 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Bill Gates invests $20 million to reduce global warming with air conditioning. Well, DUHHH   (cnbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Interesting, Greenhouse gas, Carbon dioxide, HVAC, conventional air, Natural gas, air conditioners, Methane, goal of Blue Frontier  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 3:30 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And where do you put air conditioners?

Windows...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Had a dog
name of Blue
damn fine dog
mighty good screw
trade that dog
for a case of gin
never did see
ol' Blue again
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Build a space elevator. And a giant radiator. And a big fan.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have an air conditioner that I think is pretty cool. It's a "saddle" or "U-shaped" style unit, and the thinnest part of it is the middle, where it goes through the window. Window is only open 4 inches, which makes for better insulation and sound-deadening.

Anyone who has used a normal window AC unit knows they're loud and they require your window to be open a foot or more. The accordion-style pullouts those units have are crap for keeping hot air and bugs out.

https://www.pickhvac.com/window-air-conditioner/u-shaped-over-sill/
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: I have an air conditioner that I think is pretty cool. It's a "saddle" or "U-shaped" style unit, and the thinnest part of it is the middle, where it goes through the window. Window is only open 4 inches, which makes for better insulation and sound-deadening.

Anyone who has used a normal window AC unit knows they're loud and they require your window to be open a foot or more. The accordion-style pullouts those units have are crap for keeping hot air and bugs out.

https://www.pickhvac.com/window-air-conditioner/u-shaped-over-sill/


Additionally, my AC unit can't fall out when I open the window. Makes for easier install and removal.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I also cut some cardboard to fit the 4" open spaces in the window, and sealed it with painter's tape. Keeps the air exchange and bug entry down, and the painter's tape forms a good seal without peeling paint or leaving residue when uninstall time comes.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.