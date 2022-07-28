 Skip to content
(CenterSquare)   Scabby stabbed by Staab   (thecentersquare.com) divider line
12
HoratioGates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet she used a Rusty Staub.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too bad the getaway wasn't a Saab.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Monday morning in Springfield outside of Staab Funeral Home, John Nicks called 911 saying they were protesting the private business for not using union labor and "a lady just came out and stabbed a rat," confusing the dispatcher.

While she shouldn't have done what she did, the union guy isn't covering himself in glory by basically admitting to extortion.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Too bad the getaway wasn't a Saab.


Came to post this, now I'm leaving, saabbing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't figure this out. The funeral home was Staab, the stabber was Staab, the rat was Scabby, it boggles the mind.

/not really
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder what sort of permit is required to erect an inflatable rat on a sidewalk  when the rat in question is so big that it would make people walk in the street instead of on the sidewalk?

Or are inflatable rats and the rest of the tools of protesting above local ordinances and traffic codes and the rights of citizens to travel in cities? Like when protest marches or trucks or tractors sometime block major roads?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Remember this? A lady stabbed a Trump balloon at a protest.
https://thehill.com/policy/international/446915-british-woman-stabs-trump-baby-balloon-while-shouting-trump-is-the-best/
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hammettman: RolfBlitzer: Too bad the getaway wasn't a Saab.

Came to post this, now I'm leaving, saabbing.


Staabing will bring some folks to a funeral home and the rest leave saabing
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
SnailedIt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This raises so many questions
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Remember this? A lady stabbed a Trump balloon at a protest.
https://thehill.com/policy/international/446915-british-woman-stabs-trump-baby-balloon-while-shouting-trump-is-the-best/


The limeys seem to only have an incomplete notion of what a blimp is. Because a baby trump inflatable is not a blimp and wont ever be one in the same way that a small lawnmower is not an automobile.  A large riding mower isnt an automobile either but might become one if you had the willpower and finances to do it. The best you might hope for from a trump baby inflatable is to turn it into a barrage balloon, and even then its lifting capacity is so low for its cables and barrage balloons are so outdated that the only battle it would be useful in would be a dirt clod fight  between kids at the neighborhood vacant lot. And only then if it could lift netting to fend off dirt clods instead of cables to crash Fokker triplanes
 
SnailedIt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I wonder what sort of permit is required to erect an inflatable rat on a sidewalk  when the rat in question is so big that it would make people walk in the street instead of on the sidewalk?

Or are inflatable rats and the rest of the tools of protesting above local ordinances and traffic codes and the rights of citizens to travel in cities? Like when protest marches or trucks or tractors sometime block major roads?


There's an idea for an international study. Standards and legislation regarding inflatable rats
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.