically anyone that owns a husky where summer is a thing is a scumbag.


Im nkt sure I'd go that far, but definitely id you live somewhere where winter isn't a thing.

The desert is right out.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two very large dudes, two three foot filled canvas tubes, five minutes..........

That is all.

/one sick motherfarker
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and to make it worse, was on the top floor of the parking garage, which is in the sun.  those top floors dont have roofs.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Basically anyone that owns a husky where summer is a thing is a scumbag.


I live where summer is not supposed to be much of a thing, and I can't leave my dog in the car now, unless I leave the windows open and say, "Stay in the car!"  which works sometimes.  You just can't do it.

That is a purebred Husky, must have cost him a lot of money.  And a puppy.  He WANTED that dog.
Another prop sacrificed for toxic masculinity.  I imagine him driving an Escalade or something too.
 
spaceberry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Las Vegas is always building; enough so that a large trash bag could go into some freshly poured deep cement and  no one would think anything of it.  Or ever find it.

Just saying.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that supposed to be a picture of the husky? Because it clearly has its mouth untaped.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: Is that supposed to be a picture of the husky? Because it clearly has its mouth untaped.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: Is that supposed to be a picture of the husky? Because it clearly has its mouth untaped.


Story's probably fake, right?
They fooled us all - but not you!
You're a very special boy!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Is that supposed to be a picture of the husky? Because it clearly has its mouth untaped.


You get gold star and a lollipop for the day!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFAAuthorities say that security was able to get the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof.

Why so dainty? I would have gone through the f*cking windshield.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Authorities say that security was able to get the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof.

Why so dainty? I would have gone through the f*cking windshield.


I would have gone through ALL the windows, just to be sure.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kill that man in the most inhumane, torturous, medieval way possible, and don't stop until he's nothing more than a grease smear on the pavement. Rehome the puppy into a family that will treat it like you're supposed to treat a member of the family.

Farking Christ, I hate humans.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Authorities say that security was able to get the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof.

Why so dainty? I would have gone through the f*cking windshield.


The windshield is easily replaced. Jaws of life to tear the door apart.
 
kittenfoo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why don't cops ever shoot those guys? I think I could overlook the type of "policing mistake" that takes an animal abuser off the planet. At least they arrested him, I guess.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: One day Earth will be free of the scourge of humanity.


pfft.  Optimist.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 289x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Poor pupper.


Along with pedophiles and people who talk during the movie.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I want to see a followup where the perp has to explain to a judge wtf is wrong with himself.

I want the judge's questions to leave him at least shaken.  if not for the dog, then for himself.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: Authorities say that security was able to get the dog out of the car through the vehicle's sunroof.

Why so dainty? I would have gone through the f*cking windshield.


Well, they're private security, not cops.

They might actually face consequences if they fork up someone's property unnecessarily.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The answer is always Vladimir Putin.  The man is currently attempting to commit genocide.  Hard to top that in the "evil asshole" scale.


"One person being killed is a tragedy. A million people being killed is a statistic."

-some asshole
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: One day Earth will be free of the scourge of humanity.


Yeah, in about 4 billion years, when the Sun incinerates the planet.

/probably before then, actually
 
hlehmann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wake up every morning sneezing and blowing my nose, because one of our dogs insists on pretty much sleeping on my face. Will I kick her out of the bed?  No, because she's a part of our family and that's her chosen spot to sleep.

Some people shouldn't be allowed to own any animals, ever, and this guy is one of them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: The Sophian Church: Is that supposed to be a picture of the husky? Because it clearly has its mouth untaped.

[Fark user image 623x611]


Their post shows why it's important that abortions be legal.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like we already know what they want for a punishment
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is a hole in the desert with this asshole's name on it.

Leaving a dog in the car...
A HUSKY...
In the SUMMER...
In Las FARKING Vegas...
With its mouth taped shut...

I didn't think such a person existed
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 678x381]


iM geTtInG a dOg  eVeRytHinG oN d0uBlE zErO
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: HotWingConspiracy: Basically anyone that owns a husky where summer is a thing is a scumbag.

This too. Don't own a husky in the desert


Can Huskies Live in Hot Weather? (Dangerous Temperatures) (dogadvisorycouncil.com)

The temps they have a problem with are temps that basically all dogs (and people) have problems with.
 
