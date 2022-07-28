 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Darwin helps teacher find her TikTok site   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Wales, United Kingdom's Victoria Naomi Luck, Snowdonia, string of similar incidents, infinity pool, Luck's beau, partner Matthew Radnor, Coastguard rescue helicopter  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those who teach...

Sad.

She was hot.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A special ed teacher died after falling 150 feet while trying to find an infinity pool she saw on TikTok."

Yeah she was.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, Radnor and Luck's pool pilgrimage turned catastrophic after the lovebirds, who didn't possess a map or navigation on their phones, became lost on the notorious Crib Goch ridge while trying to find it, per the inquest."

How did they expect to find it without any map or navigation?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: "Unfortunately, Radnor and Luck's pool pilgrimage turned catastrophic after the lovebirds, who didn't possess a map or navigation on their phones, became lost on the notorious Crib Goch ridge while trying to find it, per the inquest."

How did they expect to find it without any map or navigation?


Looked for familiar landmarks seen on other people's TikToks, duh.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a side note I hope that doggie is okay
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look. More idiots following TikTok to their demise. Who cares?  There's pictures of Britney Spears and J.Lo in semi-sheer bathing suits. Much more interesting than some dumb t*at who fell over a cliff because she was staring into her phone.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
. Radnor explained that he'd heard his lover "yelp," but did not see the actual plunge.

Now that's dedication. She even told her lover where to post the review.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Victoria Luck would find none on this episode of a thousand ways to die
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mother of 2.. Darwin missed.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well at least she wasn't trying some stupid stunt. Just saw some pretty pictures and wanted to go there. Without a map.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Geez people! Can we ban these dangerous cellphones yet? How many need to suffer tragically so you have easy access to foreign made widgets that use child labor?

I mean, I get how it's desirable If the widgets have the tears of the abused children because they are so tasty but maybe it's time to end the insanity.

Just kidding. Had you going for a sec, huh?

Buy widgets and efff the abuse of foreign labor. If those children wanted a better life they can pull up their bootstraps and work hard so that they can a better life.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: . Radnor explained that he'd heard his lover "yelp," but did not see the actual plunge.

Now that's dedication. She even told her lover where to post the review.


Wait. Are we sure someone didn't shove her to her death?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder if her husband pushed her to her death.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asymptonic: Mother of 2.. Darwin missed.


Maybe the slutty sister. I mean empowered sister has too good of a job to collect a government handout. Who are we to judge?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jaivirtualcard: . Radnor explained that he'd heard his lover "yelp," but did not see the actual plunge.

Now that's dedication. She even told her lover where to post the review.

Wait. Are we sure someone didn't shove her to her death?


Whoa now. That's just baseless speculation. It's also possible that he may have kicked her.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As much as I like to hate TikTok she could have seen the same location on a travel blog with the same result.

At that point, the pair split up, with Luck climbing down into a gully, while Radnor decided to descend via a route that was easier for the dog

Yeah, that's when bad things happen in horror movies too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Well at least she wasn't trying some stupid stunt. Just saw some pretty pictures and wanted to go there. Without a map.


Back in 1980 something me and my cousin drove just out of town.  But didn't leave the  county.
And. Yet we got lost. We couldn't find a way back to town.  And, other directions seemed to be heading out to nothing.
And this was in a car and on roads.  Actual black top.

So. Yeah. I'm not going hiking.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

morg: As much as I like to hate TikTok she could have seen the same location on a travel blog with the same result.

At that point, the pair split up, with Luck climbing down into a gully, while Radnor decided to descend via a route that was easier for the dog

Yeah, that's when bad things happen in horror movies too.


*Pro tip: stay with your dog.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lover heard her "yelp" but didn't see the fall.
Does "lover" know that he's probably a suspect?
It sure wasn't the dog who pushed her.
Maybe it was just an accident.  A Tiktok expedition gone wrong.  We may never know.
Hey, I just got an idea for a podcast.
 
midmodan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just googlin around:
What the heck is at 52.89205748744103, -4.036706712776257 ?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This sounds more suspicious than accidental. Who splits up while hiking?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

midmodan: Just googlin around:
What the heck is at 52.89205748744103, -4.036706712776257 ?



A building with solar panels.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm convinced the best way to murder your significant other is exactly like this.

Hiking or rock climbing. Go regularly enough that it's believable. Go to a reasonably dangerous part of it. And then push them at a place where they are guaranteed to die.

