 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   It was the 80's - everyone was getting possessed by ghosts in Elementary school   (soranews24.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Ghost, Ghost stories, Crying, Spiritualism, Tears, Hiragana, Uko-chan, Ghost story  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2022 at 12:17 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And that's why I got a lousy grade on that history test. The ghost didn't know what happened 'cause they were already dead.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it was a ghost...a spooky ghost...this is ectoplasm
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I miss the 80s.

90s were better. But 80s takes second place.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's because no normal person would stack books like that.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno, he seems rather pleasant. The weird little girl though....

capsulecomputers.com.auView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good times.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all due respect to the article, I could not help but notice the top sidebar.

Studio Ghibli releases free bulletin board illustration to "use within the bounds of common sense"

Without revisiting the rules, I know it is not cool for a fellow Farker to be called out.  However, I am going to trust in the spirit of the site by unabashedly admitting the following in a positive fashion:

1.  My first two readings said to me "Stud Gerbil..."

2.  I posit the link would also read well as a newsletter headline.

Cheers my fellow Farkers
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine the ghost stories elementary school kids will tell about their schools in another generation.
 
bbmaru
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was when I discovered I was a "twin" alla Patent Trap/Venture Brothers style. The 80s were weird, man.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Scary tag? I ain't 'fraid of no ghosts.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We never recovered from the Satanic panic. No one wanted to admit that everyone is stupid as fark so it was all swept under the rug.
 
JRoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tramslated: I am only here at the behest of spirits which demanded I get funky immediately and then return to work
soranews24.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Kokkuri-san is a Japanese ouija board that shouldn't be messed with.

Kokkuri-san ain't nothin' to f*ck with!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Scary tag? I ain't 'fraid of no ghosts.



Ghostbusters Theme Song Remix [Music Video] - The Living Tombstone
Youtube vWltUi1zXWM
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Kokkuri-san is a Japanese ouija board that shouldn't be messed with.

Kokkuri-san ain't nothin' to f*ck with!


Snoop feat Dr Dre & Nate Dogg vs Eminem & Ice Cube vs Ray Parker Jr Bitchbusters
Youtube jIIsqLsSiss


Ray Parker Jr. turned out to be the Guile's Theme of the 1980s, it went with everything, even if there's technically no Wu Tang in this mix.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.