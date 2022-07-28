 Skip to content
(tioga publishing.com)   More cats and kittens in Tioga county have received a second chance at a better life, including the 1,000th cat spayed due to their TNR efforts. Welcome to Caturday   (tiogapublishing.com) divider line
531
    More: Caturday  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Ugh!  Heatwave was predicted to be over by Thursday, but instead it's extending into the weekend with possible temps of 100°.  I had planned to do laundry, but now I'm not so sure that would be a good idea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All the kitties are outside, so here's passed out Trixie Garcia.....
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone has been a very sleepy baby today
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

it has been a craptastic week.

and today

is even worse.

I'll just be curled up in the corner.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He even looked like he was sucking on his tail at one point
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dis shipping paper stuff iz noyce 2 lay on

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Earlier this week I had a dream that bobug was visiting and planned to stay the night, but I hadn't cleaned up at all before she arrived! I hadn't even set up a spot for her to sleep! I was so embarrassed that I woke up! 😹😹😹
😹😹 If by any crazy chance you saw the same dream, sorry about the mess! 😹😹
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Djelibeybiand other friends... yeah, got rona from Mr. Bobug. Good...ish news? This feels a lot like a hemolytic crisis... coughing, headache, hurt everywhere, dizzy, low fever, sore throat... but with bonus explosive sneezing!

Just started antivirals.
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, I am moderately ok, not dead or hospitalized and the pain isn't the worst I have felt. We have figured out that our process needs to assume exposure for him when he travels, and he needs to auto-isolate. (He is already recovered and got it far less bad than I have it...of course) We are stocked up with food, masks, gloves, and TEA! Per CDC, I am isolated for 20 days, min (longer if I don't have a negative test at that point). Which is fine. I have my gear for work, and once I can breathe and think again, I will work.  (The joy of asplenia and AIHA means isolation and masking may never end!)

Bebes are all over me... Agi was cleaning my eyelashes (I do not know why), and all are within 5 feet at all times.  Ush follows me and guards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]it has been a craptastic week.and todayis even worse.I'll just be curled up in the corner.


Can I help? Can WE help?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

make with the LoLs, please.

lots of LoLs!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image image 425x531]

Earlier this week I had a dream that bobug was visiting and planned to stay the night, but I hadn't cleaned up at all before she arrived! I hadn't even set up a spot for her to sleep! I was so embarrassed that I woke up! 😹😹😹
😹😹 If by any crazy chance you saw the same dream, sorry about the mess! 😹😹


Is there a kitty? Yes? Then I am good! :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
bobug:

Dang! Glad you got your hands on that antiviral. Here's hoping it keeps things from getting too uncomfortable.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope my dream at least gave ya a laugh
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Black cat melding into black table
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 600x600]make with the LoLs, please.lots of LoLs!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't judge her. She needed the money for 'nip.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I love this pic of Major, even though she was homicidal...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Djelibeybiand other friends... yeah, got rona from Mr. Bobug. Good...ish news? This feels a lot like a hemolytic crisis... coughing, headache, hurt everywhere, dizzy, low fever, sore throat... but with bonus explosive sneezing!

Just started antivirals.
[Fark user image 425x566]

So, I am moderately ok, not dead or hospitalized and the pain isn't the worst I have felt. We have figured out that our process needs to assume exposure for him when he travels, and he needs to auto-isolate. (He is already recovered and got it far less bad than I have it...of course) We are stocked up with food, masks, gloves, and TEA! Per CDC, I am isolated for 20 days, min (longer if I don't have a negative test at that point). Which is fine. I have my gear for work, and once I can breathe and think again, I will work.  (The joy of asplenia and AIHA means isolation and masking may never end!)

Bebes are all over me... Agi was cleaning my eyelashes (I do not know why), and all are within 5 feet at all times.  Ush follows me and guards.
[Fark user image 425x566]


I hope your symptoms ease soon.  (((HUGS)))
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Instead, they all come to my place and eat me alive!  I've had more bites this year than I have EVER had....driving me nuts!  I found a couple of tiny gaps around my ac unit, and taped them up.  Hopefully, that will end it!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: bobug: Djelibeybiand other friends... yeah, got rona from Mr. Bobug. Good...ish news? This feels a lot like a hemolytic crisis... coughing, headache, hurt everywhere, dizzy, low fever, sore throat... but with bonus explosive sneezing!

Just started antivirals.
[Fark user image 425x566]

So, I am moderately ok, not dead or hospitalized and the pain isn't the worst I have felt. We have figured out that our process needs to assume exposure for him when he travels, and he needs to auto-isolate. (He is already recovered and got it far less bad than I have it...of course) We are stocked up with food, masks, gloves, and TEA! Per CDC, I am isolated for 20 days, min (longer if I don't have a negative test at that point). Which is fine. I have my gear for work, and once I can breathe and think again, I will work.  (The joy of asplenia and AIHA means isolation and masking may never end!)

Bebes are all over me... Agi was cleaning my eyelashes (I do not know why), and all are within 5 feet at all times.  Ush follows me and guards.
[Fark user image 425x566]

I hope your symptoms ease soon.  (((HUGS)))


I got it too, third day in.  Not as bad as when it had Delta last fall.  But, just folded a load of laundry and pretty much collapsed.  The Mrs is on day seven, barely out of symptoms.  She's a limp dishrag too.

Get well soon, with a minimum of trouble
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]it has been a craptastic week.and todayis even worse.I'll just be curled up in the corner.

Can I help? Can WE help?


no, but thanks. the tech world has spun me and left me dizzy, and angry that stupid things that *should* be easy have stomped me into a puddle. I'll be ok when I get it all straightened out.
the last stomp is late for the 3:45-5 pm appt. to work on my sat system. he better be nice...I'm a hair's breathe from meltdown...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All present, she just came in (BooBoo)...
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: bobug:

Dang! Glad you got your hands on that antiviral. Here's hoping it keeps things from getting too uncomfortable.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I hope my dream at least gave ya a laugh


Yeah, had the 1st antiviral dose this morning. I am started. :)

And I did get a chuckle :) My brain pictured me on a couch and Jack Jack going nuts, attacking from under the couch :)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: bobug: valnt9: [Fark user image image 500x203]it has been a craptastic week.and todayis even worse.I'll just be curled up in the corner.

Can I help? Can WE help?

no, but thanks. the tech world has spun me and left me dizzy, and angry that stupid things that *should* be easy have stomped me into a puddle. I'll be ok when I get it all straightened out.
the last stomp is late for the 3:45-5 pm appt. to work on my sat system. he better be nice...I'm a hair's breathe from meltdown...


Right now, I am stupid, but when my brains reform in a few days, I will help if you need it :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Otera: bobug:

Dang! Glad you got your hands on that antiviral. Here's hoping it keeps things from getting too uncomfortable.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I hope my dream at least gave ya a laugh

Yeah, had the 1st antiviral dose this morning. I am started. :)

And I did get a chuckle :) My brain pictured me on a couch and Jack Jack going nuts, attacking from under the couch :)


Behind.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is no under with our couch. Like Jack, it was missing a leg when it arrived.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
