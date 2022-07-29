 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If no doctor signs a patient's death certificate, is their patient really a stiff, has passed on, is no more, has ceased to be, expired and gone to meet 'is maker, bereft of life, rests in peace, kicked the bucket? IS THIS AN EX-PATIENT?   (wfla.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Physician, Doctor Who, Law, Sign, Family members of Phyllis Williams Izzo, Dr. Charles Eagar of Englewood, Police, WANT  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 8:30 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's just resting.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like bureaucratic assholes dragging their heels. Coroner doesn't want to certify a dead body he didn't actually see without a cause of death from the police medical examiner.

Dicks all around for making the family suffer and wait to be able to bury Grandma. Plus, shiat like probating the will probably is also held up by lack of documentation.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's probably pining for the fjords.
 
dryknife
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a doctor myself, I do not have a problem with what the doctor says in the article, assuming he's telling the truth. If there is a question regarding the cause of death, the appropriate response is to not sign the death certificate but send the patient to the coroner for the autopsy. It sounds like that's what was done, but either the autopsy hasn't been done, or the coroner's report has not come out.

In my state, the doctor so far, -assuming what is said is truth- has followed the law to the letter.

You only sign a death certificate when you are certain as to the cause of death.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: As a doctor myself, I do not have a problem with what the doctor says in the article, assuming he's telling the truth. If there is a question regarding the cause of death, the appropriate response is to not sign the death certificate but send the patient to the coroner for the autopsy. It sounds like that's what was done, but either the autopsy hasn't been done, or the coroner's report has not come out.

In my state, the doctor so far, -assuming what is said is truth- has followed the law to the letter.

You only sign a death certificate when you are certain as to the cause of death.


Yeah, I don't see how anyone can fault the doctor here.  The whole reason why the law requires a doctor to sign the certificate is to authoritatively certify the death, including its cause.  If he didn't see the body or have any certified information about what happened, how can he himself certify anything?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hate to say this, but grandma is not uncomfortable resting in the cold refrigerator.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he's only brain-dead I'm sure he has a future in Republican politics.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
get forensic files on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: He's probably pining for the fjords.


god daMN it. beat me too it
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Sounds like bureaucratic assholes dragging their heels. Coroner doesn't want to certify a dead body he didn't actually see without a cause of death from the police medical examiner.


This isn't the coroner, this is the family physician. Which, apparently, he doesn't want to because he doesn't know the cause of death and didn't examine the body, thus, if he signs off of the cause of death and it turns out to be untrue, he's committed a crime.

This comes from a law in Florida that if death is declared and the coroner's office doesn't have a legal reason to evidence, a doctor that last saw the deceased (within 12 months) is required to sign the certificate.

The doctor wants a letter from the cops/paramedics and/or the coroner's office that they are asserting the cause of death was natural, so that he has something to point to if they suddenly find out this patient was poisoned or something like that.

The State sending the letter saying "You have to sign and state the cause of death to the best of your knowledge" may give the doctor the out he needs, maybe even allow him to put "unknown" as the cause since he personally has no evidence as to cause of death. Indeed, if Florida allowed a doctor in this situation to state that "I confirm that X is no longer living but cannot assert a cause of death" then this would have been much simpler.

Really...it's an intersection of a law meant to do something reasonable (get the formal declaration of death filed so the family can move on) and one meant to prevent officials from lying on official documents (signing documents asserting X when you didn't do anything to find out what X was.)

Sucky situation, and....I kind of agree with both the family, who's in a hard spot after losing a loved one, and the doctor, who's basically be ordered to lie on a official document, which no doubt has small text stating that it is a crime to lie on that document.

Hopefully, the State officially saying "You have to sign" will give the doctor the cover he needs if it does turn weird. "I would not have signed, but the State Department of Health informed me that I was required to and I complied with that ruling."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does she have a sign that reads "I Ate'nt Dead"? If not, then she dead.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.