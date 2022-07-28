 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Keep calm and avoid eating the shellfish   (komonews.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Orcas Island harvest, Mussel, Oysters, San Juan County, Washington, clams, high levels of PSP, KOMO  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jul 2022 at 8:10 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
PSP? Well then

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't call me shellfish.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Call the PSP hotline!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if it has any negative on the shellfish.

If not, good on them. I love shellfish but not as much as I love seeing evolution and symbiosis.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"July" doesn't have an "r" in it, so...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I read slowly snail
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How about mollusks?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
clareflourish.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: [th.bing.com image 450x309]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I read slowly snail


I, ME, Read slowly 🐌 and was hoping they was tainted with PCP. Bummer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [clareflourish.files.wordpress.com image 399x528]


Then why did he make them? God is odd.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "July" doesn't have an "r" in it, so...


Depends on your accent. It does in Scotland.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 767x450]
How about mollusks?


it's funny because it's true!

Go Fuck Fish, AQUAMAN - PEACEMAKER Scene | JUSTICE LEAGUE IN PEACEMAKER
Youtube OvSPv9BxM3c
 
Biledriver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oysters, clams from Orcas Island harvest found with high levels of PSP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shucks.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Will do, Subby!

Allergic.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had the chicken
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Keep clam and avoid Orcas.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.