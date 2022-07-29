 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 156 of WW3: UKR says Orc troops can no longer carry heavy weapons across key bridge in southern Kherson area after it was hit by long-range artillery. UKR concedes Orcs have small gains in east Donetsk. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian forces, Ukrainian military, US State Department's request, Donetsk Oblast, Russian strike  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Morning all, security blackout is still on but looking good in the south, the eastern front is still concerning. Help yourself to some coffee. There's croissants from that place on the corner." *sets up chairs and turns on the light-up Brian Blessed, ZELENSKYY AND VHTS ARE ALIVE! sign.*
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always gives me a little thrill when the artillery counter clicks over. 900 is a lot of farking artillery systems to lose.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Let me know of additions or corrections, please.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Late in the last thread we heard from VHTS and that Father Jack was finally re-re-re-re-scheduled for surgery (should have started by now).
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Late in the last thread we heard from VHTS and that Father Jack was finally re-re-re-re-scheduled for surgery (should have started by now).


I hope he gets back here quickly and successfully. No one else understands his new fancy-shmancy automatic coffee brewer. I had to break out ol'betsy-wetsy this morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Just kidding FJ, best of luck and a speedy post-op recovery.
 
ingo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: notmyjab: Late in the last thread we heard from VHTS and that Father Jack was finally re-re-re-re-scheduled for surgery (should have started by now).

I hope he gets back here quickly and successfully. No one else understands his new fancy-shmancy automatic coffee brewer. I had to break out ol'betsy-wetsy this morning.

[Fark user image 345x518]

/Just kidding FJ, best of luck and a speedy post-op recovery.


Betsy-Wetsy looks like she's had enough of your shennanigans.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I couldn't find the thread in TF this am. Of course, now that it is up, the cat wants all my attention. Such is life.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A question for you well-informed people. Earlier in the war I heard a lot of stuff about Russia dipping deep into the reserves and wheeling out some pretty old systems. Is there any more information about that? Are there verified reports of mothballed stuff being reactivated and showing up on the battlefield? IIRC the artillery systems that they are bringing over from the east are pretty old stuff?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This may be for earthquakes, but it may be useful as a Late-Warning HIMAR detector.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Self-Reporting for ... not really helping the enemy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TIL: A new word.

I'm not sure why this is posted. People are worried or something? You'd think there's a war going on.

Catastrophization is a habit that should be eliminated

The habit of "winding up" a situation can bring a person to a panic state.
According to all the laws of neurobiology, worrying is normal!

🧠 The amygdala is activated by stress, then anxiety rises to a certain level. If it is higher than 70%, the ability to analyze and include pragmatics is disabled.

✍🏻The task is to reduce anxiety by up to 70%.

🆘 How does catastrophization occur?

Intolerance to uncertainty. It all starts with this state, and it is a fairly typical phenomenon today.

If you do not have basic psychological skills, catastrophization is part of your perception:

💎 The very first skill is to be able to understand your emotions and feelings. And it is very important to know why you are experiencing specific feelings and emotions.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So Russia says Ukraine shelled a Prison Camp and killed 40 UA POWs.  Even if it was UA and NOT Russia that shelled the camp, it is still RUSSIA'S fault.  Russia is 100% responsible for every death on both sides because this is only happening b/c Putin can't stand the idea of not "MRGA"
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Operational information as of 06.00 on July 29 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Ridne, Uda, Dementiyivka, Slatyne, Protopopivka, Novye, Zolochiv, Prudyanka, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Petrivka, Bezruka, Borshchova, Stary Saltiv and Korobochkino. A pair of enemy Mi-8 helicopters struck near Stary Saltov.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded in the areas of Kurulka, Dibrovne, Nortsivka, Mazanivka, Lozova, Shnurkiv, Hussarivka, Hrushuvakhy, Virgopillya and Mospanovo.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired barrels, rocket artillery and tanks at the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Ivano-Daryivka, Disputed, Kryva Luka, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka and Verkhnekamenske. He launched airstrikes near Serebryanka and Disputed.

