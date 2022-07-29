 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   This 4-year-old boy has a better mullet than you will ever have
32
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a better mullet than I will ever have is not very impressive considering I will never have a mullet.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis (great museum) last Xmas and I saw a kid with a mullet waiting in line to play on the John Deere combine simulator that played "Small Town" by Johnny Cougar.  It was the most Hoosier thing ever.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 80s were known for many wonderful things.

The mullet isn't one of them.
 
Skids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
".......has been growing his hair all his life."

Wut?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"National Mullet Competition" is the name of my reduced hope for mankind cover band...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mullet thread : Bring in the whole family!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping the headline would be a swerve about the kid having caught a record-sized fish. Nope, just a picture of someone rocking a crappy haircut.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The finest mullets I've ever observed in the wild were actually skullets = hockey hair in the back, comb-over on top, sported by the lead singer (dyed green), lead guitar player and bass player for Johnny Green & The Greenmen, at the Wigwam Bar in Baudette, MN. It's incredibly rare to see just one skulket in public, let alone three in a flow cluster like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri boy

Why am I not surprised
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Phantom Mullet
Youtube QnXiS4_KU3U
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team Presented by Duke Cannon.
Youtube XW9MJD9Nssw
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is the final boss if you wish to reach mastery of the skullet. It may take years of intense training wearing Zubaz in a dojo in Alabama
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hork
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If it's like age group yeah I guess he's good to go but there are people who's mullets are older than that kids parents
 
moto-geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image image 203x248]


Shhhhh, he'll hear you.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cannon placed 38th, just short of the top 25 required to make the next round.

I just about got a date with Morgan Fairchild.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeeeeah, taking the word "better" and applying it to a mullet renders the word ironic.

Hey, subby. I have a better staph infection than you could ever dream of.
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than getting your four year old a tattoo. Not much though.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mom's bowl cut in the front, party in the back
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: Mullet thread : Bring in the whole family!
[Fark user image 183x275]


I can smell the Aqua Net through my monitor.
 
JZDave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image 203x248]


Meth Legolas?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That kid was conceived in the back seat of a camaro at makeout point.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I was at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis (great museum) last Xmas and I saw a kid with a mullet waiting in line to play on the John Deere combine simulator that played "Small Town" by Johnny Cougar.  It was the most Hoosier thing ever.


That's Mr. Mellencamp, sir

'Cougar' was an A&R guy's 'good' idea.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i definitely had better parents though.

\bragging about having the best mullet is like bragging you have the most infected cyst.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

crumblecat: [Fark user image 850x324]


I'm amazed that WWII navy didn't have a submarine named 'Mullet'. they had one named 'Tuna'

/ But Russia did?
// The more Ya know, the more insane life seems
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.