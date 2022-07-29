 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   And some people say the evil weed has never killed anyone   (9news.com.au) divider line
25
    More: Weird, New South Wales, Sydney, NSW town, Central Coast news, NSW Central Coast man, 82-year-old mother, Queensland, National Rugby League  
•       •       •

1655 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigh, I guess canabevets was right. The devil's lettuce is unsafe at any speed.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe Lucifer Lettuce has only killed a few bodies, but what about souls, subby? What about souls?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just can't take a crime seriously when it's said to be committed in a "Tumbi Umbi home.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going with potted plant.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Becky unavailable for comment.

/because she died after snorting the evil marijuanas
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willie had that friend who died from a bale of weed falling on him, so it is occasionally dangerous.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Maybe Lucifer Lettuce has only killed a few bodies, but what about souls, subby? What about souls?

[Fark user image 800x800]


That strip is funny because the handful of times I have seen a holy roller get high, they wouldn't shut up talking about Christ.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a story on fark a few years back about a van driver who crashed and the bales of weed he was carrying shifted and crushed him to death...
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrSplifferton: There was a story on fark a few years back about a van driver who crashed and the bales of weed he was carrying shifted and crushed him to death...


The cartels have also been known to deliver bails of pot over the border wall by catapult, yes, seriously.
https://www.popsci.com/diy/article/2011-01/mexican-authorities-seize-homemade-marijuana-hurling-catapult-border/
Someone, somewhere, is eventually bound to get clonked.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed doesn't kill people kill.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: Going with potted plant.


Yep.

https://whatsdifferentinaustralia.tumblr.com/post/80553615650/pot-plants
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: MrSplifferton: There was a story on fark a few years back about a van driver who crashed and the bales of weed he was carrying shifted and crushed him to death...

The cartels have also been known to deliver bails of pot over the border wall by catapult, yes, seriously.
https://www.popsci.com/diy/article/2011-01/mexican-authorities-seize-homemade-marijuana-hurling-catapult-border/
Someone, somewhere, is eventually bound to get clonked.


If that happens to me, can you use the bale of weed as my funeral pyre?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: Going with potted plant.


Are potted plants the vegetarian option for potted meats?
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah killed by a pot, not by pot
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"so there's a lot of older people out there who are probably going to feel quite frightened," Annabelle Molony, a neighbour, said."

why would they feel frightened?  are they worried that plant-based assaults by their progeny is contagious?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I don't remember Pot Plant being in the game.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The TV Trope about smashing a potted plant over the head of your foe?
When will this copycat violence end?

HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE COMICALLY, SIR?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: "so there's a lot of older people out there who are probably going to feel quite frightened," Annabelle Molony, a neighbour, said."

why would they feel frightened?  are they worried that plant-based assaults by their progeny is contagious?


Fark user imageView Full Size

If they're REALLY old and shambling, they could be mistaken for a zombie.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weed has killed lots of people.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: [pbs.twimg.com image 720x719]


This is your brain.
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is your brain on marijuana.
Fark user imageView Full Size


ANY QUESTIONS?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: "so there's a lot of older people out there who are probably going to feel quite frightened," Annabelle Molony, a neighbour, said."

why would they feel frightened?  are they worried that plant-based assaults by their progeny is contagious?


Yes. Old people are frightened of everything that isn't a realistic hazard, like terrorists, vaccines, sex, Democrats, guns, 5G towers, monkeypox, teenagers, atheists, women, black people, foreigners, social media sites, Dungeons and Dragons, computer games, dancing, homosexuals, books, music, trans, avocadoes... you name it! As long as it's irrelevant and/or nearly completely harmless, they're terrified.

Meanwhile, COVID remains a scam, climate change is a liberal hoax, the Earth is flat and, of course, no one landed on the Moon. How could they? It's just a tiny little flat circle.
 
lefty248
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: zombietheclown: "so there's a lot of older people out there who are probably going to feel quite frightened," Annabelle Molony, a neighbour, said."

why would they feel frightened?  are they worried that plant-based assaults by their progeny is contagious?

Yes. Old people are frightened of everything that isn't a realistic hazard, like terrorists, vaccines, sex, Democrats, guns, 5G towers, monkeypox, teenagers, atheists, women, black people, foreigners, social media sites, Dungeons and Dragons, computer games, dancing, homosexuals, books, music, trans, avocadoes... you name it! As long as it's irrelevant and/or nearly completely harmless, they're terrified.

Meanwhile, COVID remains a scam, climate change is a liberal hoax, the Earth is flat and, of course, no one landed on the Moon. How could they? It's just a tiny little flat circle.


I'm a 60 year old atheist democrat.  I fear domestic terrorists but do not fear the rest. I dispise guns I do not fear them. The domestic terrorists with guns, that's a double whammy.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man charged with murder after allegedly assaulting mother with pot plant

Okay, we'll give you this one 'pot death', because it's technically correct. Still a better track record than booze.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.