 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(First Coast News)   Man shows off his South Florida in a Jacksonville Walmart, chased by woman and somehow isn't shot   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Courtney Ewing, The Police, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Clothing, According to Jim, second incident, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 5:24 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well when you have to do the mating dance solo....
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm trying to reconcile this headline with the old Florida adage, "the farther north you go, the farther south you are"
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His South Florida?  So just the tip?  Or we talking the whole peninsula while the, um hm, panhandle stay in the pants?

Sounds like his Jacksonville on south was probably out from the article.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shoot it off like he's in an Aussie bikey gang
 
veale728
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, the suspect is white.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Preverts are learning the value of good cardio?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thomasvista
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"South Florida" as a euphemism for a penis is so much win.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Austin Powers - Rocket Scene
Youtube Ju1UwmgkKgI
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I want one of these targeted ladies to act "interested", approach the jackass, and parade him around the store by his south Florida.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: I'm trying to reconcile this headline with the old Florida adage, "the farther north you go, the farther south you are"


Spending 19 years in the state of Florida, I always heard it this way: (essentially the same thing)

In Florida, the further north you go, the deeper south you get.

Also...

Tampa/Miami only has 3 weeks of winter. but never in a row and never any snow.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.