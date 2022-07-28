 Skip to content
(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Developer who bought a house set back 8.5 feet from property lines neglected to notice that local law had since changed to require 10-foot setbacks. Also incorrectly counted how many stories it was. This will be an expensive fix   (wickedlocal.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A developer should do diligence, and can afford to fix it.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be worse.

Your competitor's building could be 6" over on your property, but your idiot employee read the plans wrong so YOUR building is 6" over on your competitor's property.

Ah, but your competitor's building is 6" too high, so the whole thing has to come down, says your idiot employee.
Too bad you had to buy Mr Cogwell's building.....

JETSON! YOU'RE FIRED!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are all basements considered a storey or do they have to be a certain percentage above ground? If they didn't rebuild but just "took it to it's studs" why isn't the 8.5 easement grandfathered in?

The height thing I get but apparently that can be fixed by covering up part of the basement with dirt. If so total height is the same, what's the effing problem?

This all seems like power tripping city Council trying hard to keep nice things out. fark NIMBYs, this house doesn't fit the look of the block you bought on 20 years ago? shiat changes. You don't own the block.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He should just count his blessings that he's not trying to do stuff in a historic district
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'It is too big and ruins the neighborhood.'
'This is not the neighborhood I moved into 20 years ago.'

Honestly, why are there so few gunfights in the United States?  Drop a hundred million bodies on the fire, and maybe things like this wouldn't happen anymore.

It's a small price to pay.  And there are plenty of opportunities to loot.  You could get those shoes with the wheel on the bottom if you timed it right.
 
northgrave
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This house had some problems with compliance due to neighborhood complaints. In the end, the person building the house used every loophole to make the thing as ridiculous as possible.

If I remember correctly, there was a limit on how many floors the building could be, but not how tall each floor was. I'm sure there were other examples, as well.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OOPS!
 
whollyholeyholy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I dunno. I looked at the picture and it really doesn't look that out of place with the neighboring home, to me. I live in San Jose and have only been a resident for just over a year. In that time we decided we wanted our washer and dryer outside of our garage apartment (Accessory Dwelling Unit/ADU), filed a permit, amended it when they said "You can't run gas to your outdoor laundry shed," then got it approved, did the work, and on first inspection, after our utility work was approved, completed, and paid for, they said "OOPS, we shouldn't have granted that permit, it's too close to the front property line, take it out." So I am very much feeling like this was built, there's a building process, and it is not the fault of the person who built it if other people farked it up.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

talkyournonsense: You don't own the block.


What? Everyone thinks their property value is all their neighbors responsibility.
Stupidities thing ever.
 
