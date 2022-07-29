 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Apparently Mad Max has resurfaced in Queensland Australia   (9news.com.au) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"See you on the road scag, just like we saw the Night Rider"
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BubbaZinetti: "See you on the road scag, just like we saw the Night Rider"


Name checks out.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is what you get when you drive on the wrong side of the roadway.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The first sentence correlates road accidents with COVID but the article doesn't seem to reference it again. Am I missing something?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BubbaZinetti: "See you on the road scag, just like we saw the Night Rider"


Stop toying with him Bubba.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But in this version its just one anti-Semite cop calling everybody "sugar tits."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The first sentence correlates road accidents with COVID but the article doesn't seem to reference it again. Am I missing something?


I'm missing it as well. Maybe covid is to blame for everything.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: But in this version its just one anti-Semite cop calling everybody "sugar tits."


drunk!

I should have said "drunk anti-Semite cop"

/god I wish Fark would let us edit our posts
 
Binx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Ragin' Asian: The first sentence correlates road accidents with COVID but the article doesn't seem to reference it again. Am I missing something?

I'm missing it as well. Maybe covid is to blame for everything.


I don't know I guess you can just run with it. I'm gonna drive all crazy, because you know covid. I mean otherwise you have to blame inflation, or gas prices, or people being woke.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The first sentence correlates road accidents with COVID but the article doesn't seem to reference it again. Am I missing something?


Reading about QLD (Q'Land) you have to realize the houses are on stilts, you can die from just mispronouncing certain animals names (they are that deadly) and  Vegemite (Marmite) on a banana  is the only charm you can purchase legally to stay safe.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Ended up coming off the road, through a low hedge then through a barbed wire fence."
Kenworthy lost most of his eyesight in the 2020 accident and is still undergoing treatment.

What the fark was he doing driving if he lost most of his eyesight.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seat belts and airbags save lives.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Ragin' Asian: The first sentence correlates road accidents with COVID but the article doesn't seem to reference it again. Am I missing something?

I'm missing it as well. Maybe covid is to blame for everything.


They claim that because of Covid people couldn't travel so they bought Motorcycles and Caravans instead.   So the implication is that the uptick is caused by the new motorcycles and caravans, but since the article never claims that to actually be the case who knows.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have they considered just walking away?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, it's a valid hypothesis, new riders and new towers can have more accidents depending on training
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh
And

You ask the Toecutter, he knows who I am
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last cop to get into a bad accident around here that I know of was going at least two times the speed limit on a residential street and hit a city bus, she died.

Cops should take their own advice and maybe slow down a wee bit.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Have they considered just walking away?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"This is Condalini. And Condalini wants his hand back."
 