In the Bakhmut direction, it shells near Shumiv, Bakhmut, Berestovo, Pokrovsky, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Travneve, Zaitseve and Vershina. The invaders launched air strikes near Soledar and Vesela Dolyna.

Enemy assault and offensive actions in the direction of the Peak and Semigorye, our soldiers successfully repulsed. The enemy is trying to conduct offensive operations in the areas of Novoluhanskoye and Soledar, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhia directions, in addition to shelling along the contact line, the enemy launched an airstrike near Novoandriivka.

The enemy tried to attack in the directions of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka and Velyka Novoselka. He suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Yuzhnobuzhsky direction, shelling was recorded from tanks, barreled and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovka, Tokareve, Karyerne, Osokorivka, Blagodatne, Kobzartsi, Chervona Dolyna, Lepetykha, Andriyivka, Velykyi Artakove, Veseliy Kut, Partizanske, Shevchenkove, Mirne, Shyrokoye, Prybuzhske, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske, Lyubomyrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske and Oleksandrivka. The enemy launched air strikes near Veliky Artakovoye, Belogorka and Potemkino.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian warehouses in occupied Ilovaisk

"Uncle_Land_Liz, along with Cotton and Saltpeter, finally got Ilovaisk. As a result, "not the composition of BC and PMM" shone loudly and for a long time. We have no doubt that all that "humanitarian, mineral fertilizers and saltpeter" burned to the ground," the Start Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
British Foreign Minister Liz Trass has promised to remain Ukraine's "greatest friend" if she becomes prime minister

According to Reuters, in this way she promises to continue the policy of Boris Johnson.

"As prime minister, I will be Ukraine's greatest friend, following in the footsteps of Boris Johnson, and I will be fully committed to ensuring that Putin is defeated in Ukraine and suffers a strategic defeat, and that Russia is limited in the future,"Trass said.

Trass is currently competing in the race for the premiership with former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian infantry fighting vehicle filmed being hit with an unknown top-attack munition. Though it looks somewhat similar to previously seen SMArt submunitions, some aspects as speed and angle are different here. Possibly we are seeing something not documented before.

boom
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the morning, the enemy shelled the center of Kharkiv: there are

casualtiesAs a result of missile strikes, a two-story house and the premises of an educational institution were damaged. The enemy hit another architectural monument. Doctors assisted a 71-year-old passerby who was nearby.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

Also this morning, the occupiers shelled the city of Bohodukhiv. Production was damaged, a fire broke out. Previously - there are no victims.

During the day, 2 people were killed by enemy shelling in the region - a policeman and a civilian woman in the Chuhuiv district. 8 people were hospitalized.

There are arrivals of cluster shells in Mykolaiv - Mayor Senkevich

"There are victims. Ambulances have already left for the place. An air alarm has been declared! I ask everyone to stay in shelters!" the mayor wrote.

They hit the bus stop. 4 dead, 7 wounded: Vitaliy Kim commented on today's shelling of Mykolaiv

He noted that due to the success of the Armed Forces in the South, the occupiers changed tactics.

Yesterday, a residential area was shelled and many houses were destroyed. Today, they hit a public transport stop altogether.

"12 people are lying on the ground, the ambulances have left," Kim said.

Subsequently, he added that it was already known about 4 dead and 7 wounded.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Zelenskii is ALIVE!!!!
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: A question for you well-informed people. Earlier in the war I heard a lot of stuff about Russia dipping deep into the reserves and wheeling out some pretty old systems. Is there any more information about that? Are there verified reports of mothballed stuff being reactivated and showing up on the battlefield? IIRC the artillery systems that they are bringing over from the east are pretty old stuff?


I do not have link

I saw video on you tube that person used Google satellite to show the old tanks, that did not move in 5 or 10 years.  Then current image shows them gone.  Very obvious the tank was sent to die in Ukraine.  Plus the models of tanks.  We know what years tanks were built.

