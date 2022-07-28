 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The Alex Jones defamation trainwreck trial got somehow even stupider today
55
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

55 Comments
Original
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
giantmeteor
5 hours ago  
Stupiderer subby
 
OldRod
5 hours ago  
No shiat?  Lies hurt people?  Why do you think you're in the middle of this court case, asshole?

Fark you Alex Jones!
 
scottydoesntknow
5 hours ago  
LOL it gets even worse for them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn
5 hours ago  
That whole thread was glorious and certainly brightened my day.
 
make me some tea
5 hours ago  
Alex Jones is a snowflake who is insecure in his own manhood.
 
RolandTGunner
5 hours ago  
Comedy gold.
 
Thoreny
5 hours ago  
I'm not much of a betting man, but I'd bet $100 that Judge Gamble would really like to be anywhere else in the world besides presiding over this case.
 
BigMax
4 hours ago  
I thought the jury's questions to the producer were very telling... they are going to get socked with an enormous judgment.
 
hubiestubert
4 hours ago  
Sounds like Jones picked a lawyer about as well as his words.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
4 hours ago  
Try a clown, get a circus

/Who knew?
 
cretinbob
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
4 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: That whole thread was glorious and certainly brightened my day.


Holy shiat I don't think I've ever laughed that loud at a twitter thread before.  That was amazing.  I have GOT to follow her for tomorrow.
 
Irving Maimway
3 hours ago  
This is so delicious.
 
Pinnacle Point
3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: LOL it gets even worse for them

[Fark user image image 600x771]


In the YouTube Legal eagle episode about a Bob's Burger cartoon trial, the host mentions an incident where a lawyer friend of his won his first jury trial by gaining sympathy from the jury because he apologized to the judge about an etiquette error saying " Sorry your honor, this is my first jury trial". He kept using that line until he got to old for the line to work anymore.
 
HedlessChickn
3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: HedlessChickn: That whole thread was glorious and certainly brightened my day.

Holy shiat I don't think I've ever laughed that loud at a twitter thread before.  That was amazing.  I have GOT to follow her for tomorrow.


I did!
 
rotsky
3 hours ago  

BigMax: I thought the jury's questions to the producer were very telling... they are going to get socked with an enormous judgment.


You're exactly right. Trying to figure out gross revenue from all sources....number of employees before and after the "de-platforming".  Quantifying emotional damage to AJ vs the parents.  Yeah they're going all in with this.

I follow along with KF and reddit....and something kind of bothers me.  I like those guys but I think it's getting out of control for them.  They're breaking the fourth wall.  The seriousness of the situation is being overlooked as it turns into a sporting event where we root for the good guys and gleefully mock the opponent.  I sometimes forget there are parents in that courtroom.

To see the plaintiff lawyers mugging for the live feed or chiming in with inside jokes just rubs me the wrong way.  They're bouncing between their professional solemn responsibilities and soaking up their new-found cult adoration.  They work hard and prepare tons, so I'll cut them some slack but sometimes I wonder why I even do that.

Some of you know what I'm talking about....or is it just me?
 
vudukungfu
3 hours ago  
Enjoy prison. Ratfark
 
HedlessChickn
3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Enjoy prison. Ratfark


This lawsuit is civil, not criminal.

There will be no jail time.

I do, however, hope they rule against him to the tune of half a billion dollars.
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Enjoy prison. Ratfark


I wish.
 
NateAsbestos
2 hours ago  
If it's what you say, I love it, especially late in the summer.
 
roddikinsathome
2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: LOL it gets even worse for them

[Fark user image 600x771]


JFC.
 
erik-k
1 hour ago  
Bailiff, whack his peepee.

With a mace.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
Stupider than wearing duct tape over your mouth that says 'save the 1st' at a civil trial?

*reads tweet*

Nope, the duct tape thing was dumber, not that this isn't brainless too.
 
WLTwitch
1 hour ago  

erik-k: Bailiff, whack his peepee.

With a mace.


Bailiff: I can't find it sir.
 
thorpe
1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Holy shiat I don't think I've ever laughed that loud at a twitter thread before.


All the threads about this trial have been hilarious.
 
KRSESQ
1 hour ago  
Wow. These look like photographs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this AI/deepfake stuff is getting out of hand
 
Siskabush
1 hour ago  
Wow. Just wow.

What a snowflake.
 
thorpe
1 hour ago  
Photo of Alex Jones's lawyer giving the prosecutor the finger as the judge was leaving at the end of Wednesday's trial.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Frogs are omnivores who eat whatever. I would not want to witness it but AJ getting eaten by a huge pack of gay frogs would be the pinnacle of his existence.
 
