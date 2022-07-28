 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Once again we'll be 'celebrating' 'Earth Overshoot Day' earlier this year, thanks for consuming all the resources that the Earth can sustainably produce already   (france24.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Ecological footprint, Sustainability, Ecology, Overshoot Day, World Wide Fund for Nature, Global Footprint Network, global level, French government  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 10:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earth overshoot day sounds like earth came on mercury.

//never heard of this day, but doesn't seem good based on the fact it is only july.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big are our reserves if we're using up almost half a year's worth of it every year?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do nice things like name an  "Earth Overshoot Day" instead of actually doing anything.  It's like Earth Day, when people hand out bottled water with little earths on it, and tell people how to buy electric cars.

It would be rude to call it what it really is.  We don't want anyone to feel bad about destroying the planet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that actually was happening, wouldn't their be shortages? Wait.
😲
 
abiigdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah color me not surprised data gathered by green freaks supports their agenda, meanwhile Germany is firing up their coal generators turns out brown and black outs are really unpopular.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm almost at the point at giving up entirely these days. I'm 62, and in another 20 years, tops, it isn't going to be my problem any more.

You want to turn the Earth into an imitation of its end-Permian state? There are eight billion of you and only one of me, so I'm hopelessly outvoted. You want to have full-on nuclear war? Knock yourselves out once I'm gone. You want to all commit mass suicide in the stupidest imaginable ways? Go, lemmings, go.

(Yes, I'm bitter tonight. Why do you ask?)
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How big are our reserves if we're using up almost half a year's worth of it every year?


A lot.

But not enough. We're at the very tail of excess having no consequences.

Hey, wanna see a dead body?

Fark user imageView Full Size


You really don't want to see the logarithmic. You'll shiat yourself.

What a fantastic data source. The parts where their visualization ranges are exceeded by the data are an opus magnus of human stupidity. I absolutely love it.

Also, today is the day I realized I better put in more steps and eat less meat. There's a slim shot I can be aged enough to be there the day of the fall.

I'm going to get naughty.

https://ourworldindata.org/greenhouse-gas-emissions#
 
Northern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: How big are our reserves if we're using up almost half a year's worth of it every year?


Two weeks.
In the 1970s there was a book called Limits to Growth.  The predictions of the lauded book were wrong.  Resources became more abundant and cheaper.
We do face an emerging national emergency over climate change and fascism so we have that.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thank God it does.  Every year I just get more and more impatient for it and all the parties and celebrations that go along with it.  Thankfully, it's still all about Earth Overshoot Day and hasn't become all commercialized like Halloween and Christmas.

Although just give it a couple more years and you'll see Party City throwing sales for it with specialized decorations.  Hallmark will get in on it with cards and TV movies.  There will be TV commercials as well.  Everyone will end up forgetting the true meaning of Earth Overshoot Day and just try to outdo their neighbor's in decorating their house.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The earth has a virtually endless and untapped supply of idiots at surface level
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Great. A holiday to make people worry more. That'll help
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eff you subster! EFF the environment and the artificial Lake Mead. We deserve Almond milk and that Vegas continues to have insane power usage.

Pump baby pump. We have lithium mines to exploit for... Umm. Oh right, electric cars that no one on Fark knows how to repair and maintain but will save us because feelings. Almost forgot about the feelings.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Great. A holiday to make people worry more. That'll help


Probbably more than all those holidays throughout human history that are meant to distract, and occupy.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd like to see how they calculate our resource usage.

In 1970 somebody predicted that we'd be out of oil in 2000.

Of course, that wouldn't matter much, since somebody else predicted that we'd all starve to death in 1999.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I'd like to see how they calculate our resource usage.

In 1970 somebody predicted that we'd be out of oil in 2000.

Of course, that wouldn't matter much, since somebody else predicted that we'd all starve to death in 1999.


We all didn't?

Just me then?

fark
 
Toxophil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Thank God it does.  Every year I just get more and more impatient for it and all the parties and celebrations that go along with it.  Thankfully, it's still all about Earth Overshoot Day and hasn't become all commercialized like Halloween and Christmas.

Although just give it a couple more years and you'll see Party City throwing sales for it with specialized decorations.  Hallmark will get in on it with cards and TV movies.  There will be TV commercials as well.  Everyone will end up forgetting the true meaning of Earth Overshoot Day and just try to outdo their neighbor's in decorating their house.


John S. Hall - Garbage Party
Youtube YKLP1hXcYJM
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.