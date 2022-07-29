 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMOV St. Louis)   The rains in Spain fall mostly on St Louis   (kmov.com) divider line
3
    More: News, St. Louis, Missouri, ST. LOUIS, flood waters, eastbound lanes, Interstate 70, Metro East, Flash flooding, North Kingshighway  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 5:50 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
First it was drought now it is excess water, can we find a FARKing balance here so there aren't events like this?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it actually raining or just Hawley pissing himself?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Save for that which is in orbit or that which has been irradiated and is stored underground or in facilities, the amount of water on Earth remains basically unchanged.  Earth is not experiencing a drought.

Be nice to divert some of that St. Louis water into Lake Mead.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.