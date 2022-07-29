 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Mother Nature gives Vegas a Royal Flush   (8newsnow.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jimmy Cliff - A Hard Rain's a Gonna Fall (Sacred Fire EP)
Youtube o2F-spGzsI8
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not funny.

All of Vegas' homeless people live in the city's drainage pipes (cool, out of the sun, almost never used) then there's flask flood, and they drown.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rain is good to refill the reservoirs.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: flask flood


flash flood
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has someone checked on the people living in the underground drains?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clear the tunnels under Vegas the homeless people live in!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

cdn.amoanimals.comView Full Size
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hopefully the homeless living in the in the evacuation drains are ok.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Not funny.

All of Vegas' homeless people live in the city's drainage pipes (cool, out of the sun, almost never used) then there's flask flood, and they drown.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BTW : I am not doubting the homeless live in the underground pipes, just skeptical that there is so little warning of rising water that they drown en masse

(I sure HOPE they don't)
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: BTW : I am not doubting the homeless live in the underground pipes, just skeptical that there is so little warning of rising water that they drown en masse

(I sure HOPE they don't)


The news has covered this to bring awareness.  Please don't denigrate the homeless populations.  They already deal with enough systemic abuse and don't need others doubting their struggles further.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope some of that water ended up getting stored somewhere
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Honest Question: Isn't this a repeat from last year.. and the previous year.. and the previous year.. etc. etc. etc. ?

Because Las Vegas gets about five inches of rain a year.. and most of it falls in July/August, rather suddenly.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Las Vegas and The Strip are basically in a large wash. Rain on the north side gets funneled through the city, down The Strip and into the lake.  Road can go from dry to a couple feet of water in under ten minutes.  Smaller washes can go from dry to wall of water in seconds.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: brainlordmesomorph: Not funny.

All of Vegas' homeless people live in the city's drainage pipes (cool, out of the sun, almost never used) then there's flask flood, and they drown.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I forget where I read it.
It was a fark link, the same place this guy got these pics.
Where these people are; in a flood this fills with water.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: SpectroBoy: BTW : I am not doubting the homeless live in the underground pipes, just skeptical that there is so little warning of rising water that they drown en masse

(I sure HOPE they don't)

The news has covered this to bring awareness.  Please don't denigrate the homeless populations.  They already deal with enough systemic abuse and don't need others doubting their struggles further.


I was assuming they were smart enough to track weather and flee rising water. I wasn't denigrating them or doubting their struggles. I was just doubting that they sit there waiting to drown.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: thegreatmurgatroid: SpectroBoy: BTW : I am not doubting the homeless live in the underground pipes, just skeptical that there is so little warning of rising water that they drown en masse

(I sure HOPE they don't)

The news has covered this to bring awareness.  Please don't denigrate the homeless populations.  They already deal with enough systemic abuse and don't need others doubting their struggles further.

I was assuming they were smart enough to track weather and flee rising water. I wasn't denigrating them or doubting their struggles. I was just doubting that they sit there waiting to drown.


It floods in minutes while they sleep.
 