LrdPhoenix
1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: Wow. These look like photographs.

[Fark user image 760x926]

/this AI/deepfake stuff is getting out of hand


You know, usually this thing can't do faces for fark all, but somehow it gets Alex Jones spot on.

*Gasp!* Alex Jones has been an AI generated fake this whole time!
 
Harry Wagstaff
1 hour ago  
I'm not saying I wish violence on the man, but if someone were to shoot him in the head I would have no problem saying it was a false flag and he was just a crisis actor.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: LOL it gets even worse for them

[Fark user image image 600x771]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
54 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope that when this is over Alex is left with literally nothing in worldly goods except a tattered pair of undershorts and a toothbrush.
 
SBinRR
53 minutes ago  
This is one of those special times when Twitter provides an enjoyable service.
 
xxmedium
49 minutes ago  
Most surprising thing for me about this civil case so far: the defendant can just decide to get up and walk out of court in the middle of testimony or plaintiff presenting evidence.

How this judge hasn't jumped over the bar and throttled both defendant and counsel is beyond me.
 
erik-k
47 minutes ago  

WLTwitch: erik-k: Bailiff, whack his peepee.

With a mace.

Bailiff: I can't find it sir.


Judge: Just take a few swings.
 
anuran
47 minutes ago  
OldRod:

Fark you Alex Jones!

Not even with a rented dick!
 
Trik
45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1061]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
44 minutes ago  
Alex Jones can just farking Burn. That is all.
 
DOCTORD000M
38 minutes ago  

Trik: cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1061]

[Fark user image image 760x926]


Not gonna lie, this little guy is pretty awesome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
35 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Trik: cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1061]

[Fark user image image 760x926]

Not gonna lie, this little guy is pretty awesome.

[Fark user image image 425x415]


Little?
 
BlueBox
34 minutes ago  

Trik: cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1061]

[Fark user image 760x926]


Have these things not had their 15 minutes yet?  I don't see anything of value in them unless you like pretty colors.  I think even a 15 yr old would be tired of them by now.
 
SonOfSpam
33 minutes ago  

BigMax: I thought the jury's questions to the producer were very telling... they are going to get socked with an enormous judgment.


From the twitter thread:
These are not questions from sympathetic jurors. These are questions like "how many times did you have quacks on to harass these poor plaintiffs" and "how full of shiat are you, on a scale of 1-10." Hot Mess says Jones isn't playing a part, he's exactly the guy seen on the show.

That pretty much mirrors what I would have asked, although I was thinking of something more like, "Are all of you people farking morons, or just straight up evil? Pick one, there aren't any other choices."
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
32 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Alex Jones is a snowflake who is insecure in his own manhood.


... his own WHAT??!?
 
Azz
31 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: BigMax: I thought the jury's questions to the producer were very telling... they are going to get socked with an enormous judgment.

From the twitter thread:
These are not questions from sympathetic jurors. These are questions like "how many times did you have quacks on to harass these poor plaintiffs" and "how full of shiat are you, on a scale of 1-10." Hot Mess says Jones isn't playing a part, he's exactly the guy seen on the show.

That pretty much mirrors what I would have asked, although I was thinking of something more like, "Are all of you people farking morons, or just straight up evil? Pick one, there aren't any other choices."


Didn't Jones already admit to playing a part during his divorce proceedings?
 
scruffythecat
26 minutes ago  
HMP. Love that so much.
 
KRSESQ
25 minutes ago  

berylman: Fun fact: Frogs are omnivores who eat whatever. I would not want to witness it but AJ getting eaten by a huge pack of gay frogs would be the pinnacle of his existence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay
21 minutes ago  

thorpe: Photo of Alex Jones's lawyer giving the prosecutor the finger as the judge was leaving at the end of Wednesday's trial.

[Fark user image 679x421]


The families' attorney, not a prosecutor.

Civil trials don't have prosecutors, it's plaintiff (the families) vs defendant (Jones).
 
dodecahedron
10 minutes ago  
I watched the witness today who works on the show and does air segments.Either he was lying his ass off on the stand or he has no sense of logic. He said the father couldn't have held his son with the bullet in his head because the med examiner said he showed the parents photos. He couldn't grasp the fact that the photos were for the parents to ID the bodies, not that this was the only way the parents were ever going to see their kids again. Even when the lawyer explained it to him he couldn't understand. Or pretended not to.

The comments (Ray) on the YouTube recaps are full of butthurt Jonestowners who are screeching about first amendment rights, and most don't know that he's already been found guilty of defamation.

I wonder if he's going to get hit with the whole $150 million? It's possible. It would be great.
 