Plus I watch the train schedule and manifest list.  I have access to Russia's train database.  Many many many many train filled with armor went from central Russia to Belarus and  Ukraine
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: So Russia says Ukraine shelled a Prison Camp and killed 40 UA POWs.  Even if it was UA and NOT Russia that shelled the camp, it is still RUSSIA'S fault.  Russia is 100% responsible for every death on both sides because this is only happening b/c Putin can't stand the idea of not "MRGA"


I think it may be lie.  Russia trying to scare UA in to not sending bombs
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian infantry fighting vehicle filmed being hit with an unknown top-attack munition. Though it looks somewhat similar to previously seen SMArt submunitions, some aspects as speed and angle are different here. Possibly we are seeing something not documented before.

boom


Maybe one of new fancy USA drone?
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: So Russia says Ukraine shelled a Prison Camp and killed 40 UA POWs.  Even if it was UA and NOT Russia that shelled the camp, it is still RUSSIA'S fault.  Russia is 100% responsible for every death on both sides because this is only happening b/c Putin can't stand the idea of not "MRGA"


There's a lot to unpack here.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
1h
Ukrainian Armed Forces' 
@GeneralStaffUA
confirmed artillery shelling of a prison where Ukrainian POWs were held in Olenivka, Donetsk region by the Russian army.
It also confirmed that Ukrainian Army did not launch missile and artillery strikes in that area.
TerroRussia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners

were staying "The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out targeted deliberate artillery shelling of a correctional institution in the village of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were also held!", the message says.

Thus, the Russian occupiers pursued their criminal goals - to accuse the Ukraine of committing "war crimes", as well as to hide the torture of prisoners and executions that were carried out there by orders of the occupation administration and the command of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've heard gains aren't the only small things orcs have, including their Sauron. . .
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Intelligence Report from Ukraine.

Olya reported, the camp is still open and all of the children are still there. The children like watching the planes. :-(  I think the Russian Oligarchs are not worried yet.  Camp will close in first of September when children go back to school.

My friend Elle (Elena), is Nikolaev.  The bombing has not stopped.  Her parents are going mad.  She and her family are safe for now.

More travel planning.... I think I will help my friend Nastia get into Crimea at end of August.  We will go through Russia.  I am watching closely.  I am buying many cigarettes to help if we find police blocking road.

Horosho, I will go to bank.  See if any money today.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
·
1h
Ukrainian Armed Forces' 
@GeneralStaffUA
confirmed artillery shelling of a prison where Ukrainian POWs were held in Olenivka, Donetsk region by the Russian army.
It also confirmed that Ukrainian Army did not launch missile and artillery strikes in that area.
TerroRussia.


No war crime if no witnesses ?

Russian criminals.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's pop some orcs and slap some trolls!
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread and FAQ

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors.

We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

FAQ

Q:  What a shill does and why?

A:  by notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.

Q:  So, we're still calling them orcs?

A:  by FuManchu7
Ukraine made the reference when they likened themselves to the elves protecting the realm of men from the invading orcs.

It's no more complicated than that.  It's not some roundabout racial reference.  An invading army destroying everything in their path to fulfill the malevolent ambitions of their leader ... orcs. It's a fitting reference.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Counterattack in Isum Direction | My Flight Academy is no more
Youtube MDgE3E5w17A
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope you folks are doing well

Hope Father Jack is well

here's a cover for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pravetz8c: PineappleOnPizza: So Russia says Ukraine shelled a Prison Camp and killed 40 UA POWs.  Even if it was UA and NOT Russia that shelled the camp, it is still RUSSIA'S fault.  Russia is 100% responsible for every death on both sides because this is only happening b/c Putin can't stand the idea of not "MRGA"

There's a lot to unpack here.


Actually, it's not a lot to unpack. Here, let me help you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Able [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: I am buying many cigarettes to help if we find police blocking road.


sensible

take care friend
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.