Then you act sad and say something like, 'All I heard was a yelp! I looked up, and she was gone!!!'

Unless you had a history of abuse, and even then, the odds of being convicted just seems exceptionally unlikely.

No complex planning, no disposal of the body, no fake alibi. It's just...she fell.

On CSI Miami they'd use some 3d model to recreate the fall and conclude it was murder...but in real life? You'd be golden.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: This sounds more suspicious than accidental. Who splits up while hiking?


People upset about superfluous trips to the sticks? 🤷‍♂
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only way to prevent these sorts of incidents would be to increase stupid people's IQ by around fifty points. Nobody knows how to do that.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Well at least she wasn't trying some stupid stunt. Just saw some pretty pictures and wanted to go there. Without a map.

Back in 1980 something me and my cousin drove just out of town.  But didn't leave the  county.
And. Yet we got lost. We couldn't find a way back to town.  And, other directions seemed to be heading out to nothing.
And this was in a car and on roads.  Actual black top.

So. Yeah. I'm not going hiking.



I've got lost here in Buffalo on foot. Part of the city where the streets aren't really a grid pattern and off angle from where I wanted to go. And no smart phone back then.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: morg: As much as I like to hate TikTok she could have seen the same location on a travel blog with the same result.
At that point, the pair split up, with Luck climbing down into a gully, while Radnor decided to descend via a route that was easier for the dog
Yeah, that's when bad things happen in horror movies too.
*Pro tip: stay with your dog.


Stay with your dog, follow the deer trails.
 
squidloe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Well at least she wasn't trying some stupid stunt. Just saw some pretty pictures and wanted to go there. Without a map.

Back in 1980 something me and my cousin drove just out of town.  But didn't leave the  county.
And. Yet we got lost. We couldn't find a way back to town.  And, other directions seemed to be heading out to nothing.
And this was in a car and on roads.  Actual black top.

So. Yeah. I'm not going hiking.


That's because you're of very low intelligence.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The only way to prevent these sorts of incidents would be to increase stupid people's IQ by around fifty points. Nobody knows how to do that.


IQ is a relative measure. By definition, an IQ of 100 is the median. No matter what we do...the median IQ will always be 100, and every...15? Points is one standard deviation.

It doesn't matter what we do, we can't increase IQ scores.
 
SnailedIt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: . Radnor explained that he'd heard his lover "yelp," but did not see the actual plunge.

Now that's dedication. She even told her lover where to post the review.


That's what I love about tabloids. They turn everything horrible into easy to digest, fun entertainment. The entire article is just a series of punchlines, a joke.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I'm convinced the best way to murder your significant other is exactly like this.

Hiking or rock climbing. Go regularly enough that it's believable. Go to a reasonably dangerous part of it. And then push them at a place where they are guaranteed to die.

Then you act sad and say something like, 'All I heard was a yelp! I looked up, and she was gone!!!'

Unless you had a history of abuse, and even then, the odds of being convicted just seems exceptionally unlikely.

No complex planning, no disposal of the body, no fake alibi. It's just...she fell.

On CSI Miami they'd use some 3d model to recreate the fall and conclude it was murder...but in real life? You'd be golden.


Went to the Grand Canyon several years back with a good friend. She almost fell TWICE while we were walking around by ourselves. I told her I was glad everyone knew she was a klutz, because if not, and she had fallen either time, no doubt I would have been accused of pushing her. Lol
 
SnailedIt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Russ1642: The only way to prevent these sorts of incidents would be to increase stupid people's IQ by around fifty points. Nobody knows how to do that.

IQ is a relative measure. By definition, an IQ of 100 is the median. No matter what we do...the median IQ will always be 100, and every...15? Points is one standard deviation.

It doesn't matter what we do, we can't increase IQ scores.


Also, it wouldn't help. I once set my bathroom sink on fire and almost got myself trapped. No IQ in the world could have prevented that. Everyone does stupid things sometimes.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: midmodan: Just googlin around:
What the heck is at 52.89205748744103, -4.036706712776257 ?


A building with solar panels.


That looks like a 80's sci-fi movie alien active landing site, or Superman's kripto stash.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SnailedIt: I once set my bathroom sink on fire and almost got myself trapped.


Are you a step mom in niche porn?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: SnailedIt: I once set my bathroom sink on fire and almost got myself trapped.

Are you a step mom in niche porn?


That's an oddly specific porn scenario question...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.