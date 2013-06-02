 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   If a tree falls in a forest, and lands on a 7 year old girl, how loud are the parents screams of anguish?   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, Great Smoky Mountains, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, busiest campground, Georgia family, Associated Press, Knoxville, Tennessee, park officials, Great Smokey Mountains  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 6:30 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wind
Water
Wood
Wildlife
Widowmakers
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Timber?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Beleaf me, they were probably loud.


/sad
//I'll see myself out
 
swankywanky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See, you probably want to sue.  But, don;t ask me, I'm one of those do as I say not as I do types.

Maybe if you ask my dear friend Marsha, you can see how she'd handle this.

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was camping with some friends in college and a tree fell across a neighboring site in the middle of the night. Fortunately, no one was there, but it was a big enough tree that it easily could have killed someone. We heard creaking noises in the dark before it fell, but couldn't isolate where they were coming from.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like another chapter in the " final destination" movie franchise.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Sounds like another chapter in the " final destination" movie franchise.


I love the car crash scene.  So over the top and ridiculous.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm worried about you Subby. You highlighted their pain as if to say it's not a joking matter but still made the joke. You get my vote to leave "So You Think You Can Grave Dance?".
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: According to WATE, the deadly accident is the second child killed by falling trees in the Smokies in 2022. In January, a 7-year-old girl was killed by a tree when it crashed into the rental cabin she was sleeping in.

2 trees fell on two 7 years old girl this year in that region while they were sleeping. I'd be surprise if that does not inspire a horror movie or two.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Friend's cousin was walking in NYC when his skull and spine were broken by a falling tree limb.  8 years on and many therapy hours, he's about 25% cognitively impaired, partially paralyzed, and living on a disability fund susidized by suing the NYC Parks service for neglectful maintenance.

/the darker side of Parks & Rec
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nature farking sucks. Maybe you shiatheads will finally understand the entire reason why humanity tamed nature in the first place?

Getting eaten by wolves sucks. Getting smothered by a pittie is much better.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, the bark was worse than expected
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark that is horrific, but shiat be hot and dry in the south right now. would stay away from trees for a while

everyday the high is projected to be 89, yet reaches the mid 90s still.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, it's been 13 years actually, holy cow where did the years go?!?  Nice to see he got a major settlement, but omg what a turn for a life to take at 33:

https://nypost.com/2013/06/02/victims-of-falling-tree-limbs-in-central-park-get-big-settlements/
 
darkmythology
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a tragedy, but this is America, so the family will now be investigated to make sure the 7 year old girl wasn't pregnant and purposely jumped under the falling tree as a form of abortion.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Wow, it's been 13 years actually, holy cow where did the years go?!?  Nice to see he got a major settlement, but omg what a turn for a life to take at 33:

https://nypost.com/2013/06/02/victims-of-falling-tree-limbs-in-central-park-get-big-settlements/


ugh 37, when will I learn to read. I even knew he was nearly my age.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

deadsanta: /the darker side of Parks & Rec


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hiking the AT, I pointed out dead trees near tents to a few folks who I thought had been on the trail long enough to know better.  I guess it's easy to just space out and forget to look about.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
this is a pretty farking stupid headline. Little girl died, so make a pun out of it?
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ive been in a camping area when a really bad storm has hit a few times. its pretty f-ing scary when the cracking starts

amazingly no one hurt or killed. these were setups for music festivals. if it had hit a day one way or the other could have been tragic
 
Creoena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hervatski: this is a pretty farking stupid headline. Little girl died, so make a pun out of it?


welcometofark.jpg
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Okay, so this reminds me of a terrible joke I used to tell.

"If a tree falls in the woods...
and lands on a boy scout...
does that mean the charges are dismissed?"
                               - Scout Master
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: fark that is horrific, but shiat be hot and dry in the south right now. would stay away from trees for a while

everyday the high is projected to be 89, yet reaches the mid 90s still.


It's hot but it hasn't been particularly dry.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm surprised that no farker has yet alerted the branch manager.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hervatski: this is a pretty farking stupid headline. Little girl died, so make a pun out of it?


Yeah it's over the top even for Fark - and I say that as a jaded shiathead
 
