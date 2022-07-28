 Skip to content
(National Post)   "Pack your things and go" "Screw you, I'm taking my whole office"   (nationalpost.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The article reminded me of the guy who bulldozed a lot of buildings in Granby, Colorado.

https://www.kunc.org/news/2020-02-20/granbys-bulldozer-rampage-captured-the-worlds-attention-now-its-a-documentary
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Take this job and shove it ,
nobodies workin here no more
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The article reminded me of the guy who bulldozed a lot of buildings in Granby, Colorado.

https://www.kunc.org/news/2020-02-20/granbys-bulldozer-rampage-captured-the-worlds-attention-now-its-a-documentary


There was documentary on Netflix about that dude. Worth the watch
 
drayno76
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Picklehead: The article reminded me of the guy who bulldozed a lot of buildings in Granby, Colorado.

https://www.kunc.org/news/2020-02-20/granbys-bulldozer-rampage-captured-the-worlds-attention-now-its-a-documentary


BLOOD FOR THE KILLDOZER!!!  AN ENTIRE TOWN ISN'T ENOUGH TO SATISFY IT'S HUNGER!!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Canada + disgruntled employee + access to____ = destroyed property

America + disgruntled employee + access to____ = shiat ton of people dead

/fill in the blank
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who would have thought treating employees like crap would have consequences?

And I like the concern in TFA for the boats.. not how shiatty the employer was
 
