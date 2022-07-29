 Skip to content
(Metro)   Prison staff given "banter" lessons so they don't offend inmates   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prison Staff is the name of my gay Johnny Cash tribute band.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beg your pardon, sir, but shivs are not allowed in this establishment. The Warden also wishes to advise you that stabbing other inmates or prison staff is forbidden and grounds for immediate ass-whoppery. Furthermore, you will be held fully responsible for any damage to my prison-issued nightstick caused by your skull blocking its way. Thank you for your cooperation! Oh, please refrain from bleeding on my shoes. Enjoy the rest of your day!
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bally Jerry pranged his kite right in the how's your father. Hairy blighter, dicky-birdied, feathered back on his Sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harper's and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I really want to see your cover of Boy Named Sue.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So... how not to be a jerk?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Instead of "Sugar Tits" say "Dame"
Instead of "Crack Hamster" say "Meth Head"
Instead of "Pedophile" say "Libertarian"
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


salvation lies within
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cabbage crates over the briney?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't be a sucker, but don't be a dick unnecessarily. It's how to act in a society.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Are we doing comment of the year?  You're in the running.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's nice that they are trying to teach them more polite ways to demean the inmates but also a bit cynical.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How about treat them with dignity and respect, whether or not they deserve it, and you're fired if you don't.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Old.
Read it in Screw News, the quad-annual magazine for basically News for Screws.
The article on to teach humanity is always tbd just fyi if anyone was thinking of subscribing.

/yes a door to door magazine seller got me for 2 year, was a sweet free gift though.
//was that or biannual updates on Liechtenstein nautical law. Easy choice.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Not something that's traditionally addressed in prison guard training, that.  Should be yeah, riling up prisoners beyond what's going to happen already just by the nature of the business is not making it any easier for the screws to do their jobs -  or for the prisoners either.  Doing so for no reason other than being a prong is really shiatting up the whole system for everybody

/not that that will stop them mind you
//it's not a job that attracts the finest as a rule
///there are exceptions, but as a rule no
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exactly. The rhyming slang and the cant is practically incomprehensible to someone in England who isn't connected with the criminal class. And equally incomprehensible to Americans.

"England and America are two countries separated by a common language." -- George Bernard Shaw
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Every country's prison system (well, maybe not places like North Korea, but ALMOST every) claims to believe in rehabilitation and teaching prisoners to be functional, happy members of society that won't be a continued problem to others and will be able to get on with their lives.

If that's actually a goal, then treating people with decency and respect is part of that process. The loss of freedom is the punishment, they're not supposed to heap abuse on top of it.
 
