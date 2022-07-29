 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Mega-rich boss of Shell Oil laughs at you minions and your cost of living crisis while raking in record profits since Ukraine war   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
29
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We subsidize these assholes but there is no money for .... you name it. $2 billion, I think. Double the Mega-Billions drawing tonite.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After a while someone else will come along and they will be a Shell of what they used to be.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The oil industry will need more subsidies soon.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone got paid to write that?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Someone got paid to write that?


I mean, I get it, it's the National Enquirer, but Jesus.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or is than an unusually anti-corporate article for a Murdoch paper?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a search for a less biased article about his remarks... yeah, he came off as a dick even in that one.

It may be the case that he's a dick.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is subby letting Chevron and Exxon off the hook?  Their numbers came out as well to the same tune.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Someone got paid to write that?


This
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

heymonkees: Is it just me or is than an unusually anti-corporate article for a Murdoch paper?


competition.

and trying to generate froth then direct it at their choice of political targets
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined


it's only "price gouging" when the price is higher than someone thinks it should be.  The reality is that the price is driven by demand.

if you want to be pissed off at someone, be pissed off at decades of shiatty public transportation and land use in your area.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every last one of them should be getting dragged in front of Congress.  This is war profiteering.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: heymonkees: Is it just me or is than an unusually anti-corporate article for a Murdoch paper?

competition.

and trying to generate froth then direct it at their choice of political targets


I guess I'm used to our News Corp equivalents in Canada (ie Postmedia) which are so beholden to oil intersets that it's hard to imagine them ever running something similar.
 
Free Range Fetus Farmer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined


I've been told a decent sized wood chipper is the same cost as a guillotine and is usually preassembled.

Guillotine is probably more eco-friendly though.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: cocozilla: Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined

it's only "price gouging" when the price is higher than someone thinks it should be.  The reality is that the price is driven by demand.

if you want to be pissed off at someone, be pissed off at decades of shiatty public transportation and land use in your area.


Stupid bus service destroying the economy.  We should privatize it!
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But by all means don't stop putting up those "I did that" Biden stickers on gas pumps.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hai guyz what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
(Lee Raymond, former Exxon CEO) and grandmaster of fatty throat pouches
 
jonas opines
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

berylman: Hai guyz what's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image image 160x240] (Lee Raymond, former Exxon CEO) and grandmaster of fatty throat pouches


Lookin' at my 'sprunjer' eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the mean time Nancy and Chuck are well on the way to passing a 15% tax on Corporations that will be passed down to us and increase the cost of everything we buy that comes from a Corporation. Take a good look around and see if there is ANYTHING you regularly have to buy that doesn't come from a "Corporation". Remember in November.
 
major hatred
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nigeria deserves reparations for not only the oil that was stolen but the damage that's been done to their lands.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ex-nuke: In the mean time Nancy and Chuck are well on the way to passing a 15% tax on Corporations that will be passed down to us and increase the cost of everything we buy that comes from a Corporation. Take a good look around and see if there is ANYTHING you regularly have to buy that doesn't come from a "Corporation". Remember in November.


Fark off tinfoil head.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ex-nuke: In the mean time Nancy and Chuck are well on the way to passing a 15% tax on Corporations that will be passed down to us and increase the cost of everything we buy that comes from a Corporation. Take a good look around and see if there is ANYTHING you regularly have to buy that doesn't come from a "Corporation". Remember in November.


Just 15% it should be more. Also we should be taxing them on any salary that exceed 100 times what the lowest person at the company makes. Windfall profits should be taxed at a 95% rate. Keep in mind Economics teaches anything more then 10% profit is really farking bad for the economy as it creates waste.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: the voice of raisin: cocozilla: Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined

it's only "price gouging" when the price is higher than someone thinks it should be.  The reality is that the price is driven by demand.

if you want to be pissed off at someone, be pissed off at decades of shiatty public transportation and land use in your area.

Stupid bus service destroying the economy.  We should privatize it!


Lucky bastard!  You have buses...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: the voice of raisin: cocozilla: Between their price gouging and their ecological genocide all of these bastards deserve to be guillotined

it's only "price gouging" when the price is higher than someone thinks it should be.  The reality is that the price is driven by demand.

if you want to be pissed off at someone, be pissed off at decades of shiatty public transportation and land use in your area.

Stupid bus service destroying the economy.  We should privatize it!


The Iconic Four Yorkshiremen | At Last the 1948 Show
Youtube DT1mGoLDRbc


accidentally missed on the "Add Comment"
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Decorus: ex-nuke: In the mean time Nancy and Chuck are well on the way to passing a 15% tax on Corporations that will be passed down to us and increase the cost of everything we buy that comes from a Corporation. Take a good look around and see if there is ANYTHING you regularly have to buy that doesn't come from a "Corporation". Remember in November.

Just 15% it should be more. Also we should be taxing them on any salary that exceed 100 times what the lowest person at the company makes. Windfall profits should be taxed at a 95% rate. Keep in mind Economics teaches anything more then 10% profit is really farking bad for the economy as it creates waste.


I can only assume your economic and maths training is on par with your spelling and grammar, so I shall summarily ignore you.
 
