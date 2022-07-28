 Skip to content
Every wonder what happens if a truck carrying oxygen tanks catches fire?
44
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing, that's what happens when a truck carrying oxygen catches fire.  Now a truck carrying oxygen and propane is a different story...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Propane AND Oxygen? Oof.

/On the bright-side, it'll probably burn off before getting to "Giant farking explosion" levels of mixing.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Terminator: Blowing Up the Fuel Tanker
Youtube tqBPmySfC4Y
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summertime, and the exploding is easy...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Propane AND Oxygen? Oof.

/On the bright-side, it'll probably burn off before getting to "Giant farking explosion" levels of mixing.


Oh, it cooked off real good. But they're really going to need to repave that section from all the slag from the melted truck. I mean...damn, you can literally see the sucker just sag and fall in on itself. They're definitely going to have to inspect the section for damage under the paved parts too. That was a LOT of heat just spewing out.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trooper Rick Johnson?  What's wrong, Richard?  Afraid to go by Dick and complete the trifecta?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that's a good visual of what I look like after eating multiple bean burritos
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When Michael Bay moonlights between directing gigs.
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just Cause lied to me. There should've been a lot more flying canisters.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Propane and Oxygen.. was it carrying propane accessories too?
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You have Nick Cage run slowly away from it with his hair swaying in the breeze?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gather 'round, class!  Today, you're going to get to see what a BLEVE looks like.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I do like the jets of flame from the tanks starting to lose containment and then boom once they either reach a high enough temperature and/or the tank catastrophically fails.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Every wonder what happens if a truck carrying oxygen tanks catches fire?

The rest of the fire?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sweet - Love Is Like Oxygen - Disco 20.03.1978 (OFFICIAL)
Youtube zRgWvvkSvfk
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm curious if the road will be closed through the entire weekend.
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That was just like a fireworks display and they even saved a surprise for the end!

/boom!
//Boom!!
///BOOM!!!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We go to the moon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This one is more dramatic and scary.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: I do like the jets of flame from the tanks starting to lose containment and then boom once they either reach a high enough temperature and/or the tank catastrophically fails.


The pressure inside the tank drops enough to let the flame inside and ignite the remaining gas.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That looks just like how it feels to accidently put the seat warmer on during summer.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Trooper Rick Johnson?  What's wrong, Richard?  Afraid to go by Dick and complete the trifecta?


I am calling bull. No one is named anything like that.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is this, Uvalde?  There's a fire truck right there, I can see the fire hose.  Get in there and do something!

/s
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it a bleve?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

it blowed up real good
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tanks are exploding. Please avoid the area.

im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every wonder?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They just fixed that whole section of the interstate.

https://wsdot.wa.gov/construction-planning/search-projects/revive-i-5-preserving-vital-freeway

Back to square one.
 
philodough
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man I am so glad nothing took me to Seattle today.

Sheesh.
That - - plus 95 degrees out?

Ew.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Came here expecting Leelu Dallas Multipass

Leaving disappointed
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was at 1st Ave. & E. Marginal northbound at 2:30.

Took forever to get home - haven't seen so much crazy driving at once in a while. Which is why I don't take I-5.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
king of the hill : mega lo mart explodes!
Youtube ephTpUsYPxY
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
philodough:
That - - plus 95 degrees out?


Somewhat warmer near the truck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casey17: I was at 1st Ave. & E. Marginal northbound at 2:30.

Took forever to get home - haven't seen so much crazy driving at once in a while. Which is why I don't take I-5.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CHiPs. CHiPs is what happens.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BLEVEs! BLEVEs everywhere!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just renewed my hazwoper for the year and I am not getting a kick.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The guy with the white hard hat was a total boss.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I know a guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's one very, very, very, very crispy truck.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Bootleg: Propane AND Oxygen? Oof.

/On the bright-side, it'll probably burn off before getting to "Giant farking explosion" levels of mixing.

Oh, it cooked off real good. But they're really going to need to repave that section from all the slag from the melted truck. I mean...damn, you can literally see the sucker just sag and fall in on itself. They're definitely going to have to inspect the section for damage under the paved parts too. That was a LOT of heat just spewing out.


I can see the smoke from my house. I've been watching those poor farkers baking on the I-5 bridge for hours.
 
