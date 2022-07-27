 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   After two decades of planning, an Amelia Earhart statue joins the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall. Would have happened sooner, but it kept getting lost in transit   (npr.org) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Amelia Earhart, Atlantic Ocean, National Statuary Hall Collection, National Statuary Hall, honor of Amelia Earhart, United States Capitol, Aviator, statue of Amelia Earhart  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will you be able to find it?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely you mean lost in translation, what with her being deaf and blind.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Surely you mean lost in translation, what with her being deaf and blind.


I think you're confused. This is the one that wrote the Little House books.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time the Feds use H. Keller & Daughters Delivery Service.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Will you be able to find it?


Easily. It's hidden in the attic.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the statue show her in the lab where she discovered radioactivity?
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Senseless_drivel: RolfBlitzer: Surely you mean lost in translation, what with her being deaf and blind.

I think you're confused. This is the one that wrote the Little House books.


While hiding from nazis I've been told.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anne sure played a mean pinball
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Have you ever seen Amelia Earhart & Bigfoot in the same place at the same time?  I rest my case.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Capt. Janeway find Earhart in the Delta Quadrant?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, Mr. Hitler.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine and all, but why the fark isn't Harriet Tubman on my cash yet?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it "lost", or did the Briori steal it and drop it off in the Delta Quadrant?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LOLITROLU: Was it "lost", or did the Briori steal it and drop it off in the Delta Quadrant?


Jinx.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Didn't Capt. Janeway find Earhart in the Delta Quadrant?


Fark user imageView Full Size


No simulpost for you!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
it could have been worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Will you be able to find it?


It's next to the Wrong-Way Corrigan site.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TIGHAR is already raising money for an expedition.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.